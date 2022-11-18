Helping Hands

Announcements

Crossroads: Pathways to Success has planned a turkey drive for Nov. 19 and will be helping to feed 50 families within The Salvation Army.

The nonprofit recently received a $20,000 grant from the Weaver Foundation and it is wrapping up year 14.

The nonprofit offers free workshops from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays during the academic school year at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa St. in Greensboro. The workshops touch on topics such as interview skills, etiquette, community service, college preparation and more.

The workshops are for young men ages 13-17.

For information, visit https://crossroadspts.org.

The PRA Group will match dollar-for-dollar all gifts coming in for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont’s 2022 #GivingTuesday campaign, up to $5,000.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/468b2sp9.

Also, volunteers are always needed. Email amelia@bbbscp.org or call 336-378-9100.

The FOX8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Admission and parking are free with non-perishable food donations for The Salvation Army. Attendees are encouraged to bring a minimum of five items per person.

This year, the festivities begin with a pre-concert performance by Venezuelan and Appalachian folk duo Larry and Joe at 6:30 p.m. Larry Bellorín hails from Monagas, Venezuela, and is a legend of Llanera music. Bellorín was forced into exile and is an asylum seeker in North Carolina. Joe Troop is from North Carolina and is a Grammy-nominated bluegrass and oldtime musician.

The family-friendly concert includes performances by Victor Solomon, a holiday sing-along, the Summit Figure Skating Club and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

For information, call 336-335-5456, Ext. 239.

This year, the seventh annual Santa & S’mores event at Summerfield Farms is presented by Sasser Restoration, a national disaster solutions company in the U.S. The event will take place Dec. 1-12 at Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield.

Attendees will enjoy a special visit from Santa, s’mores kits for the entire family, a miniature farm animal meet-and-greet, an Anna and Elsa meet-and-greet, a special Sasser Saves Christmas interactive experience, and a professional photographer. Hot cocoa and other treats will be available on-site for purchase. Local food trucks will also be at the event each night. Summerfield Farms is also hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive at the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event to donate.

This year, the event will feature its first sensory-friendly night on Dec. 12. On this night, there will be a dedicated quiet space along with several sensory-friendly activities in dedicated booths across the venue. To purchase tickets, visit summerfieldfarms.com/events.

Awards

The Triad Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has announced the 2022 National Philanthropy Day Award Recipients. Its philanthropic contributions to the Triad community will be celebrated Nov. 21 at Grandover Resort and Conference Center in Greensboro.

The 2022 National Philanthropy Day award recipients include:

Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy: Dale E. Driscoll

Outstanding Philanthropist: Greensboro — Mae Douglas

Outstanding Philanthropist: High Point — Jordan Washburn

Outstanding Philanthropist: Winston-Salem — Daniel W. Donahue and Bonnie Kay Donahue

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Award: Winston-Salem — Ercell and Linda Tate

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) Award: Greensboro — AARP NC

Outstanding Emerging Philanthropist: Stephanie Wilkerson

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Beth Fischer

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Lexi Olive

Outstanding Business in Philanthropy: Greensboro — Pest Management Systems

Outstanding Business in Philanthropy: Winston-Salem — Truliant Federal Credit Union

Outstanding Philanthropic Organization: The Leon Levine Foundation

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Greensboro — Amy Meinecke

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Winston-Salem — Capital Campaign Tri-Chairmen: Danny Newcomb, Anc Newman and Jason Wenker

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Randolph County — Joy Hicks

National Philanthropy Day, presented by FOX8, UNCG, Cone Health and the Association of Fundraising Professionals Triad Chapter, celebrates the many contributions of philanthropists in the Triad, recognizing individuals, businesses, families, foundations and organizations who are “Changing the Triad with a Giving Heart.” For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.afptriadchapter.org/npd2022.