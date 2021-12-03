Helping Hands

Activities
Chess Grandmaster Gabriel Flom visited Abbotswood at Irving Park residential community to “challenge” several residents and guests. In Greensboro to visit family friends on Nov. 29, the 35-year-old French-Israeli chess player insisted on visiting an adult residential facility “because chess keeps the mind young and active.”
Flom engaged residents Floyd Kinsey and Arnold McEntire; two guests, Susan Barron and Connie Shorter; and Abbotswood employee Markeith Thomas.
Later in the day, Flom conducted two separate chess clinics at the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, where he worked with a group of children followed by a simultaneous match with about a dozen youngsters and adults.
Prior to visiting Greensboro, Flom participated in a tournament in Charlotte. On Nov. 30, he returned to Israel.
Announcements
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has planned a Toy Run for 10 a.m. Dec. 4 beginning at Fire Station #9, 7400 Summerfield Road in Summerfield. Kick stands go up at 11 a.m. The run ends at noon at StokeRidge Tavern.
To participate, donate a new, unwrapped toy valued at $20 or more.
Participants will receive a free T-shirt with registration.
For information, contact Officer Brewer at 336-641-7092.
* * * *
I Am A Queen is hosting the 12th annual Ultimate Christmas Adoption Donor Drop Off on Dec. 11. The event's purpose is to provide holiday cheer to families and senior citizens in the Triad who are having a difficult time paying for Christmas. The program also provides a holiday food box to selected families and Christmas stockings to senior citizens.
Donors are encouraged to visit www.iamaqueen.org to select a child’s wish list or sponsor a holiday food box or Christmas stocking.
All donors are asked to drop off unwrapped gifts at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, 3030 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 11. If donors would like to donate funds towards a child's wish list, the lists are valued between $75 to $100 for each child. Funds can be donated at www.iamaqueen.org.
All families and senior citizens have been pre-selected, interviewed and registered for I Am A Queen’s Ultimate Christmas Adoption.
For any donors who would like to donate additional toys, drop off toys through Dec. 10 at Create Me, 2507 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
For information, visit www.iamaqueen.org or call 336-638-1315.
* * * *
Petty's Garage and Petty Family Foundation will host its free annual Holiday Cruise-In from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at 311 Branson Mill Road in Randleman. Santa Claus will be there.
Anyone can cruise in and display their car, but participants are to bring canned food items or monetary donations.
There will be free tours of the Petty Museum, food trucks, holiday vendors and more.
For information, call 336-799-4682.
* * * *
The public is invited to attend United Way of Greater Greensboro’s 14th annual Conversations with Community Leaders hosted by African American Leadership from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
Hosted on Zoom, this free event invites attendees to learn about and share solutions for local issues affecting the Greensboro community. This year's event topic is "GSO Food Deserts: Pitfalls, Partnerships and Public Participation” and will include a panel discussion and Q&A. To RSVP, visit UnitedWayGSO.org/Conversation.
Featured speakers include: Paula Sieber, executive director of the Guilford Urban Farming Initiative, and Jamilla Pinder, the assistant director of Healthy Communities at Cone Health.
They will share their personal insights as local leaders who are working together to address food deserts and will participate in a panel discussion led by AAL chairwoman Carla Banks, and answer attendee questions.
* * * *
The Guild and Junior Guild of Family Service of Greensboro will hold its annual Big Hair Ball on Jan. 22 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center. The theme of the 2022 event is An Epicurean Style.
This fundraiser for Family Service of the Piedmont includes a cocktail reception followed by a runway fashion show, featuring outsize hairdos and outré outfits created by local designers. Each model’s outfit is inspired by her sponsor — corporate or individual — as well as by the event theme.
Donna Perkins is this year’s honorary chairwoman.
Proceeds from the fundraiser, which also includes a raffle and silent auction, support local programs of Family Service of the Piedmont in Greensboro to address issues of domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability.
Tickets are $115.
To purchase event or raffle tickets, visit safeandhealthyfamilies.com/bighairball.
Awards
The Triad Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals recognized the 2021 National Philanthropy Day Award recipients at a ceremony Nov. 22 at GTCC in Colfax. The event celebrated the many contributions of philanthropists from the Triad, recognizing individuals, businesses, families, foundations and organizations who are “Changing the Triad with a Giving Heart.”
Local 2021 National Philanthropy Day award recipients include: Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy, Elizabeth Cone; Outstanding Philanthropist — Greensboro, Pam and David Sprinkle; Outstanding Philanthropist — High Point and surrounding area, John and Verna Croom; Emerging Philanthropist, Amina Jameel; Outstanding Fundraising Professional, Michelle Schneider; Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, Spencer Hayes; Outstanding Business in Philanthropy, Replacements; Outstanding Philanthropic Organization, Greensboro Builders Association; and Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, George Hoyle and Kathleen Kelly.
Drives
Greensboro College's women's lacrosse team is holding a holiday toy drive through Dec. 10. Gift wrapping supplies are welcome too.
Drop all donations off in the bin in the Reynold's Center between 8 a.m. and noon weekdays.
Greensboro College is at 1015 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
For information, call 973-224-6706.
Grants
United Way of Greater Greensboro is seeking grant applications through Jan. 14 from human service organizations through an open and competitive process to support achieving its Bold Goal of 3,000 households leaving generational poverty by 2030.
Learn about the Bold Goal by visiting www.unitedwaygso.org/bold.
To apply for a grant, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Grants.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.