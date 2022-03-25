Helping Hands

Activities

The Buffalo Bills Mafia donated 100 copies of “Rerouting: Resilience Tools and Tactics” for inmates to read at the Guilford County Jail. This effort is designed to equip inmates with tools and tactics to break the cycle of incarceration in their lives. The donors are community members of Buffalo, N.Y.

The book’s author, Duncan Kirkwood, is regarded as an expert in helping individuals build the psychological resilience critical for success in life.

* * * *

Temple Emanuel recently hosted a special benefit concert for Ukraine, featuring classical musicians, performing works from Beethoven, Borodin, Mahler, Ravel, Scriabin, Tchaikovsky and others.

Donations exceeded $10,000.

The performers included: Katya Kramer-Lapin, piano; Vyacheslav Gryaznov (Slava), piano; and Ela Tokarska, violin.

Rabbi Andy Koren welcomed an audience of approximately 100 in the main sanctuary, offering a prayer of gratitude.

To donate to the Greensboro Jewish Federation Global Emergency Fund for the crisis in Ukraine, visit www.tegreensboro.org/donate-2.

Announcements

Prevent Child Abuse America introduced pinwheels as the national symbol for child abuse prevention. To become a sponsor and receive pinwheels, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/2022-pinwheels.html.

Also, community members are encouraged to participate in these free Child Abuse Prevention Month activities:

Community Pinwheels for Prevention Planting Day: April 4. Place pinwheels in your garden or yard as a symbol of your commitment to children.

Let’s Talk Tuesday — A Focus on Families with the Kellin Foundation: 6:30 p.m. April 5. A parent-focused virtual discussion providing coping strategies. Part of the Guilford County Partnership for Children’s Week of the Young Child. tinyurl.com/2p87hmcy.

The Partnership for Children’s Virtual Resources Fair: 11 a.m. April 6. Will showcase local agencies that offer services for children. tinyurl.com/f4bfee3a.

Resilient Guilford Network Collaborative Meeting: 11:30 a.m. April 6, Zoom. A coalition of community members and service providers working to build a more resilient community. tinyurl.com/2p89k2eh.

Stewards of Children Training: 10 a.m. April 8, Bryan Family YMCA, 501 W. Market St., Greensboro. Teaches adults how to recognize, prevent and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. tinyurl.com/wu8x2yx3.

Stewards of Children: 6 p.m. April 26, Zoom. Virtual training opportunity. tinyurl.com/4va68989.

For information, call 336-429-5600.

* * * *

In honor of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29, AuthoraCare Collective will co-host two drive-thru breakfast events with HealthTeam Advantage.

The first event will be from 7 to 10 a.m. March 30 at the Lusk Center at AuthoraCare Collective, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

The second event will be from 8 to 11 a.m. March 31 at the Hospice Thrift Store, 2134 Hanford Road in Burlington. The store will be open at 8 a.m. for shoppers and veterans will receive a 10% off coupon.

The free breakfasts are open to all veterans, not just Vietnam vets.

For more details, call 336-478-2502.

* * * *

United Way of Greater Greensboro is partnering with The Volunteer Center of the Triad and other community organizations to promote volunteerism during National Volunteer Week on April 18-22.

UWGG is offering long- and short-term volunteer opportunities, as well as in-person, socially-distant, group and individual opportunities depending on what works best for each volunteer. Opportunities range from donating blood, collecting diapers, packing food bags, removing litter and more.

To register, visit http://www.unitedwaygso.org/NVW22.

For information, contact Audrey McLaughlin at audrey@volunteercentertriad.org or 336-373-1633, Ext. 104.

* * * *

The Children’s Home Society of N.C. will hold its inaugural Sunshine 5K and Family Festival on June 11 at Country Park in Greensboro.

This community event will include a 5K walk/run, kids’ 100-yard dash, live music from Part Time Party Time Band and Big Bang Boom, food trucks, vendors, games, and activities.

All festivities will start and finish at the Jaycee Park parking lot at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/4meexyem.

