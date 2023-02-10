Announcements

Beyond Sports NC, Guilford College, Steele Vaughn and Carolina Core FC are sponsoring a Women’s High School Soccer Jamboree set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 on the fields at Guilford College.

It will showcase top high school soccer teams in the area and allow college coaches to scout new talent.

Beyond Sports NC provides athletic equipment and programs to schools in low-income areas throughout Guilford and Forsyth counties.

“We’re using this jamboree to spread the word about Title 9 athletics, especially at Title 1 schools in the two-county area,” said Micheala Amidon, co-founder of Beyond Sports NC. “We want the public to come out and support these dedicated young women and help us raise money to sustain essential sports programs in other schools.”

Each team competing in the jamboree will play three, 40-minute games.

Food trucks will be on-site. Admission is $10 per person. Beyond Sports is asking participants and spectators to bring a new or slightly used sport equipment.

Creative Aging Network-NC is looking for someone to donate or allow the use of a van for transporting refugee elders and family members for their Arts for Citizenship Prep program in collaboration with Montagnard Dega Association.

The nonprofit’s mission is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The Creative Aging Network-NC campus, located in Greensboro, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education. For information, email lia@can-nc.org.

Also, the nonprofit was featured in @AARPLivable’s new, free publication (produced with @880CitiesOrg) “Creating Community Gardens for People of All Ages.” Their AARP Community Challenge granted project is featured on page 27.

To order a free copy, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityGardens.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Bill Hatfield has been coordinating efforts for the sheriff’s office to assist Keaton’s Place with their community service project. The sheriff’s office is collecting plastic grocery bags that will be used to make mat beds for the homeless in the community.

Drop off locations are available to the public at both sheriff’s office locations (727 McDowell Road in Asheboro – first floor elevator lobby and substation at 402 Balfour Drive, Archdale) and the Randolph Senior Adults Association, 347 W. Salisbury St.

Keaton’s Place has a need for people to help put the beds together and will provide training. For information, contact Susan Hunt at 336-628-0070.

Fundraisers

Autobell Car Wash will donate $1 from every sale of its Rain Repellent Special car wash Feb. 13-26 to the USO in support of U.S. military active duty service members and their families.

The fundraiser will take place at all Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. The washes are open daily; hours vary by location and can be found at autobell.com. Customers may also use the Autobell App, available for mobile download at the App Store and Google Play, to purchase a Rain Repellent Special wash in support of the USO.

The Friends of Jamestown Public Library’s annual paper bag sale is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at the library, 200 W. Main St. Customers will be given a brown grocery bag which they can fill with books. The cost is $10 and payments may be made by cash or check.

All proceeds will be used to expand the library’s collection of books and other resources and to support community programs.

In the event of inclement weather or changes in COVID-19 protocol, the event will be Feb. 25.

For information, visit jamestownpubliclibrary.com or email plummerp4712@gmail.com.

Grants

The Piedmont Bird Club’s minigrants committee has evaluated the applications received for this year’s cycle. Here are the applications that will be funded this year:

All Saints Episcopal Church, Greensboro. Purchasing oak trees and soil amendments for planting at All Saints Episcopal Church. Part of ongoing project to rebuild tree canopy in the churchyard. Requested $300, funded $300.

UNCG (Undergraduate Research Project). Purchase UV-reflective tape to apply to Sullivan Science Building as part of bird collision study. Project will cost $1,000; student has already obtained $500 from another source. Requested $500, funded $500.

Randolph/Asheboro YMCA Community Outreach Garden. Improve bird habitat and increase native plantings at Outreach Garden behind the YMCA. Purchase four birdhouses, four birdhouse posts, wildflowers, birdbath. Requested $475, funded $500.

Greensboro Parks Foundation. Improve Downtown Greenway’s natural environment and support environmental education. Purchase bird boxes, spotting scope, feeder supplies. PBC will provide guidance on timing of installing the bird boxes and procedures for monitoring them. Greensboro Parks & Recreation will provide posts and install bird boxes. Requested $500, funded $500.

The awards total $1,800 which is a little under the budget of $2,000.