Helping Hands

Awards

The High Point Housing Authority will recognize recipients of the 2022 Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards at noon Sept. 21 at a private induction ceremony at the Astor Dowdy Towers in High Point. The Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship recipient also will be announced.

The Pillars of Fame event was established in 2005 by the HPHA to inspire community youth with positive and encouraging images of individuals who are former HPHA program participants and overcame obstacles to become pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award originated in 2014 and is presented to an outstanding HPHA high school student or 2022 high school graduate.

The Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship program is an initiative of the HPHA’s executive roundtable committee, which consists of HPHA’s program participants, to build community investment.

The 2022 Pillars of Fame Award recipients are Dana Hines and Steven T. Kenan.

Hines is the daughter of Emma Joyce Dawkins Lee and Johnny Franklin Lee and was a participant in the Housing Choice Voucher program from 1992-2000. Hines graduated from N.C. A&T with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and from South University with a master’s in nursing. Hines is founder and CEO of Hines Health and Wellness.

Kenan is the son of Margaret and Steve Kenan and resided in Clara Cox from 1989-1998. Kenan is a graduate from Grace Hill Bible College with an associate’s in Biblical studies. He is the senior pastor of Chosen Generation Outreach Deliverance Center and confirmed in the office of bishop in 2020.

The 2022 Rising Star Award recipient is Sabrina Ibrahim, daughter of Threza Ibrahim and a recent graduate of the High Point Central High School. She will attend UNCG.

To livestream the ceremony, visit www.hpha.net and click on the Facebook icon.

Announcements

Friends of Eden Animal Rescue is sponsoring 40 pet adoptions during Rockingham County Animal Shelter’s inaugural food truck festival, Pups and Food Trucks, set for 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at the shelter. This means adoptions will be free for up to 40 pets. And, on the day of adoption, the newly adopted pets will receive a welcome home bag with items a new pet will need.

Friends is partnering with the shelter to find homes for hundreds of dogs and cats to free up space at the shelter where dozens of new animals arrive weekly.

View adoptable pets at www.rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org or visit the shelter in person from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays at 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville.

To complete an adoption application, visit www.friendsofedenanimalrescue.com.

For information or questions, contact Friends at 336-912-1178 or friendsofedenanimalshelter@gmail.com.

* * * *

Friends of the Alamance County Public Libraries will hold the 38th fall book sale Sept. 10-18 at the May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St. in Burlington.

Hours are 10 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays and from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays.

A sale for Friends only is from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 9. Memberships will be available at the door for $10. Shoppers using a scanner will be charged a $10 fee, good for the entire sale.

For updates, visit www.AlamanceFOL.org.

* * * *

The city of Graham will present the second annual 9/11 Commemorative 5K Run/Walk event from 7 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at 201 S. Main St.

The event will feature a 5K run/walk, non-competitive 1-mile run/walk and first responders team cup registration options. There will be food trucks, service organization booths, a kids’ zone, a blood drive, a Runner Services station located in the fire bays, music and more. This is a community event and is open to all to participate.

Donations will be collected for the Children of Fallen Heroes organization, which provides support and immediate needs for children of first responders and military fallen heroes through partnerships and donations.

Carpooling is recommended. This event is rain or shine and everyone is encouraged to wear red, white and blue. For information or to register, visit www.cityof graham.com.

* * * *

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is accepting inquiries for its Speakers Bureau. The nonprofit is looking for people who enjoy public speaking and are part of a networking, alumni, church, civic or social group to speak to the women the center helps.

Speakers should have a heart for nonprofit work. Those interested should call 336-275-6090, Ext. 213, or email hope@womens centergso.org.

Grants

Through special grant funding from High Point Community Foundation, The Salvation Army of High Point’s director of social services, Antoine Dalton, created a summer Youth Development Program to help teens ages 12-15 learn a good work ethic, develop more responsibility while building character and experience local career opportunities during summer break. Twenty-two students participated this year and are working two to four days each week to gain workplace experiences.

This summer, students have had the opportunity to prepare backpacks for United Way of High Point’s Backpack Program, manage a food pantry warehouse, meal prep at the Center of Hope Family Shelter, supervise children in summer camp programs and learn about case management/social work. Over the past few weeks, students have also participated in service-learning tours at Furnitureland South and Captivate Media to learn about the viable career opportunities available to them in their hometown.

Applications for next summer participation will begin in the spring. For information, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.

* * * *

The AT&T Foundation has contributed $25,000 to help underwrite the Triad Goodwill Virtual Services Program and Digital Skills Training.

Richard Vance, learning and outcomes manager at Triad Goodwill, is responsible for developing and instructing digital skills programming. The grant will assist with funding these classes and future curriculum for Triad Goodwill’s Digital Skills program and Virtual Services.

The Triad Goodwill Career Center holds no-cost and low-cost job training classes, workshops and certificate programs. Schedules and registration information is updated weekly and can be found at www.triadgoodwill.org/train.

Representatives from the foundation presented Triad Goodwill with the grant on Aug. 18.