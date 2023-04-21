Activities

Carvana, a company that buys and sells used cars online, is working with The Canopy Project to help plant trees in celebration of Earth Day. Carvana will donate an electric car to a local nonprofit organization at the Earth Day Austin Festival as well.

The Canopy Project has planted tens of millions of trees worldwide, helping to remove harmful CO2 from the atmosphere and providing new habitats for animals. Prior to this year’s effort to benefit The Canopy Project, Carvana has planted thousands of trees across the globe in conjunction with Project Releaf and the Arbor Foundation.

Anniversaries

Patients, board members, former executive directors and volunteers joined together April 3 to kick off the 30th anniversary celebration of the Community Clinic of High Point.

For the dozens in attendance at the clinic’s facility, the event was one of reflection, reunion and celebration of the past 30 years, and at the same time a look forward to making the clinic an even stronger member of the community. It was the first of several events planned for the coming months to celebrate the 30-year milestone.

Over the past 30 years, the clinic has served thousands of patients from the Archdale, High Point, Jamestown and Trinity areas who do not qualify for any form of government or private insurance.

Announcements

Local nonprofit A Collective of Excellence is gearing up for a week of celebration and entertainment with the ACE Spirit Week Festival. From April 25-May 2, the festival will feature a variety of events including a pep rally, musical, banquet, conference and awards ceremony.

ACE Spirit Week Festival brings together creators, visionaries and professionals from various walks of life to share their knowledge, expertise and experience through workshops, performances, entertainment events, networking opportunities, concerts and more.

For more details on the events or to register, visit https://ace university.org.

* * * *

The Music Academy of North Carolina is looking for high school students to help them at their merit scholarship auditions on April 29.

The nonprofit needs check-in desk volunteers, warm-up room monitors and audition room monitors.

The auditions will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and students can volunteer for one-hour or two-hour long time slots.

For information, contact Elizabeth Leddy at eleddy@music academync.org.

* * * *

The High Point Museum celebrated National Volunteer Week, which ends Saturday, April 22, by thanking current volunteers and encouraging the community to get involved in preserving and teaching High Point’s history.

After moving its volunteer programs online during the pandemic, the museum began new, in-person docent training in late-2022. Four new docents completed their training in February, learning High Point’s history to share with the public. They have since volunteered for museum programs.

New docent training will be held this summer from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, June 5, 12 and 26 and July 10, 17 and 24.

To apply, visit highpointnc.gov/825/Volunteers-Internships.

The museum is still offering virtual volunteering opportunities with From the Page. Help them transcribe letters, diaries, deeds, meeting minutes and other materials from their collection. More information can be found at highpointnc.gov/825/ Volunteers-Internships.