Announcements

High Point University students donated hundreds of pounds of food at the end of the spring semester to support the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive. The Office of Student Life recently collected the items and helped load a postal truck with the nonperishable food in partnership with the United Way of Greater High Point and United Way staff members.

“With students moving out, they know it’s important to give back,” said Crystal Harvey, HPU’s director of the Office of Residence Life. “Our Office of Student Life really helps to go around to the communities every day to get the items that were being donated.”

It is a longstanding tradition for the HPU family to collect dozens of boxes filled with food just before spring semester ends to support the United Way of Greater High Point’s efforts to stock local food pantry shelves throughout the summer.

The food drive will help more than 10 local food pantries in the surrounding community.

Fundraisers

Greensboro Police and Triad Chevy Club will host the fourth annual Cops-N-Rodders Car Show on Saturday at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

On site registration for cars is from 8 a.m. until noon, and the event will conclude with a trophy presentation at 2 p.m. Food trucks, music, raffles and other activities will start at approximately 9 a.m.

The event is free to attend, however, a $10 donation is suggested to support Special Olympics of North Carolina.

* * * *

The Ricky Proehl Golf Classic date and dinner has been announced for June 8-9. Proceeds from both events will go to the P.O.W.E.R. of Play Foundation, which funds a number of local charities, as well as scholarships for Triad-area latch-key kids to participate in special after school programs. The foundation was established by Super Bowl champion and Carolina Panthers star Ricky Proehl and his wife, Kelly.

“The latest figures show that about 77% of children are latch-key kids, and without adult supervision and mentoring, our youth can easily drift into many kinds of trouble including drugs, gangs, and the authorities. That’s why it’s so important that kids participate in structured programs which include sports activities and learning about responsible behavior,” said Proehl. “These kinds of supervised after-school programs can cost families as much as $2,000, so it’s also important for us to offer full scholarships.”

The Blue Jeans and Bourbon dinner and silent auction is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Proehlific Park in Greensboro. It will be followed by the Ricky Proehl Golf Classic June 9 at Grandover Resort. Tee off for the golf classic is 8:30 am.

For information, contact Natasha Hilburn at 336-665-5233 or visit power-of-play-foundation.square.site/.

* * * *

Grants

Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) has received a $100,000 grant from The Leon Levine Foundation. The grant will provide general support for Ready Ready’s mission to build a connected, innovative system of care for Guilford County’s youngest children and their families.

“We are grateful for The Leon Levine Foundation’s renewed grant,” said Ready Ready CEO Charrise Hart. “TLLF’s support has been important to our organization’s growth and implementation of the first phase of our work for children (from under 1 year of age to 3 years old) and their healthy development. Now, we are in the second phase, developing strategies for children ages 3 to 8 to bolster their transition to kindergarten and find success in school by third grade.”

Third-grade success is the number one indicator of high school graduation and future education or workplace goals.

Research shows that 80 percent of a child’s brain grows during their first three years of life, with a million neural connections forming every second. Creating a strong brain foundation in the first 2,000 days of a child’s life — from birth to kindergarten — is critical to emotional, physical and cognitive well-being.

* * * *

Crossroads: Pathways to Success, an educational nonprofit established in 2009, has received a $7,500 grant from the Cemala Foundation. This grant will significantly contribute to the growth of the nonprofit’s programs, empowering high school males to secure employment or pursue higher education after graduation.

Crossroads has been dedicated to bridging the gap for young males, providing them the necessary tools and opportunities to succeed academically and professionally. They meet every other Saturday during the school year and host a three-day empowerment camp in July.

The funding will be used to strengthen their job placement services, enhance college preparation resources and expand mentorship programs.

For information, visit www.crossroadspts.org or email crossroadspts@gmail.com.

* * * *

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced that the Northwest Rockingham County Fire Protection Association was awarded a $25,383.92 grant through the 2023 Volunteer Fire Department Fund from the State of North Carolina.

The check will be mailed to Fire Chief Thomas M. Cardwell to be used by the Department to purchase needed equipment. The equipment is purchased using matching funds and must be approved by the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal.

Northwest Rockingham County Fire Protection Association has received a total of $342,204.29 from the Volunteer Fire Department Fund in the past 35 years since the program began. The General Assembly created the Volunteer Fire Department Fund in 1988 to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies. The grant funds must be matched dollar-for-dollar for an amount approved up to $30,000, unless the department receives less than $50,000 per year from municipal and county funding, in which case the applicant shall match $1 for each $3 of grant funds up to $30,000. Since the program’s inception, the Department of Insurance has distributed $167,334,075.94 to volunteer fire departments across the state.