Helping Hands

Activities
Kinsley, Me and Company held a Kinsley Kares Holiday Mixer on Dec. 12 at Unique Busy Kids, 3405 Lewiston Road in Greensboro.
Participants packed 25 bags to benefit a local maternity shelter and food bank.
Unique Busy Kids provided childcare for $9 an hour and they had a total of three volunteers.
Kinsley, Me and Company is a nonprofit in Greensboro that was founded in May 2020 by Taleeka Jones.
To volunteer, email kinsleymeandco@gmail.com.
Announcements
Ever since Asheboro resident Robert Baker’s mother died in early December four years ago, he has honored her memory by working toward a cause his mother had always been passionate about: giving back to others during the holiday season.
That’s why Baker decided after his mother’s death to create the Christmas Gifts for Kids Facebook group, to find a family for whom he could sponsor Christmas gifts that year. Since then, the group has expanded to more than 8,000 members and coordinated sponsorships for more than 1,500 children’s Christmas gifts, locally and around the globe, through the group — including 300 this year.
Baker and his three fellow administrators also organize toy drives and days of giving for families in need.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/christmasgiftsforkids.
* * * *
Senior Wheels drivers are needed. Senior Wheels provides rides for Guilford County residents who are 55 and older to and from medical appointments.
Rides are provided at no cost and are dependent on volunteer drivers.
For information, contact Amanda Wood at 336-373-4816, Ext. 245, or srwheels@senor-resources-guilford.org.
* * * *
Greensboro’s field operation department’s waste reduction and recycling team is looking for volunteers to help educate residents about proper recycling in 2022. Two volunteer days, from 7 a.m. to noon, will be available each month. To participate, visit tinyurl.com/2p8wkft4.
About 36% of what city residents put in their recycling cans is actually trash. In 2022, the waste reduction and recycling team and volunteers will partner up to inspect and tag recycling carts at homes that need some help recycling right.
Volunteers will get a “know before you go” training to review recycling basics and answer any questions. Protective equipment will be provided.
For information, email recycle@greensboro-nc.gov.
Grants
Thirteen municipalities from across the state, including Jamestown, will receive assistance with bicycle and pedestrian planning, thanks to grants awarded this fall by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The NCDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Grant program, now in its 19th year, helps North Carolina communities develop a comprehensive strategy for expanding bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and improving the safety of the transportation network for all users.
Jamestown’s grant will help with a joint bicycle/pedestrian plan.
* * * *
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Dec. 6 that Toyota will build its first North American battery manufacturing plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, which will include at least 1,750 new jobs and private capital investment of at least $1.29 billion.
On Dec. 6, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors called a meeting to award $40 million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for public road infrastructure to support the location of Toyota’s battery manufacturing operations.
“The Golden LEAF Board made our first award of $7 million to support the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in 2016, planting a flag that one day North Carolina would attract a project of this magnitude to this site,” said Golden LEAF Board of Directors Chairman Don Flow. “We are proud to be part of the public infrastructure improvements that will enable significant job creation and capital investment.”
The $7 million Golden LEAF Major Site Development Initiative awarded to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite provided needed infrastructure to increase site competitiveness and reduce the time needed for site development to attract major projects with substantial job creation and private capital investment.
* * * *
Housing Consultants Group has received a $25,000 Performance Grant from Truist Mortgage to continue offering homebuyer education and counseling to residents in Guilford County that desire to buy a home.
Since January 2021, HCG has provided virtual homebuyer education to 958 prospective homebuyers. In the last two years, HCG homebuyer education sessions have helped 770 Guilford County residents access state and municipal down payment assistance programs to buy their first homes.
HCG, a HUD-approved, nonprofit counseling agency, seeks to support affordable housing in Guilford County and the Piedmont Triad, by providing qualified borrowers at 80% or below area median income, with high debt and low resources, access to state and local funds needed to make out of range homeownership a reality. HCG also looks to foster and keep homeownership with customized education offerings based on assessment that will yield documented changes in financial behaviors, helping homeownership and wealth generation. Learn more at Housingconsultantsgroup.org.
* * * *
Family Service of the Piedmont has received a $35,000 grant from Lincoln Financial Foundation to provide financial coaching and education to clients of its Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Greater Greensboro programs.
CCCS was established in 1971 to assist families and individuals experiencing financial difficulties. The mission is to help clients achieve their financial goals through professional advice from counselors who are certified by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling and by Housing and Urban Development. This includes budget counseling, credit counseling, housing counseling and education, and a mortgage payment program.
Last year, CCCS financial counselors held 542 one-on-one financial counseling sessions, educated people through workshops and community events and, since 2010, counselors have helped more than 5,000 families to avoid foreclosure and remain in their homes.
The foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Lincoln Financial Group.
* * * *
Burlington Animal Services received a $2,200 grant award from the Alamance Community Foundation. This grant will be used to provide winter sheltering relief supplies to Alamance County pet owners to prevent their pets from suffering when left outdoors. Supplies may include items such as dog houses, cedar or straw bedding, outdoor kennels and emergency food supplies.
Burlington Animal Services and Alamance County Animal Control respond to more than 600 animal control calls annually in reference to animal cruelty, neglect and well-being checks. Many of these calls concern the lack of proper shelter and tethering. Animal Control officers often find many pet owners are unable to provide adequate outdoor sheltering for their pets during the winter months due to economic constraints.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.