Helping Hands

Announcements

Laurie and Dr. Norman Regal, who were honored at the JDRF — Piedmont Triad Hope Soars Gala on Feb. 19, are challenging the community to stretch even further to fund research to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes.

The gala, presented by Truist, raised $1.25 million. Additional supporters may make a tax-deductible donation to JDRF in any amount by:

Visiting tinyurl.com/JDRFHonorsTheRegalFamily to make a secure online donation by June 30.

Mailing a check, postmarked by June 30, to: JDRF, 216 W. Market St., Suite B, Greensboro, NC 27401.

To see photos from the gala, visit jdrftriad.smugmug.com.

* * * *

As the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary, the nonprofit is seeking support for 20 projects and programs to enhance the National Park Service unit. The initiatives include new trail maps, educational and musical programs, volunteer training and supplies, construction of a trail accessibility ramp, and more.

The foundation is the official fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway and works closely with the National Park Service each year to select and support critical projects that would otherwise go unaddressed due to federal budget constraints. The latest opportunities to improve the park are focused on providing richer experiences for visitors.

The foundation is continuing to raise funds for the Trails & Views Forever program, which focuses on viewshed restoration and trail improvements, musical programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center, and the Kids in Parks program, designed to engage children and families with the outdoors. Support is also needed to host the annual Overmountain Victory Celebration, train and equip volunteer rovers, and expand in-person educational opportunities through partner ranger roles.

To learn more and make a donation, visit BRPFoundation.org.

* * * *

The Salvation Army of High Point will operate a cooling station weekly during regular hours of operation, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.

“The primary concern of The Salvation Army is the health and safety of our local citizens,” explains Antoine Dalton, director of social services at the nonprofit. “Our homeless population is especially susceptible to dangerous dehydration during these extreme weather conditions. It’s difficult enough for the homeless to find shelter and shade, but it can be even more difficult for them to find water. It is important that we keep water available for those who may be at risk of severe dehydration.”

Community members are encouraged to bring donations of bottled water to the nonprofit at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.

For information, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.

* * * *

Friendly Avenue Church of Christ is accepting gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing for its Caring By Sharing clothing giveaway on Oct. 1. The church accepts clothing for all seasons, and items such as coats, hats, jewelry, belts, scarves, suits and more. They do not accept used socks and used underwear. Tax donation forms are available.

This giveaway is free to anyone in our community who has a clothing need, no questions asked. This will be the church’s ninth year hosting this giveaway; they have helped more than 8,000 people thus far.

Clothing can be dropped off at the church at 5101 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro on Wednesday mornings, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The church can arrange alternate pickup times for those with conflicting schedules or large donations.

Families holding yard sales are asked to consider donating their unsold clothing items to the church for the giveaway. Church members will pick up these items on the same day as the yard sale.

For information, call 336-420-2924 (personal cell) or email cbs@friendlyave.org.

Awards

Each year, the High Point Arts Council sponsors the Arts Awards for those whose contributions to the arts make its mission possible. The 38th annual Arts Awards Banquet was held June 16 at the Centennial Station Arts Center.

This year’s event was also Debbie Lumpkins’ retirement party. She and her dance partner, Maksym Hrusha of Fred Astaire Dance Studios, performed her swan song/dance to “I’m Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé. The High Point Ballet performed excerpts from its Celtic Legends show.

Carlos Olvera, board chairwoman, presented the Arts Award for Corporate Support of the Arts to High Point Theatre.

Tom Blount, past board chairman, presented the Arts Award for Individual Support of the Arts to Karen Hutchinson who has served on the council’s marketing committee for the past eight years.

Jim Morgan, board member emeritus, presented the Arts Award for Teacher of the Arts to Keri Truhe of Phoenix Academy.

Lumpkins presented Star Board Member Awards. Individual arts organizations nominated a board member or volunteer. This years’ nominees were Lillie Harris for High Point Community Concerts, Courtney Lowe for High Point Community Theatre, Carol Johnson for High Point Ballet and Carlos Olvera for High Point Arts Council.

* * * *

Triad Kids Dental has announced the first in its series of “Caring4Community” awards. Local nonprofits were invited to compete to win a prize of $10,000.

The practice received more than 40,000 votes.

Sparkle Cat Rescue, a nonprofit in Burlington, was the winner. The nonprofit has rescued thousands of homeless and stray cats in the community and works hard to spay or neuter each cat before they are matched with an owner.

The practice will host a public check handoff at 1 p.m. July 1 at 1135 N. Church St. in Burlington.

The “Caring4Community” awards will run three times annually, for a total of $30,000 given to three different winning organizations.

Grants

On July 6, the North Carolina Local News Lab Fund at the North Carolina Community Foundation will open a new round of grant applications powered by expanded funding and partnerships.

This upcoming round of grants will invest in the fund’s existing network of trusted messengers and news organizations, new partners and projects that meet emerging news and information needs in North Carolina’s marginalized communities.

Since 2017, the fund has made more than $2.4 million in grants backed by a coalition of funders who believe that sustainable, resilient, inclusive news and information networks are essential to healthy communities and a healthy democracy.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/4nmtfju7.

* * * *

The American Heart Association, UnitedHealthcare and Bank of America have announced 11 community health mini-grant awardees, totaling more than $90,000. These community organizations and companies will be working to improve heart health among the Triad’s most at-risk populations.

Community partners were encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500-$10,000 to support heart health policies, systems and environment changes with a specific focus on health equity and nutrition security. Sixty applications were submitted, and a scoring of each mini-grant proposal was conducted by the grant committee.

Awardees include:

Cobblestone Farmers Market — Meeting Demand for Local Healthy Food for All in Winston-Salem

Gabor Farms — Pop-up Market equipment for Triad locations

High Point LEAP — LEAP2Feed

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation — Incorporating Food Resources in Treating the Whole Person

Out of the Garden Project — Veggie Van Expansion in Greensboro

The Salvation Army Greensboro — Center of Hope Hunger Relief/food pantry

SHARE Cooperative of Winston-Salem — Remote Location Sales (pop-up sites, mobile markets & farmers markets)

St. Stephen Missionary Baptist — Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Winston-Salem

United Way of Forsyth County — Place Matters: Improving community health outcomes through hyperlocal, coordinated intervention

Wake Forest University Health Sciences — Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity, Men of Color Health Symposium

Young Women’s Christian Association of High Point — Diabetes Intervention Program

* * * *

Burlington Animal Services received a $60,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a recent celebration at Petco Greensboro in support of its lifesaving work for animals in Alamance County.

Burlington’s Animal Services operates and manages all animal shelter functions for Alamance County. Since 2018, BAS has consistently achieved a 90% and greater live release rate through adoption, transfers and other lifesaving programs.

For information, visit burlingtonnc.gov/pets or petcolove.org.

