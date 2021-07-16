Helping Hands

Activities
Family Service of Greensboro Foundation and the Guild of Family Service of Greensboro held an Oyster Roast — Restoring Hope campaign in lieu of an in-person 18th annual Greensboro Oyster Roast.
The campaign featured a drive-thru event in support of Family Service on April 30. The campaign raised $310,000.
Proceeds from the event will go to Greensboro programs of Family Service such as the Clara House domestic violence shelter and the Children’s Advocacy Center for abused children.
The campaign, presented by Leslie and Robert Ketner, was made possible through the help of hundreds of volunteers, and was co-chaired by Tara Thacker and Vivian Schneider. The honorary chairpersons of the event were Liz and David Johnson.
Announcements
Habitat Alamance’s Burlington ReStore is hosting a Sidewalk Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at 1176 N. Church St. in Burlington. Customers shopping inside the ReStore will receive an additional 10% off their total purchase — this does not include any yard sale purchases.
Sidewalk sale items include furniture, window blinds, a variety of household items, store displays, rugs, microwaves and miscellaneous building supplies. A raffle will be held every hour for ReStore gift certificates. In addition, The Food Gang food truck will be onsite.
Customers are requested to wear masks inside the store.
For information, call 336-222-8292.
* * * *
The Corner Book Shop, located in the basement of the Jamestown Public Library, is reopening. It will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. July 19-23 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, July 17-24.
Starting July 26, the shop will be open during library hours and operate the same way as before the pandemic.
For information, call 336-454-4815.
* * * *
United Way of Greater High Point’s annual meeting and luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28 at the High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive in High Point.
Attendees are encouraged to bring children’s books and donate them to the nonprofit’s Free Little Library program.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/6sy85zdh.
For information, contact Kristin Faust at 336-899-0886 or kristin.faust@unitedwayhp.org.
* * * *
Family Service of the Piedmont’s annual luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Sedgefield Country Club.
Family Service will present the Julia B. Nile for Love of Family Award to Dr. Lenny Peters and Gwen Willis.
Also, the 12th annual Jamestown Pig Pickin’ will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 9 at the home of Dr. Steven and Andrea Davis of Jamestown.
There will be barbecue pork and chicken served by BBQ Joe’s, southern sides, desserts, beer and wine, a raffle and silent auction, and live music.
This year’s theme is Derby Days: Hats and Hogs.
The fundraiser aims to increase awareness of Family Service in Jamestown as well as raise funds to support agency programs. Last year’s Safe at Home Pig Pickin’ raised more than $150,000.
For information, call 336-801-1154 or visit jamestownpigpickin.com.
