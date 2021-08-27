Helping Hands

Donations may also be made at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3CLYON6R3FBI2?ref_=wl_share.

* * * *

Covenant Church United Methodist Church's 14th annual Holiday Market and Craft Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the church, 1526 Skeet Club Road in High Point.

The seasonal event will be inside and outside with more than 50 crafters, visits with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. and a COVID-19 cautious environment for all.

Admission is free at this rain or shine event.

Proceeds benefit the church's youth missions.

For information, call 336-841-3242 or visit tinyurl.com/FallHolidayMarket2021.

* * * *

The city of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through Oct. 31. Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction and handicapped parking violations are not included in this program.