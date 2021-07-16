Helping Hands

Activities

Family Service of Greensboro Foundation and the Guild of Family Service of Greensboro held an Oyster Roast — Restoring Hope campaign in lieu of an in-person 18th annual Greensboro Oyster Roast.

The campaign featured a drive-thru event in support of Family Service on April 30. The campaign raised $310,000.

Proceeds from the event will go to Greensboro programs of Family Service such as the Clara House domestic violence shelter and the Children’s Advocacy Center for abused children.

The campaign, presented by Leslie and Robert Ketner, was made possible through the help of hundreds of volunteers, and was co-chaired by Tara Thacker and Vivian Schneider. The honorary chairpersons of the event were Liz and David Johnson.

Announcements

Habitat Alamance’s Burlington ReStore is hosting a Sidewalk Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at 1176 N. Church St. in Burlington. Customers shopping inside the ReStore will receive an additional 10% off their total purchase — this does not include any yard sale purchases.