Helping Hands

Announcements

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer Community Resource Specialist Training from 2 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Sept. 19-30.

Participants must attend all sessions which will be held at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. Learn active listening skills and compassionate boundaries, and learn about programs and services available to assist families in need.

Community resource specialists meet with women to offer referrals to community services and programs, encouragement and support, goal setting, and more.

To apply, contact Chewan Moore at 336-275-6090 or chewan@womenscentergso.org.

* * * *

Habitat Greensboro is accepting applications through Sept. 16. The nonprofit will be building homes in eastern Greensboro.

Applications will be available from Habitat Greensboro’s office at 3826 W. Gate City Blvd. (just inside the ReStore) or downloaded from Habitat Greensboro’s website. Late applications will not be accepted.

Completed applications with required documents can be returned to Habitat Greensboro’s Gate City ReStore (drop box located in the lobby), mailed or emailed to homeinfo@hhgg.org.

For information, visit https://habitatgreensboro.org/homeownership.

Fundraisers

The High Point Arts Council is hosting a Gamble Garden Party from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. The garden party is a fundraising event to benefit the new overall landscaping plans that will enhance the “curb appeal” of the center.

In addition to raising funds for the beautification project, the party is to honor Joe Gamble’s lifelong contributions to the arts as a teacher, performer and activist. The Gamble Garden will be in front of the historic Pullman train car at the center and will feature a brick courtyard plus flowering plants and shrubs.

The party will feature songs, stories, raffles, hors d’oeuvres, iced tea and lemonade plus the presentation of the landscaping plans. Wear garden party attire.

Tickets are $100 per person plus a cash bar. Call Debbie Lumpkins at 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, to make a reservation or visit www.HighPointArts.org/events.

Grants





Creative Greensboro, Greensboro’s office for arts and culture, will award $400,000 through its new Sustaining Creativity: Community Partnership Grants program. The grants will provide financial support for general operations, administration and programs to nonprofits with a primary focus on creative programming. This opportunity is designed to extend resources to groups not already receiving significant support from Greensboro. The deadline to apply is Oct. 22.

Interested applicants can learn more about the program by registering for one of several information sessions being held Sept. 1-13. For the application and additional grant requirements and to register for an information session, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

A panel led by Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commissioners will evaluate applications. Grants of $20,000 will be awarded to organizations recommended for support. A limited number of organizations may be recommended for an additional $5,000 or $10,000 in acknowledgement of their specific efforts toward creative vibrancy and community benefit, as defined in the program guidelines and evaluated by the review panel.

For information, call 336-373-7998.