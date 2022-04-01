Helping Hands

Announcements

Beyond Sports NC, a foundation dedicated to involving at-risk youth in sports while helping them to develop life skills and a self-motivating spirit, is seeking volunteers to work in upcoming clinics and field days.

All volunteers must undergo a background check, possess a valid driver’s license and demonstrate a desire to work with and nurture young people.

Volunteer opportunities may include: Working with elementary school students as coaches and mentors with sports clinics, landscaping around sports fields, building benches, office assistance, and administrative help. They may also work during special events, by setting up and breaking down display areas and interacting with donors. To register, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094ba9a822aa8-beyond1.

For information, visit www.beyondsportsnc.com or call 336-253-1413.

Leadership Greensboro’s 2022 class has partnered with RePurpose: Food Recovery, A Simple Gesture, Maxie B’s Bakery and Gallins Family Farm to put on the first Mayor’s Food Waste Challenge.

During this weeklong challenge, April 21-27, participating restaurants will commit to tracking food waste, donating wholesome leftovers, composting and recycling. The goal of the challenge is to help reduce food waste in businesses and homes.

Downtown participating restaurants include Cille and Scoe, Crafted, Deep Roots Market, Jerusalem Market and Natty Greene’s. These businesses will each receive a compost bin from Gallins Family Farm at the beginning of the week and will track food waste per Gallin’s stated guidelines. Maxie B’s owner, Robin Davis, will provide a tour of the bakery for participants to learn best practices for sustainability prior to the start of the challenge.

During the challenge RePurpose will provide full food recovery service to all participants. Food rescue or recovery is the collection of wholesome edible leftover food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Laura Oxner of the food recovery nonprofit RePurpose will consult and share with participants the approved North Carolina food recovery policies/procedures. Participants will receive personalized food recovery service throughout the week and beyond.

Participating restaurants will have access to a diverse forum of peers, industry experts and ancillary organizations that will provide the contacts, best practices and technical assistance needed to realize meaningful reductions in landfilled food waste.

For information, email LLorenz@actiongreensboro.org.

First Presbyterian Church at 617 N. Elm St. in Greensboro is gathering hygiene kits through June 8 to be distributed by Church World Service.

The CWS global office is working now to determine how best to help refugees and those still in Ukraine. It would be helpful to have lots of kits ready to go, and if they are not sent to Ukraine they will go to people who are struggling after natural disasters or living in deep poverty.

Gather these items only and enclose in a one-gallon Ziploc-type bag; remove excess air when you close it:

One hand towel (no fingertip, bath, dish towel or micro-fiber)

One washcloth

One wide-tooth comb with 6 inches of teeth; remove from packaging.

One fingernail or toenail clipper, removed from packaging.

One bath-size bar of soap in original packaging.

One toothbrush (No toothpaste — a tube will be added before kit is delivered).

10 standard Band-Aids.

For information, call 336-478-4757.

Awards

More than 100 Greensboro Regional Realtors were recognized recently for their community involvement and service to the real estate industry.

The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association recognized 110 local Realtors at its annual Realtor of Distinction ceremony at the GRRA offices in Greensboro on March 21: Ray Alexander, Katherine Armstead-Ramage, Marvette Artis, Kriston Ashley, Tim Atkins, Janina Austin, Jeanne Blaisdell, Karen Bolyard, Susan Boydoh, Kaye Brinkley, Lisa Brown, Kathryn Carpenter, Michael Carter, Kristofer Cayton, Sofia Crisp, Dede Cunningham, Marlys Currie, Patricia Curry, Diana Davis, Lynette Deloney, Heather Dodson, Jenifer Duenas, Jan Epps-Dawson, Ashley Fitzsimmons, Donna Frazier, H.R. Gallimore, Vickie Gallimore, Patti Gordon, Kevin Green, Crystal Greenidge, Bill Guill, Kathy Haines, Jessica Haverland, Stacy Hiers, Vonda Higgs, Matthew Higgs, Jerry Holland, Rhonda Holland, Amber Honeycutt, Betty Howard, Helen Howard, Brittany Jackson, Bridgette Johnson, Megan Johnson, Marsena Jones, Mojgan Jordan, Elizabeth LaFave, Johanna LaRose, Lara Lawson, Robert Lewis, Ashley Lewis, Ford Dean Little, Christy Locklear, Daniel Lyons, Stephanie Mabe, Jessica Mai, Lolita Malave, Rich Manzi, Kelly Marks, Katlin Mateer, Theresa McCollum, Lauren McNeill, Hilburn Michel, Gloria Mitchell, Jason Mitchell, Kimberly Moore-Dudley, Leslie Morgan, Maxine Nelson, Heather Nichols, John Nosek, Franklin Odell, Chris Pappalardo, Meredith Parsons, Melinda Pope, Mary Beth Powell, Pilar Powell, Kimberly Pruitt, Nancy Radtke, Nicole Rafferty, Laine Rendleman, Crystal Rierson-Villeneuve, Terry Robbins, Jason Scott, Brian Shackelford, Faye Shelton, Gretchen Shelton-Raiford, Tracey Shrouder, Ramilya Siegel, Jameka Slade, Melvina Smith, Phillip Stone, Dawn Stone, Tracy Stull, Janet Sullivan, Ralph Thomas, Scott Thompson, Lynette Thompson, Micaela Tosi, Marela Turkic, Frank Verdi, William Warmath, Virginia Warren-Hall, Lindsay Watson, Mitzie Weatherly, Barbara Weaver, Kurt Whalen, Emily Wood, Sandra Yochim, Wayne Young and Monica Zseltvay.

The Realtors who were recognized were involved in more than 120 total community organizations. Their community involvement included serving on various local boards to working with schools and churches.

Fundraisers

The Music Academy of North Carolina has raised enough money to acquire a Chickering and Sons 9-foot concert grand piano.

For information, visit musicacademync.org.

The ALSapalooza Music Festival featuring Eric Hunsucker, Jim Mayberry, Patrick Rock and Graymatter is set from noon to 4 p.m. April 30 at Bull City Ciderworks, 504 State St. in Greensboro.

Admission is a minimum donation of $20.

All proceeds go to the ALS Association N.C. Chapter.

Chef Jose Andres will speak in the next Guilford College Bryan Series program April 26, and a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales, $5 per ticket, will be donated to his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, for feeding Ukrainian refugees.

The Bryan Series and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts are partnering to provide ticket purchasers with the opportunity to support relief efforts and hear Andres speak about being on the front lines of the current crisis.

World Central Kitchen has fed more than 1 million people affected by the war in Ukraine over the past month.

In addition, the Bryan Series is offering a 25% discount on seats remaining in the grand tier and loge sections at Tanger Center that are purchased online or at the Tanger Center box office through April 7.

The Tanger Center box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Tickets for this promotion can be purchased at the box office and at Ticketmaster.com using the code KITCHEN.

Andres will speak at 7:30 p.m. April 26 in the third event of the season.

The Kellin Foundation is working with multiple local, national and international organizations to collect, transport, donate and distribute essential items for personal needs, comfort and the mental health of Ukrainian children and families seeking safety and refuge from the war.

In addition, the foundation is collecting financial donations needed to package and transport these items to children and families in need. The nonprofit is also compiling and distributing mental health resources to help Ukrainian children and their families.

For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/ukraine-refugee-coalition.html.

Thanks to Usborne Books and More’s Cards for a Cause fundraiser, the Junior League of Greensboro and other individual donors, the Kellin Foundation recently completed its new art therapy room.

There are still opportunities to support this effort — visit the foundation’s Amazon charity wish list at tinyurl.com/2p8wrtjt.

Outreach

The nonprofit Bold 2 B U Community will hold free community cookouts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30, May 21, June 25 and July 30 at 445 Gorrell St. in Greensboro.

Free lunch and free personal hygiene items will be distributed. School supplies will be also distributed July 30. These events are light rain or shine.

Text 336-638-1811 for details, menu and/or pre-orders. This is a drive-up only event.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.