Activities

Wyndham Hotel employees from around the world participated in a day of service at the Out of the Garden Project Warehouse while in town for a meeting.

Geoffrey Ballotti, CEO and president of the Wyndham Hotel Group and Bobby Powell, director of the Wyndham Championship, and 40 global sales team members helped sort and pack healthy food to be distributed throughout the Triad.

Angels

The Truckload Carriers Association has named truck driver Lance Kent, from Greensboro, a Highway Angel for stopping to help another trucker whose truck was engulfed in flames. Kent drives for Murrows Transfer out of Thomasville.

On Feb. 24, 2023, around 7 p.m., Kent was driving on U.S. 77 through Rocky Gap, Va.

"I could see smoke from a distance," Kent said as he drove closer to what ended up being a truck on fire. He stopped his truck to see if he could help; he was the only one who stopped. The flames were so intense it destroyed the truck and the driver lost everything. Fortunately, the driver was uninjured and able to exit the vehicle.

The association also named truck driver Don Cronic, from Alma, Ga., a Highway Angel for stopping to help an elderly woman who had a flat tire, had fallen and was laying on the side of the highway. Cronic drives for Menke Trucking out of Thomasville.

Announcements

The Out of the Garden Project Urban Teaching Farm will hold an Earth Day event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22.

Hamburgers and plant-based burgers will be served to the first 150 people.

Participants will learn how the nonprofit is focusing on sustainability through its waste diversion initiative and take a self-guided tour of the farm, located behind Urgent Church, 508 Knox Road in McLeansville.

For information, visit https://outofthegardenproject.org/.

Grants

The Golden Leaf Foundation has awarded a combined $1.02 million in grant funds to four Triad educational institutions.

Board chairman Don Flow said the awards were made to projects “that will support the long-term economic advancement of rural, tobacco-dependent and economically distressed communities.”

The largest of the four grants, at $455,000, went to Davidson County Schools to support addition of a welding fabrication pathway at South Davidson High School that would double its capacity to 40 for high school students. Students can earn a welding certification from Davidson-Davie Community College through the Career and College Promise program.

A $200,000 grant went to Rockingham Community College for equipment to support expansion of its welding program to help meet the region’s welder and welding skills shortage.

A $200,000 grant to Surry Community College will be used to purchase two automatic range trucks with trailers to expand its truck driver training program and to increase the number of students trained by up to 60 students annually.

A $164,000 grant to Uwharrie Charter Academy in Randolph County will pay for equipment for its Career Academy facility that will open in August.