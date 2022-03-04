Helping Hands

Activities
Habitat Greensboro dedicated its second of six homes to be built in the Willow Oaks community on Feb. 22. Homeowners are Didier and Christine Awaka and their children, Chris and Myriam-Deborah.
Habitat Greensboro is partnering with the city of Greensboro to complete an initial six homes in Willow Oaks as a part of the city’s redevelopment efforts. Strong community partnerships and generous financial and volunteer contributions make this work possible.
This home was given to celebrate Replacements’ 40th anniversary and represents the 12th home with which the company has been involved.
Didier came to the United States via the visa lottery system. When he arrived in Greensboro, Didier worked two food service jobs to save money to bring his wife, Christine, over to join him. He walked daily to each job for the first two years because he lacked a driver’s license and vehicle.
Didier now works full-time as a certified nursing assistant with a local hospital and part-time at a medical office.
* * * *
Creative Aging Network-NC teaching artist Kathryn Gauldin recently worked with the residents at the Brian Center making tissue paper flowers. They used starch to hold the tissue paper down and then painted in the details with watercolor after it dried.
A project of CAN-NC, the Elder Arts Initiative provides a variety of arts programming for residents of skilled care communities with funding from an enhancement grant provided by the North Carolina Culture Change Coalition in conjunction with Centers for Medicaid and Medicare.
For information about the initiative, getting a Creative Kit, TimeSlips or having your community’s outside windows artistically painted, contact Kelly Howard at kelly@can-nc.org or 336-303-9936.
* * * *
Announcements
St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church in Jamestown will be holding a special collection for Family Service of the Piedmont for Lent. This nonprofit serves more than 19,000 local children and adults each year, addressing issues of domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. The church will be collecting money for bus passes for their clients as well as creating court care kits.
Community members may make court care kits themselves or make a donation for the church to purchase the items and make them on Holy Week.
To make these kits for survivors of domestic violence: Using a sandwich-sized plastic baggie, insert hard candies and gum, a pocket sized pack of tissue, a pen, a pocket-sized notebook and an item to manage anxiety (silent fidget spinners, Sudoku and puzzle books) before sealing it closed.
For information, email info@stumc.org.
* * * *
Greensboro Pride will resume hosting Drag Queen Bingo events on March 4 at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Masks are strongly recommended.
Green Queen Bingo is a partnership between Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center and Alternative Resources of the Triad (Greensboro Pride). Proceeds support both organizations.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m.
Other bingo events are planned for May 6, July 1, Sept. 2 and Nov. 4.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/4e9z5urd.
* * * *
Petty Museum and Garage is hosting a cruise-in from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 at 311 Branson Mill Road in Randleman.
The public is invited to cruise-in and show off their favorite classic, muscle and exotic cars or trucks, while helping to support the Petty Family Foundation.
The event will feature food trucks, vendors and lots of cars. Admission to the museum is free.
For information, call Shannon Newman at 336-495-6643.
* * * *
Downtown Greenway is accepting gently used children and adult bicycles to get ready for the 2022 Wheels on the Greenway on May 7.
Volunteers will make any needed repairs to get the bikes ready to donate to children and families in need in the community.
Bikes can be dropped off at Reconsidered Goods, 4118 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro, and REI at the Friendly Center, 3334 W. Friendly Ave in Greensboro.
For information, contact Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
* * * *
The fourth annual Philip Segal III Memorial Golf Tournament, auction and cigar party will take place at 8:30 a.m. April 22 at Bryan Park Champions Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road in Browns Summit.
Segal was the founder of Havana Phil’s Cigar Company in Greensboro and an avid sports enthusiast. He died of stomach cancer in 2018 at the age of 60.
The tournament will be followed that evening by a cigar party, a silent auction and a live auction. Proceeds from the tournament and silent auction will go to support Debbie’s Dream Foundation, a foundation dedicated to finding a cure for stomach cancer.
Proceeds from the live auction will benefit Segal’s close friend and co-worker who is recovering from a kidney transplant and has multiple medical bills.
To register, call 954-475-1200 or visit debbiesdream.org.
To attend the private party, call 336-288-4484.
