Helping Hands

Habitat Greensboro dedicated its second of six homes to be built in the Willow Oaks community on Feb. 22. Homeowners are Didier and Christine Awaka and their children, Chris and Myriam-Deborah.

Habitat Greensboro is partnering with the city of Greensboro to complete an initial six homes in Willow Oaks as a part of the city’s redevelopment efforts. Strong community partnerships and generous financial and volunteer contributions make this work possible.

This home was given to celebrate Replacements’ 40th anniversary and represents the 12th home with which the company has been involved.

Didier came to the United States via the visa lottery system. When he arrived in Greensboro, Didier worked two food service jobs to save money to bring his wife, Christine, over to join him. He walked daily to each job for the first two years because he lacked a driver’s license and vehicle.

Didier now works full-time as a certified nursing assistant with a local hospital and part-time at a medical office.

