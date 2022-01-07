Helping Hands

The nonprofit announced that in 2020 it had “two very successful events, reached 70+ families and ended off the holiday season gifting 25 bags to local maternity shelters, day cares and family shelters in Greensboro.”

For information, visit www.kinsleymeandco.org.

Donations

High Point University donated a van to the Triad Food Pantry, an organization that provides food to the High Point community.

The organization will use the van for delivering food to mobile pantries around the community, loading food from grocery stores and delivering food to residential facilities.

“This van donation means a lot to us, and it will help us out so much,” says Henry Williams, president of the Triad Food Pantry. “We’ll use the van for home deliveries to the sick, which is a big help, too. We’ve been serving this community for a long time, and we won’t stop anytime soon.”

Jo and Henry Williams, a husband-and-wife team, have been serving the High Point community for 30 years by providing food to people in need.

Grants