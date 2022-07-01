Helping Hands

Activities

The Guilford Merchants Association/FirstPoint recently donated $10,000 to the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s Learn to Swim program.

The Learn to Swim program teaches Guilford County second graders water safety and swimming. The program is funded by grants, sponsorships and donations with no cost to the students or the school system.

“Being exposed to water safety and learning to swim is an important life skill for children in our community,” said Mark Prince, president/CEO of GMA/FirstPoint. “The majority of the participants would not have access to this type of instruction if not for this worthwhile program.”

Announcements

United Way of Greater Greensboro has launched its annual MeaningFULL Meals program in partnership with The Volunteer Center of the Triad and BackPack Beginnings.

Nine years ago, UWGG and TVC started MeaningFULL Meals as a nutrition project that seeks food donations to help feed school children in need during summer break.

According to the USDA, food prices have increased 10% during the past year. Many local food pantries in Guilford County are reporting their use is up 24% over a year ago.

According to BPB, its overall food donations are down by 50% over this time last year.

Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Volunteer to learn more and choose from two options:

Host a drive in July and drop off the donations at BackPack Beginnings by Aug. 5.

Bring food donations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 at The Volunteer Center of the Triad. Complimentary ice cream will be served.

Also, UWGG recently launched the Guilford Success Network, a countywide, mobile friendly network that will connect people to services and coordinators who will help them identify, track and achieve their personal goals of becoming financially stable.

Learn more at tinyurl.com/3rh7d6ru.

Fundraisers

Together We Stand NC, a grassroots organization based in Durham, has designated July as a month of conversation and contemplation.

The group will hold its second annual 5K for Unity beginning at 8 a.m. July 10 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The event is in partnership with Fleet Feet Greensboro, Little Oblivion Brewing Company and Lawn Service by Little Brother Brewing and it seeks to promote honest, unfiltered conversations to heighten awareness of systemic racism and injustice to diversity within the community.

This event will feature a casual social 5K route that will be untimed, in addition to a 1-mile walk. Participants can expect an interactive morning filled with inclusive activities, conversations and complimentary coffee provided by Lawn Service. The planning committee is collaborating with a variety of other local organizations working to promote racial and social progress, including: Greensboro Downtown Greenway, My Brother’s Cookies, NCCJ Anytown and more.

Last year, this event raised more than $1,200 for the Black Child Development Institute with more than 128 registrants. The goal this year is to garner 200 registrants with proceeds going to the nonprofit, Bikes for Kids Foundation.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Greensboro/Unity5KwithFleetFeetGSOHP.

Grants

Burlington Animal Services received a $60,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a recent celebration at Petco Greensboro in support of its lifesaving work for animals in Alamance County.

Burlington’s Animal Services operates and manages all animal shelter functions for Alamance County. Since 2018, BAS has consistently achieved a 90% and greater live release rate through adoption, transfers and other lifesaving programs.

For information, visit burlingtonnc.gov/pets or petcolove.org.

