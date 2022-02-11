Helping Hands

There will be raffle prizes, craft vendors, a photo booth, refreshments and more.

For information, call 336-333-2605 or visit https://hopefest4hunger.org.

•••

The Kellin Foundation and Usborne Books and More are teaming up to hold a Cards for a Cause fundraiser through February which allows residents to purchase boxed sets of 30 cards with matching envelopes for any occasion.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to buy supplies for the new art therapy room to promote healing for children, teens, adults and families.

Boxes will be available for pick up at the foundation a few weeks after the fundraiser closes.

To make a purchase, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/cards-for-a-cause.html.

Those who want to help but are not interested in purchasing cards can visit www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1BQQY0B8PICNA.

•••

The Creative Aging Network-NC is seeking teaching artists of Jewish faith to participate in creative aging training this spring as part of its project, “Creativity, Faith and Tradition in the Face of Crisis.”