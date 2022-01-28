Helping Hands

Awards
JDRF — Piedmont Triad will honor community leaders Laurie and Dr. Norman Regal at its 22nd annual Hope Gala, which will take place Feb. 19 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.
The program will be livestreamed and the silent auction will be conducted online/via smart phones.
The gala typically attracts 1,000 guests and alternates between Greensboro and Winston-Salem and has raised at least $1 million to fund Type 1 diabetes research in 10 of the past 11 years, raising approximately $1.4 million virtually in 2021 and approximately $20.1 million in its first 21 years.
Dr. Norman Regal has a podiatry practice, Triad Foot & Ankle Center. The Regals’ son, Andrew, was 18 months old when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 25 years ago. He now serves as a resident in podiatry in Milwaukee.
Those on the volunteer gala leadership team include:
Gala Chairpersons: Robin and Quint Barefoot
Corporate Chairman: Chuck Burns
Board Fundraising and Development Chairman: Brad Calloway
Fund A Cure Chairman: Dr. Andrew Regal
Community Chairman: Henry Frye Jr.
Auction Chairwoman: Kerrie Orrell Ellison
Event Experience Chairpersons: Wendy Calloway and Alejandra and Cliff Thompson
To attend, sponsor or donate to the gala, visit tinyurl.com/TriadGala2022 or contact Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org.
Grants
Burlington Animal Services has received a Rachael Ray No-Kill Excellence Grant from Best Friends Animal Society.
“Even as a no-kill community, our work to help homeless pets in our care isn’t finished,” said Jessica Arias, director of Animal Services. “BFAS grant funding has been instrumental to our ability to launch and support our Mighty Mouser community cat program in Alamance County.”
Since the inception of the Mighty Mouser program in 2018, Burlington Animal Services has saved nearly 4,000 community cats and has not euthanized any healthy cats. Through the program, stray/feral cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and ear-tipped and returned to their home.
* * * *
The city of High Point is accepting proposals from nonprofits for the fiscal year 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant program to fund programs/projects benefiting low- to moderate-income citizens.
Each year, the city uses a competitive application process to make a portion of its CDBG funds available to nonprofits in the form of public services grants. Funds must be used to conduct activities that improve the quality of life in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. Public service programs/projects should provide supportive services for economically disadvantaged populations.
Previously funded activities include academic tutoring and enrichment programs for youth, youth character and leadership development, food services, community gardens, occupational training and certification, job readiness training for ex-offenders, housing services for the homeless, adult literacy, health and fitness activities, and parenting programs.
Organizations eligible to apply include nonprofits and churches. Faith-based organizations may not use CDBG funds to support inherently religious activities such as worship, religious instruction or proselytization. The CDBG grant term for projects is July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
A workshop will provide information and guidance in completing the application. Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to attend an information workshop to review the application guidelines and program requirements. The workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 via Zoom at tinyurl.com/4zuz7bb8. Meeting ID is 846 7915 6931 and the passcode is 307876.
Applications will be available after the workshop and submitted electronically this year. Instruction for how to submit will be covered at the workshop. The deadline for applying is March 4.
For information, call 336-883-3041.
