Helping Hands

She is also a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and feels connected to this campaign because part of the competition’s proceeds will be donated to the American Lung Association. McFetters contracted constrictive bronchiolitis during her deployment in Iraq from toxic exposures to burn pits.

To vote for McFetters, visit her profile at https://diyhero.org/2022/grace-mcfetters-caldwell.

Beginning March 12, Renaissance Food Bank in Jamestown will be increasing its capacity to serve twice as many people in the area who may be suffering from food insecurity. Distribution of dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, and more will be available to anyone beginning at 9 a.m. Saturdays at Renaissance Church, 5114 Harvey Road in Jamestown.

The bank is also increasing its volunteer staff to help with the increased demand. In addition to food relief, clients will be asked if they have any additional material needs which could be met by CityServe of the Triad, a partner agency of the bank.