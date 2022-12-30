Helping Hands

Grants
Crossroads: Pathways to Success recently received a $17,500 grant from The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation and a $5,000 donation from The Mary Lynn Richardson Foundation.
The nonprofit offers free workshops from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays during the academic school year at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa St. in Greensboro. The workshops touch on topics such as interview skills, etiquette, community service, college preparation and more.
The workshops are for young men ages 13-17.
For information, visit https://crossroadspts.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.