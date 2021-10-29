Helping Hands

Habitat for Humanity Greensboro has opened the Homeownership Application Period and will be building homes in east Greensboro.

The application period will run through Nov. 5. Applications will be available for pick up from Habitat Greensboro’s office at 1031 Summit Ave., Suite 2W-2, in Greensboro (outside the office door) or at https://habitatgreensboro.org/what-we-do/homeownership. No late applications will be accepted.

Completed applications with required documents can be returned to Habitat Greensboro’s office (drop box), mailed or emailed to homeinfo@hhgg.org. The zip code is 27405.

For information or to register for a virtual information sessions, visit https://habitatgreensboro.org/homeownership.

* * * *

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has joined forces with the nonprofit Open Table to develop services to help youth in foster care transition to independent adulthood.

North Carolina has more than 16,000 children and young people in foster care, with hundreds aging out of the system every year. The Open Table model ensures that foster care youth are equipped with the skills, knowledge and resources they need to start an independent life when they age out of the child welfare system.