Helping Hands

Grants

Thirteen municipalities from across the state, including Jamestown, will receive assistance with bicycle and pedestrian planning, thanks to grants awarded this fall by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The NCDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Grant program, now in its 19th year, helps North Carolina communities develop a comprehensive strategy for expanding bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and improving the safety of the transportation network for all users.

Jamestown’s grant will help with a joint bicycle/pedestrian plan.

* * * *

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Dec. 6 that Toyota will build its first North American battery manufacturing plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, which will include at least 1,750 new jobs and private capital investment of at least $1.29 billion.

On Dec. 6, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors called a meeting to award $40 million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for public road infrastructure to support the location of Toyota’s battery manufacturing operations.