Helping Hands

Announcements

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Randolph County Government decided that county buildings could be illuminated green from Nov. 713 as part of Operation Green Light.

The new initiative of the National Association of Counties supports military veterans and raises awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to help veterans and their families. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has joined the initiative and is displaying green lights.

Residents and businesses can participate by using one green light bulb in or outside their houses or stores.

This event is focused around the week of Veterans Day, but participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

* * * *

The Guilford Education Alliance has announced that the shelves in the gently used section of the Teacher Supply Warehouse are almost bare.

The nonprofit is in need of items such as arts and crafts supplies, fabric scraps, holiday decorations, desk organizers, hanging files, three-ring binders, games and children’s books.

Donations can be dropped off at 311 Pomona Drive, Suite E, in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-841-4332.

* * * *

United Way of Greater High Point is asking for space heater donations for those who don’t have them.

Bring heaters to the nonprofit at 815 Phillips Ave. in High Point or donate $25 for the purchase of a heater at www.unitedwayhp.org.

* * * *

Fresh Market is teaming up with Feeding America and more than 1 million members of its loyalty program to give back to those in need this holiday season.

The effort is set for Black Friday weekend — Nov. 25-27.

Ultimate loyalty experience members who shop along with other loyalty members will contribute to how much The Fresh Market will donate. For example, 250,000 members shopping will help provide 250,000 meals.

Also, for every $100 spent by loyalty members on The Fresh Market gift cards, the specialty retailer will donate $10 which is enough to help provide 100 meals to Feeding America.

For information, visit www.thefreshmarket.com/members-helping-millions.

Fundraisers

Five Before the Feast will start and finish this year at Truist Point.

The YMCA of High Point’s annual Thanksgiving Day event takes place Nov. 24 and will feature a 5K run starting at 8:30 a.m., a 1-mile Family Fun Run starting at 8 a.m. and a virtual race. Four-legged family members are welcome at the live events, both of which will end on the High Point Rockers field.

Event co-chairman and New Path Digital President Chris Whitesell said all proceeds from the event will go to support youth programs at YMCA of High Point, with most of the funds being ear-marked for Camp Pioneer, a summer day camp open to rising kindergartners through seventh graders.

For information, visit https://5beforethefeast.org.

* * * *

For every car sold in November, Rice Motor Company will make a donation to Greensboro Urban Ministry to help provide meals during the holidays.

The company has made these donations as part of Drive Down Hunger.

Customers will be able to write their names on a paper turkey that will be displayed in the dealership through the end of the month.

In total, Rice has donated more than $40,000 to Greensboro Urban Ministry since starting the Drive Down Hunger event at the Greensboro dealership.

Grants

United Way of Greater Greensboro is accepting applications for annual grant funds to help local children, adults and families get out of poverty.

This year, the application process has been updated to allow organizations to apply for two distinct grants for program services that are poverty relieving or poverty ending.

Volunteer-led committees will review applications and select programs based on their abilities to produce outcomes. This “open funding” model allows UWGG to invest donor gifts into local programs that help to end poverty.

Strategic partner grant funding will begin July 1. Application deadlines vary by grant. Information sessions for each funding stream will be in early November.

Interested organizations can visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Grants to access all grant information and register for grant seeker information sessions.