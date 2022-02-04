Helping Hands

Activities
The Friends of the Jamestown Public Library’s annual bag sale is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the library, 200 W. Main St. in Jamestown.
All proceeds are used to expand the library’s collection of books and other resources and to support community programs.
The event is cash or check only. Masks are required.
Shoppers pay $10 to stuff a brown grocery bag with books, puzzles, CDs and more. Bags are provided.
In the event of inclement weather or changes in COVID-19 protocol, the event will be canceled. Check the library website, jamestownpubliclibrary.com, for more information.
For information, email gmn4010@gmail.com.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation celebrated 14 years of the Child Response Initiative on Jan. 18. Local organizations recommitted to working together to support children, families and adults exposed to violence. To see the event, visit tinyurl.com/2p8sza9w
Since its inception in 2008, CRI has helped more than 30,000 children and adults after violent or traumatic experiences. The nonprofits BackPack Beginnings, Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro and the Greensboro Housing Coalition are recent additions to the partnership.
The event also honored several partners for their CRI work:
Officer of the Year: Officer Abigail Thayer
Greensboro Police Department District of the Year: District 3
Community Partner of the Year: BackPack Beginnings
Champion for Children: Cpl. Sherry Bruscino
For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
Announcements
The Greensboro Tarheel Chorus, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, will be offering video valentines again this year.
For $15, they will send a message in song to your friends and loved ones via email.
Customers may choose to send their valentines with a short personal video message, a personalized text greeting or a standard text greeting.
A portion of the order donation will go to support food banks in the Greensboro area.
For information, call 336-908-1424 or visit www.greensborobarbershop.com.
* * * *
CarneyCo, a strategic marketing agency with offices in Jamestown and Rocky Mount, will be helping a new client in 2022.
In the final days of 2021, CarneyCo announced a $100,000 strategic marketing program giveaway for a nonprofit. Nominations were received from September to December.
President Jessica McKnight and Chairman Skip Carney drew the winner on Facebook Live: A Simple Gesture, a national hunger relief program headquartered in Greensboro. The organization collects food from donors, including neighbors, businesses and faith communities. The food is then sorted and distributed to food banks and food pantry partners.
Using its ReVision process, CarneyCo will develop a strategic marketing plan to uncover A Simple Gesture’s opportunities, find the nonprofit’s “Why?” and spread the word about its mission.
For the nominated nonprofits that were not drawn, CarneyCo offered opportunity to learn how to use ReVision. CarneyCo hosted a free, two-hour webinar to show the attending organizations how to utilize the ReVision process to create or enhance their own strategic plans and marketing efforts.
For information, visit www.carneyco.com or call 252-451-0060.
* * * *
HonorBridge, formerly known as Carolina Donor Services, a nonprofit organ procurement organization, has announced its accomplishments in 2021:
Recovered tissues from 1,295 donors
Recovered 263 heart valves
Transplanted 819 organs recovered from 290 donors, the second highest year ever for the number of organ donors
Helped save 712 lives
Conducted a virtual Donor Family Tribute that was viewed more than 1,200 times
Facilitated more than 600 letters exchanged between donor families and recipients
Conducted nearly 390 donation conversations with families
Visited more than 300 funeral home
Participated in more than 100 community activities
Additionally, in March, HonorBridge broke ground for the new Chapel Hill office which is on track to open in fall of 2022. During the summer of 2021, HonorBridge was named a 2021 Business North Carolina’s Best Employer, given the Empowering Research and Discovery Award by the National Disease Research Interchange and the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations, and its legislation to improve the DMV donation process was unanimously passed by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
HonorBridge spent much of 2021 focused on innovation. It was one of only 15 Organ Procurement Organizations to test a newly launched United Network for Organ Sharing Organ Tracking Service, using devices attached to packaged organs that allow OPOs and transplant hospital staff the ability to follow an organ from recovery until it ultimately arrives at the transplant center. HonorBridge was also one of six OPOs to partner with TransMedics to increase the number of lungs available for transplant by utilizing its Organ Care System that keeps lungs warm and breathing as in the human body and allows for lungs to be monitored and transported greater distances.
Nationally, more than 100,000 men, women and children, including more than 3,000 North Carolinians, are waiting for organ transplants.
To become an organ donor, visit www.RegisterMe.org/NC.
* * * *
Beyond Sports NC is providing sports clinics and equipment to schools in Guilford County.
Last fall, the company ran weekly sports clinics at three different elementary schools and this year the program is expanding to three more elementary and middle schools.
“Our clinics at the elementary schools introduce students to a new sport every two weeks. Last fall we introduced kids to basketball, football, soccer and wrestling, and at the end of the season we gave a recess bag to each class. Each bag contains a football, soccer ball, dodge ball, basketball and a ball pump. We also delivered recess bags to 10 different Title 1 elementary schools just in time for Christmas,” said Micheala Amidon, co-founder of Beyond Sports NC.
In addition to providing on site training and equipment, Beyond Sports NC also supports area schools by improving facilities. “We’re building new benches for the locker rooms at Swann Middle School, also a new scorer’s table for the gym. Later we hope to help design and fund renovations to outdoor facilities, such as putting up new soccer goals,” said Amidon.
For information, visit www.beyondsportsnc.com or call 336-253-1413.
* * * *
The city of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful are hosting the sixth annual Winter Wipeout litter cleanup campaign, which focuses on litter cleanup of city roadways and intersections. The campaign will kick off Feb. 7 and will run through March 6. During this time, volunteers can pick up their supplies and clean up when it works best for their schedule.
For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/winterwipeout, call 336-883-3520 or email rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.
* * * *
The Commission on the Status of Women invites women 18 or older who have lived in Greensboro for at least one year to take the 2022 Women of Greensboro Survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GSOWomen. The survey is anonymous and results will be compiled and shared with the Greensboro City Council and local community partners to enhance and improve the lives of women in Greensboro.
To make sure a diversity of women’s voices is heard and increase accessibility, the survey is also available online in Spanish and French as well as printed copies in Arabic. A printed version of the survey in English, Spanish, French and Arabic will be available at the Central Library, 219 N. Church St.
For information, call 336-373-2038.
Grants
The Piedmont Bird Club received seven grant applications and a small team of reviewers determined that they were all worthy of receiving $250 grants:
River Landing Bird Club — replace 12 old nest boxes and install two racoon baffles.
Piedmont Young Birders — help to purchase a spotting scope.
Congregational United Church of Christ — purchase shrubs, flowering plants and mulch to expand a 2-year-old native plant bird- and pollinator-friendly garden.
UNCG doctoral student research — install eight new nest boxes in the wetland area of Price Park and evaluate the reproductive success of Eastern bluebirds.
New Garden Friends School — plant berry bushes for migrating birds and some camera traps for class projects.
Alderman Elementary School — bird feeders and binoculars for four kindergarten classes.
Lindley Park Neighborhood Association — purchase bluebird houses, poles and baffles.
Barbara Haralson and Wild Birds Unlimited have donated materials to support one of the projects.
* * * *
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and ArtsGreensboro have announced Artist Support Grants, totaling $84,500, were awarded to 59 artists in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties to support professional and artistic development. The grants are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists. Included in the list of grantees are seven filmmakers supported by the Elliot Bowles Memorial Fund of the North Carolina Arts Foundation.
More than 250 applications were received, with awards ranging from $400 to $2,000 in the following disciplines: Visual arts and crafts, literature, film, dance, music, performing arts, and spoken word.
Guilford County: Marilynn Barr, Andrew Bowen, Dakota Bracey, Ashley Virginia Buffa, Adam Carlin, Bradley Caviness, Steven M. Cozart, Colin Cutler, Duane Cyrus, Anna Luisa Daigneault, Micah Daw, Lawrence Feir, Robin Gee, Angela L. Gunter, Ron Harris, Krystal Hart, Tamra Hunt, Korinn Annette Jefferies, Maia Kamil, Steven Landish, Elliot Miley, Elijah Miller, Zithobile Nxumalo, Kelley O’Brien, Derek Palacio, Katie Wall Podracky, Constance Reynolds, Jenna Rice, Alexis Rodriguez, Karl Ronnevik, Watricia Shuler, Julia Ridley Smith, Ann Tilley, Angela Tripp, April Whiting, Daron Whitmore and Antoine Williams
Randolph County: Cara Bevan, Alberto Gonzalez and Chris Thompson
