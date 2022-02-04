Helping Hands

HonorBridge spent much of 2021 focused on innovation. It was one of only 15 Organ Procurement Organizations to test a newly launched United Network for Organ Sharing Organ Tracking Service, using devices attached to packaged organs that allow OPOs and transplant hospital staff the ability to follow an organ from recovery until it ultimately arrives at the transplant center. HonorBridge was also one of six OPOs to partner with TransMedics to increase the number of lungs available for transplant by utilizing its Organ Care System that keeps lungs warm and breathing as in the human body and allows for lungs to be monitored and transported greater distances.

Nationally, more than 100,000 men, women and children, including more than 3,000 North Carolinians, are waiting for organ transplants.

To become an organ donor, visit www.RegisterMe.org/NC.

Beyond Sports NC is providing sports clinics and equipment to schools in Guilford County.

Last fall, the company ran weekly sports clinics at three different elementary schools and this year the program is expanding to three more elementary and middle schools.