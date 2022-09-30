Helping Hands

Activities

The Friends of Guilford County Animal Shelter celebrated its first anniversary Aug. 23. Its mission is to bring enrichment and other resources to the animals at the shelter.

Some of their accomplishments include:

Officially launching the group Facebook page: www.facebook.com/FriendsofGCAS.

Collecting and distributing more than 650 Nylabones to the dogs housed at the shelter.

Held a Kong drive to raise money to provide stuffed Kongs to dogs housed at Guilford County Animal Resource Center.

Delivered 55 Kuranda beds to the dogs at the new Guilford County Animal Resource Center as a result of their Kuranda Bed Bingo fundraiser.

Began a bully stick program on Dec. 5, 2021, and have distributed almost 2,500 bully sticks.

Partnered with Providence Farms to make dehydrated treats.

Met with the Jefferson Elementary School Junior Beta Club to share information and stuff Kongs.

Bought and planted several herbs and perennials in the exercise yards at Guilford County Animal Resource Center.

Held a fundraiser, silent auction and cornhole tournament at Joymongers Brewing.

Announcements

Corporate Caring Challenge is a competition in which companies partner with local nonprofits to complete sustainable projects. The idea is to join nonprofits with businesses who want to give back to the community in an impactful, meaningful way.

The Volunteer Center is coordinating the event, matching nonprofit group volunteer opportunities with the interests of local companies for one day of on-site service projects.

Teams will collaborate before the event, then help plan how the project will be completed on the Challenge Day.

Projects will take place Sept. 30.

On Nov. 10, there will be a Breakfast of Champions in which a People’s Choice and Corporate Caring Champion will be awarded for best projects.

The sponsors for this event are AZ Development, Triad Orthodontics, Karen Bolyard Real Estate Group and HondaJet.

The companies participating in the Corporate Caring Challenge: Torres Transformations, Planet Fitness, CT Wilson Construction, Bill Lusk, Karen Bolyard Real Estate Group, HondaJet, The Fresh Market, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Covanta Environmental Solutions, New Garden Landscaping and Our Silent Partners.

The nonprofits benefiting from Corporate Caring Challenge: Well Spring Solutions, Horsepower, Hospice of the Piedmont, Journey Adult Day Center, Fairytale Farms, Reading Connections, Greensboro Urban Ministry’s Partnership Village, BackPack Beginnings, Greensboro Science Center, Family Service of the Piedmont and Community Housing Solutions.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/4vp4crx3.

* * * *

The 30th anniversary Women’s Only 5K Walk and Run, originally set for Oct. 1, has been postponed because of weather concerns.

The Women’s Only 5K raises money that helps local women in their fight against breast cancer. Proceeds from the 5K benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund, which provides mammograms to women who are uninsured or unable to afford them. The event also supports the Alight Program in its mission of providing financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups to those receiving treatment.

Cone Health staff and community partners are working to determine a new date for the event. For updates, visit womensonly5k.com.

* * * *

After Gateway’s 21st birthday celebration, a free event, is set for 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at 501 S. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro.

The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will provide music.

The event will have food trucks, Steel String Brewery, Wingz and Thingz, a raffle and games for children.

After Gateway is celebrating 21 years of serving local adults with severe developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Hosts are seeking donations of $21, one dollar for every year of the program, to help fund community outings, music and art therapy.

For information, call 336-379-7670 or visit the After Gateway Facebook page or www.aftergateway.org.

* * * *

Out of the Garden Project’s Hearts for Hope fundraising celebration is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68 South in Greensboro.

Join the nonprofit for a dinner, live music and stories of hope and miracles. The nonprofit has distributed 20 million meals since 2008.

Tickets are $35 at outofthegardenproject.org/hearts.

* * * *

Summit Credit Union is hosting its second annual Charity Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at its High Point branch, 1743 Westchester Drive.

The charity event benefits BackPack Beginnings which provides child-centric services to feed, comfort and clothe children in need. This event is geared towards automobile enthusiasts, whether showing off their cherished automobile, supporting a worthwhile cause, or simply checking-out area show-worthy rides, from classics to custom hot rods.

Summit will be collecting non-perishable food items, toiletries and monetary donations. All donations collected at and registration fees for this event will go to the event beneficiary.

To register, call 336-662-6200 or visit summitcu.org.

* * * *

Nick Jamieson, a Life Scout with Troop 600 in Oak Ridge, has organized a 5K charity race for his Eagle Scout project.

The 5K Honor Run and 1-mile fun run/walk is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Redmon Field at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive.

All proceeds will go towards construction of the Veterans Honor Green in Oak Ridge’s new Heritage Farm Park.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/OakRidge/5KHonorRunWalk.

* * * *

A few years ago, Jennifer Kroll, a single mother and weightlifter fighting stage 4 melanoma, raised almost $12,000 for Cone Health cancer patients in need.

Now, she has launched “Lift the Weight for Cancer Patients,” which benefits the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Her goal is to raise $10,000 as she prepares for the North Carolina State Weightlifting Championships.

Follow her on Instagram @scarletred36.