Helping Hands

Activities
The Friends of the Jamestown Public Library’s annual bag sale is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the library, 200 W. Main St. in Jamestown.
All proceeds are used to expand the library’s collection of books and other resources and to support community programs.
The event is cash or check only. Masks are required.
Shoppers pay $10 to stuff a brown grocery bag with books, puzzles, CDs and more. Bags are provided.
In the event of inclement weather or changes in COVID-19 protocol, the event will be canceled. Check the library website, jamestownpubliclibrary.com, for the latest information.
For information, email gmn4010@gmail.com.
Announcements
The Nicole Sade Enoch Foundation will host its fourth annual “Sausage Biscuit Tuesday” from 7 to 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at Superior Food Mart, 200 N. Centennial St. in High Point; Caring Services, 102 Chestnut Drive in High Point; and The Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St. in Greensboro.
The event is in memory and honor of Nicole Sade’ Enoch, who had passion for supporting the homeless. The foundation carries on her legacy. Volunteers will distribute 300 sausage biscuits, 300 cups of coffee, water, care packages and personal hygiene items.
For information, contact Enoch’s mother, Carolyn Anderson, who is the executive director and founder of the foundation. She is at 336-512-3519 or www.nicoleenochfoundation.org.
•••
The Music Academy of North Carolina wants the community to learn more about its mission and its people and is holding a virtual event, “The Music Inside Us All,” at noon Feb. 15.
The free event will last about 30 minutes. Viewers will hear music from students and faculty and stories about how the nonprofit is making a difference in their lives.
To register, call 336-379-8748 or email sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.
•••
Hope Fest 4 Hunger is set for Feb. 20 at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Doors open at 1 p.m. for festival activities and performances will take place from 2 to 4 p.m.
The event benefits A Simple Gesture and Greensboro Urban Ministry.
Dance groups performing this year include Dance Project, Corazon Gitano Flamenco, Zodwa Dance Company, Triad Hindu Temple Dancers, Royal Expression Dance Studio, Guilford Native American Association and Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz.
There will be raffle prizes, craft vendors, a photo booth, refreshments and more.
For information, call 336-333-2605 or visit https://hopefest4hunger.org.
•••
The Kellin Foundation and Usborne Books and More are teaming up to hold a Cards for a Cause fundraiser through February which allows residents to purchase boxed sets of 30 cards with matching envelopes for any occasion.
A portion of the proceeds will be used to buy supplies for the new art therapy room to promote healing for children, teens, adults and families.
Boxes will be available for pick up at the foundation a few weeks after the fundraiser closes.
To make a purchase, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/cards-for-a-cause.html.
Those who want to help but are not interested in purchasing cards can visit www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1BQQY0B8PICNA.
•••
The Creative Aging Network-NC is seeking teaching artists of Jewish faith to participate in creative aging training this spring as part of its project, “Creativity, Faith and Tradition in the Face of Crisis.”
Following the training, the nonprofit will work with newly trained artists to put this knowledge into practice with Jewish elders in their communities. Artists working in all disciplines are welcome.
Programs will be designed to help participants process difficult feelings related to the pandemic and growing antisemitism.
If interested, email your contact information to lia@can-nc.org.
This project is supported in part by the Carolina Foundation for Jewish Seniors.
•••
Established Family Recovery Ministries will hold a 5K Recovery Run and Community Event on Sept. 10 at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale.
The event will serve as a launch for the new nonprofit which was founded by Amber Luffman to combat substance use disorder. The nonprofit offers holistic support to women and children specifically, when the partner and/or father of the home leaves to enter residential treatment.
Luffman’s husband, Bradley Luffman, died from his 13th overdose on May 1. He was 30 years old.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9b5rt5.
For information, email estfamilyrecovery@gmail.com.
•••
Dewey’s Bakery has announced that a total of $697,000 was contributed to charitable causes across North Carolina from the company’s 2021 holiday fundraising efforts.
Dewey’s Bakery operated more than 40 holiday pop-up fundraising stores across North Carolina, open from mid-November through Christmas. More than 160 community-based nonprofits received funds raised by Dewey’s fundraising program.
Organizations interested in operating a pop-up shop in 2022 should email fundraising@deweys.com to schedule a presentation on Dewey’s 2022 holiday pop-up shop offerings.
Grants
The Golden Leaf Foundation Board of Directors recently awarded $1,080,800 in funding to support projects through the Open Grants Program and $562,678 in increased Disaster Recovery Grant Program funding. The Golden LEAF board also approved $71,379 in funding for the NC Rural Center to support the Community-Based Grants Initiative in the southeast prosperity zone. The board was presented information regarding the use of federal American Rescue Plan funds from the N.C. League of Municipalities and the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government.
Under the Open Grants Program, the Golden LEAF board awarded $1,080,800 for four projects that will support job creation and workforce preparedness in Craven, Jones, Guilford and Pitt counties.
In Guilford County, the Golden LEAF Board awarded $200,000 to the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship for the installation of a $1.2 million sprinkler and fire suppression system that is required for implementation of a multi-phase project that will create 100 jobs in Greensboro.
