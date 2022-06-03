Helping Hands

Activities

Habitat for Humanity of Alamance County has announced that Our Unity Build is back this year and has grown to include 12 ministry partners. On June 4, four of those ministry partners will gather at 8 a.m. at 317 E. Sixth St. in Burlington to raise the walls (weather permitting).

The first Unity Build was held in 2017 in a response to the Charleston AME Church shooting.

Participating churches include: Bethany, First Presbyterian of Burlington, Ebenezer United Church of Christ, Union Chapel United Church of Christ, Bellemont United Methodist Church, Elon United Church of Christ, New Covenant, Gibsonville United Methodist Church, Macedonia Lutheran, Powerline, Trailhead and First Reformed United Church of Christ.

Announcements

The U.S. Senate recently enacted S.Res. 658 to designate June 6 as national Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Volunteers’ Day.

N.C. guardian ad litem-Guilford County volunteers serve the children of Guilford County who have experienced abuse and neglect.

To be a voice for the children in the community, go to volunteerforgal.org.

* * * *

Beyond Sports N.C. will run weekly sports clinics for two summer schools at Hunter and Bessemer elementary schools, along with hosting a weekly “game day” at Washington Middle School in connection to the school’s summer lunch program.

The organization is accepting donations and the following items for this outreach: Eight soccer balls, eight footballs, 25 traffic cones, three ball bags, two pop-up goals, two coolers, one tent, 500 water bottles and 50 T-shirts.

Donations may be brought to 1331 Beamon Place, Unit 6, in Greensboro. Make a cash donation at any Piedmont First Citizen bank under Beyond Sports N.C.

For information, visit www.beyondsportsnc.com or call 336-253-1413.

* * * *

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro’s premier fundraising event — Men Can Cook ... with a Twist — is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum.

The annual culinary event features more than 50 “chefs” (men famous in their own kitchens) serving up their signature dishes. Guests can treat themselves to dozens of small-bite samples.

This year’s event comes “with a twist” — a curated tasting of small-batch, hand-crafted wines, beers and distilled spirits from Greensboro-area producers: Grove Winery, South End Brewing Company and Fainting Goat Spirits.

Additionally, the event features live entertainment and gift baskets for purchase donated by community supporters.

This year’s premier sponsor is Christopher T. Barbee, Stifel Financial Advisors/Gonzales-Barbee Wealth Management Group.

The Women’s Resource Center serves more than 7,500 families each year.

For tickets, call 336-275-6090 or email Marti@womenscentergso.org.

Grants

The Alamance Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $45,000 to 10 area nonprofits. Grant awards are typically around $5,000 and address community needs including, but not limited to, arts and culture, education, the environment, health, housing, and human services.

Recipients include:

Alamance Community College Foundation for its Student Emergency Distress Program

Allied Churches of Alamance County for the ACAC Empowerment Center

CityGate Dream Center for DC Dreams Summer Program for Students

Family Abuse Services of Alamance County for continuing education and training for staff

Friendship Adult Day Services to assist with expenses related to its new facility

SAFE Food Pantry for general food purchase

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Alamance County to support playground safety enhancement

Positive Attitude Youth Center for its Summer Enrichment Program

Morrowtown Community Group to support the construction of a playground at its Community Garden

Women’s Resource Center in Alamance County for its Success ToolKit Program

To make a gift, visit https://alamancecf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate.

