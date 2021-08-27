Helping Hands

Activities
Senior Resources of Guilford’s “Operation Fan” and The United Way of Greater High Point’s “Fans for Seniors” programs recently distributed box fans to local seniors and individuals in need at The Salvation Army of High Point as part of its annual summer giveaway program.
Almost 40 fans were distributed at no cost to Guilford County seniors age 60 or older, disabled adults and individuals with home cooling situations that presented a threat to their health and well-being. For seniors and families experiencing a home cooling emergency, but were unable to attend the distribution Aug. 2, call Senior Resources of Guilford at 336-333-6981 or 336-884-6981.
For details about donating, call 336-883-4127.
Announcements
Catalytic converters from two Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club buses were stolen, again, following replacement from theft a few weeks ago.
The Salvation Army estimates that it will cost around $8,000 to replace the stolen parts, increasing their total repair costs due to catalytic converter thefts this summer to almost $16,000.
To help the nonprofit recover these repair costs, visit www.tsahighpoint.org to make a donation.
* * * *
Open Door Ministries of High Point, in partnership with Church World Service, is inviting the community to walk with a purpose Sept. 19 during the 39th annual CROP Hunger Walk.
The walk is in person this year; each team or family is encouraged to follow CDC recommendations. Those walking in groups must sign a waiver printed by their captain. Those who raise funds online will sign a digital waiver in the registration process.
The community walk will kick off at 3 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point. Registration will begin at 2 p.m.
The CROP Hunger Walk offers a 1 and 3 mile route recognizing that people from developing countries will typically walk 3 miles to get food, water and fuel.
Donations from each walker will allow Open Door Ministries to continue serving the less fortunate and homeless in the High Point community through programs like Father’s Table which serves approximately 80,000 meals per year. Additionally, Open Door Ministries Food Panty provides more than 1,000 food boxes annually to those families most in need.
To register, visit https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/highpointnc. Donations are welcome on the website or by check made out to “CWS/Crop”, sent to 4295 Lumsden Lane, High Point, NC 27265.
For information, email dhall@highpoint.edu.
* * * *
Culp is leading a communitywide “Hands in for Haiti” donation drive to help victims of the recent earthquake in Haiti. Culp has production facilities in Ouanaminthe, Haiti. While the earthquake occurred in another region of the country and did not result in any damage to the company’s facilities or employees, many Culp employees have family members who have been affected by the disaster.
The supplies needed by the Haitian people are: Non-perishable food, blankets, toothbrushes/toothpaste, water, bandages/first aid, toilet paper, clothes/shoes, soap, deodorant, work gloves, shampoo/toiletries and liquid laundry detergent.
Donations will be accepted at these listed sites through Sept. 3:
- Truist Point, 303 Gatewood Ave., High Point
- Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road, High Point
- United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave., High Point
- Business High Point Chamber of Commerce, 1634 N. Main St., High Point
- Culp Headquarters, 1823 Eastchester Drive, High Point
- Culp Cut & Sew, 1150 Silver Court, High Point
- Culp Home Fashions, 7209 Hwy. 158 E., Stokesdale
- Culp Design Center, 2900 Tucker St., Suite 103, Burlington
In addition to serving as a donation site, the High Point Rockers will also be hosting a fundraising night at the ballpark. When the Rockers play the Gastonia Honey Hunters on Sept. 2, a portion of online ticket sales will be donated to Culp’s “Hands in for Haiti” program. When fans use a ticketing link created for the game, $3 from every ticket sold using the link will be donated. To purchase tickets, visit www.highpointrockers.com.
Donations may also be made at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3CLYON6R3FBI2?ref_=wl_share.
* * * *
Covenant Church United Methodist Church's 14th annual Holiday Market and Craft Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the church, 1526 Skeet Club Road in High Point.
The seasonal event will be inside and outside with more than 50 crafters, visits with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. and a COVID-19 cautious environment for all.
Admission is free at this rain or shine event.
Proceeds benefit the church's youth missions.
For information, call 336-841-3242 or visit tinyurl.com/FallHolidayMarket2021.
* * * *
The city of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through Oct. 31. Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction and handicapped parking violations are not included in this program.
All supplies must be brought to the Greensboro Parking Office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. A cash donation may be made directly to the warehouse at tinyurl.com/GSOschoolsupplies21. Citation holders must show a receipt to verify the donation or the value of the school supplies, which must be equal to or greater than the fine.
This is the third time the city has partnered with GEA to support local teachers. The supply warehouse allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.
Suggested donations include: Glue sticks, crayons, No. 2 pencils, spiral/composition notebooks, dry erase markers, pencil top erasers, loose leaf notebook paper, three-ring binders, tissues, antibacterial wipes, two-pocket folders, flash drives, color copy paper, construction paper and scissors.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.