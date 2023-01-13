Helping Hands

Activities

The Housing Authority of the City of High Point held its annual “Drive-Thru” Thanksgiving luncheon Nov. 17 to express gratitude for the unwavering support of its community partners.

Annually, the HPHA hosts a Thanksgiving luncheon that is fully sponsored by the HPHA employees, Hartley YMCA and High Point University. Individuals who participated in the luncheon enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings.

While receiving a meal, participants had the option to drop off tax deductible unwrapped toys and monetary donations in support of HPHA’s 2022 Holiday Toy Drive.

* * * *

The Housing Authority of the City of High Point’s SOAR Program youth understands the impacts on victims who are exposed to domestic violence and its adverse effects on the community at large. To respond to the overwhelming needs of these families who are transitioning out of challenging environments, the SOAR Program youth began a campaign to collect much needed supplies during the holidays. The initial contributions were presented to Tom Campbell, president and chief executive officer of the Family Services of the Piedmont’s Domestic Violence Shelter on Dec. 23.

Due to the generous donations, the youth were able to provide items that included, but were not limited to, bed sheets, pillows, pillowcases, feminine hygiene products, soap, body wash, holiday toys and more.

To donate, visit https://www.fspcares.org/wish-list/ for a full list of needed items.

For monetary donations, make checks payable to ELBF and mail to the Housing Authority of the City of High Point, Attention: Domestic Violence Shelter Campaign, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, NC 27261. Donations can also be delivered to 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260. All monetary donations are tax deductible.

For information, call 336-887-2661.

Announcements

Community members are invited join The Volunteer Center of the Triad on Jan. 15 at the Simkins Recreation Center at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro for the kick-off event of their 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Service. This event will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Activities include service projects, a nonprofit information fair, food drive, a children’s area, community art project, the Kindness for King Award presentation and more.

This year, the center has expanded this community service opportunity to include projects throughout the week of Jan. 15 at local nonprofits. A list of all the Week of Service opportunities can be found at https://volunteercentertriad.org/mlk.

* * * *

Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s Downtown in December 2022 experiences drew to a close with the final votes cast for Tinsel Town and the Holiday Window Contest. The holidays proved to be an exciting time, as Downtown in December presented by Allegacy drew hundreds of thousands of visitors to the center city to celebrate and support small businesses.

This year Tinsel Town generated 8,817 votes from visitors, earning the most community engagement since its launch in 2020. Of the 50 organizations that participated, the top five trees with the most votes will receive a $500 donation to their nonprofit.

The 2022 winners included: Greensboro Ballet, Break the Chain Kennel Kru sponsored by Tyler Redhead & McAlister, Youth Focus sponsored by Snider Fleet Solutions, Cone Health Philanthropy’s Area of Greatest Need Fund sponsored by Triad Foot & Ankle Center and Crooked Tail Cat Café sponsored by Salon Midtown.

In the Holiday Window Contest, Oscar Oglethorpe’s display received the most votes out of 13 participating businesses. Their winning prize includes $250 from DGI to be used towards their marketing efforts.

Seasonal fun still continues at the Piedmont Winterfest ice rink in LeBauer Park. Skate times run through Jan. 29, visit www.piedmontwinterfest.com to purchase tickets online.

* * * *

January is National Mentoring Month, and this year United Way of Greater Greensboro is seeking community volunteers to mentor local youth through its Mentoring Matters initiative.

UWGG’s Mentoring Matters initiative works to increase the number of mentors and improve the effectiveness of mentoring programs in the greater Greensboro area. A key component of the local program includes United Way’s African American Male Initiative, which has been offered in partnership with Communities in Schools at Wiley Elementary, Jackson Middle and Smith High Schools for more than 11 years.

For information, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Mentoring-Matters.

* * * *

The Salvation Army of High Point will distribute free winter coats and outerwear to local adults and children in need from 9 to 11 a.m. Fridays, today through Feb. 3.

The nonprofit is at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point. The outreach is part of the FOX8/A Cleaner World’s 36th annual Give-a-Kid-a-Coat campaign, which collects coats for local adults and children in need throughout the Triad. Community members who wish to donate winter wear can drop off new or gently used coats at their local A Cleaner World location through Feb. 11. To make a monetary donation for coats to be purchased, visit https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/coats23.

Donors can also shop online and have coats delivered directly to The Salvation Army of High Point through the following Walmart Registry for Good link: https://bit.ly/COATS23.

Awards

The High Point Human Relations Commission will bestow the Rev. Robert J. Williams Jr. with its annual Humanitarian Award at the City Council meeting on Jan. 17.

Williams recently hosted a regional dental clinic that served more than 600 people with free dental services. He also spearheaded the hosting of free COVID-19 testing, along with information to residents in the community about services available to assist with rental and utility needs.

Along with providing information about services, the church also helped individuals in the community with rental and utility needs. Williams Memorial, under the direction and leadership of Williams, hosted the seventh Episcopal District Carolina Conference, which brought more than 700 attendees to this community.

The year 2022 marks Reverend Williams’ 50th year pastoring at Williams Memorial CME Church. During his pastoral residency at Williams, he has managed to increase membership to more than 1,000 members, build a $5 million cathedral and minister to the community through its outreach ministries.

Williams will participate in the MLK Jr. High Point Community Parade and be an honored guest at the YMCA’s Black & White Ball on Jan. 14.

Grants

The Housing Authority of the City of High Point has been awarded a $218,841 grant for its Family Self-Sufficiency Program.

The funds will allow the HPHA to continue its efforts to assist HPHA’s program participants in gaining access to education, job training and employment.

FSS participants sign a five-year contract that requires the head of the household to obtain employment and no longer receive welfare assistance at the end of the five-year term. As the family’s income rises, a portion of that increased income is deposited in an interest-bearing escrow account. If the family successfully completes its FSS contract, the family receives the escrow funds that it can use for any purpose, including buying a home, transitioning to private market housing, paying educational expenses, starting a business or paying off debts.

Participants sign a five-year contract that requires the head of the household to obtain employment and no longer receive welfare assistance at the end of the five-year term.