Helping Hands

Activities
In October, Dr. Christina Rama launched her annual donation drive, raising funds for Sanctuary House. Rama achieved her goal of $50,000.
•••
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro will dedicate a newly constructed home for Tamieka Smith and her two children, Christian and Cameron, during a private reception on Jan. 8. This home is the first home to be completed of the six homes that Habitat Greensboro is building in Willow Oaks as a part of Greensboro’s redevelopment efforts.
This home is also Habitat Greensboro’s Women Build 2021 home. Nearly 300 Greensboro-area women provided the funding and volunteer support to build this home.
The lot for this home is being dedicated in memory of Dr. William Bowman, a Habitat Greensboro volunteer.
Announcements
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Future Fund 10 LIVE is set for May 4.
Future Fund 10 LIVE is where 10 nonprofits compete to win cash awards by making three-minute pitches and then audience members vote to give away more than $45,000 in grant money.
Finalists include: Barnabas Network, Derrick Sides; The Black Suit Initiative (The Sparrow’s Nest), Evainna W. Ross; Compass Greensboro, Kathryn Hubert; Empowered Girls of North Carolina, Brenda G. Mewborn; Jalloh’s Upright Services of N.C., Franca Jalloh; Kellin Foundation, Dr. Kelly Graves; NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad, Michael Robinson; Nehemiah Community Empowerment Center, Randi Francis; People’s Market, Shante Woods; and Positive Direction for Youth and Families, James R. Gardner.
For information, visit https://futurefundgso.org.
•••
People who are overwhelmed with boxes now that the holidays are over have a possible solution with Give Back Box.
The nonprofit provides vendor services to retailers and charities, giving each and every cardboard box a second life to help people in need.
People may reuse their online shipping boxes, or any other cardboard box they may have, to donate their unwanted but gently used or new household items.
The boxes are routed directly to the nearest participating local charity organization.
Boxes may be sent with prepaid shipping labels that are downloaded at the nonprofit’s website.
For information, visit www.givebackbox.com/works.
•••
Kinsley, Me and Company, a nonprofit in Greensboro that was founded in May of 2020, recently received its 501c3 status letter.
The nonprofit strives to create a village for mothers and children that enables them to receive essential baby items and support from the organization. Its mission is to help support families with access to community resources, provide baby items to women and children (through 5 years of age) and to assist families in finding quality child care programs.
The nonprofit announced that in 2020 it had “two very successful events, reached 70+ families and ended off the holiday season gifting 25 bags to local maternity shelters, day cares and family shelters in Greensboro.”
For information, visit www.kinsleymeandco.org.
Donations
High Point University donated a van to the Triad Food Pantry, an organization that provides food to the High Point community.
The organization will use the van for delivering food to mobile pantries around the community, loading food from grocery stores and delivering food to residential facilities.
“This van donation means a lot to us, and it will help us out so much,” says Henry Williams, president of the Triad Food Pantry. “We’ll use the van for home deliveries to the sick, which is a big help, too. We’ve been serving this community for a long time, and we won’t stop anytime soon.”
Jo and Henry Williams, a husband-and-wife team, have been serving the High Point community for 30 years by providing food to people in need.
Grants
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Beyond Resilience Grants Program was designed as a response to COVID-19 for nonprofits in Guilford County. The pandemic has forced nonprofits to adapt their work and the CFGG wanted to support them as they explore new business models and think about their service delivery. The program supplies grantees with funds to support change as well as a coach if needed.
These professional coaches will be able to work one-on-one with nonprofits and address their specific needs and desired areas of growth. The grantees selected represent a myriad of focus areas, different locations and a racially diverse group of leaders. The first cohort will have regular check-ins as a group so that they can share knowledge as executive directors.
Grant recipients include: Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, Black Child Development Institute, Guilford Green Foundation, Almond Connection, Magnolia House, I Am A Queen, NCCJ, Theatre Art Galleries, Elsewhere and Operation Xcel.
Also, CFGG is working with the city of Greensboro to establish a housing fund. For information, email Marcus Thomas at mthomas@cfgg.org.
•••
Senior Resources of Guilford has received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to support the nonprofit’s Meals on Wheels program.
Volunteers are always needed to deliver meals.
For information, call 336-373-4816.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.