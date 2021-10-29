Helping Hands

Activities
Signature Wealth Strategies has teamed up with the Guilford Education Alliance and its clients this quarter to give to the local Teacher Supply Warehouse. This was the third initiative of 2021 within its Signature Cares program. With the help of Signature Wealth clients, $1,500 was donated in support of the warehouse, which offers classroom supplies to Guilford County Schools educators at no cost.
Each year, the warehouse helps approximately 3,000 local teachers and contributes around $500,000 worth of supplies to school across GCS.
Announcements
The Friends of High Point Public Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30. During the last 90 minutes of the sale, customers can fill a bag full of books for $4. Bags will be provided.
There will be a “friends”-only pre-sale from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Memberships can be purchased, and existing memberships renewed at the door. Individual memberships begin at $10.
Adult books, DVDs and audiobooks are all $1 each. Children’s items, records and CDs are two for $1. Specialty items like sets are individually priced.
For information, contact Jo Williamson at 336-883-3521.
* * * *
Habitat for Humanity Greensboro has opened the Homeownership Application Period and will be building homes in east Greensboro.
The application period will run through Nov. 5. Applications will be available for pick up from Habitat Greensboro’s office at 1031 Summit Ave., Suite 2W-2, in Greensboro (outside the office door) or at https://habitatgreensboro.org/what-we-do/homeownership. No late applications will be accepted.
Completed applications with required documents can be returned to Habitat Greensboro’s office (drop box), mailed or emailed to homeinfo@hhgg.org. The zip code is 27405.
For information or to register for a virtual information sessions, visit https://habitatgreensboro.org/homeownership.
* * * *
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has joined forces with the nonprofit Open Table to develop services to help youth in foster care transition to independent adulthood.
North Carolina has more than 16,000 children and young people in foster care, with hundreds aging out of the system every year. The Open Table model ensures that foster care youth are equipped with the skills, knowledge and resources they need to start an independent life when they age out of the child welfare system.
After volunteer recruitment and training, Open Table will work with volunteers, including Healthy Blue staff, to launch its first three tables in North Carolina by the end of 2021. Information on youth eligibility and enrollment process will be released closer to that time.
* * * *
Downtown Greensboro has announced the return of traditional holiday events for this year’s Downtown in December presented by Allegacy. The 2021 programming will include the Festival of Lights on Dec. 3 and the Greensboro Holiday Parade on Dec. 4, as well as additional experiences introduced last year.
The following are the other planned experiences:
Piedmont Winterfest: Nov. 19-Jan. 30. The outdoor ice rink is in the parking lot off East Lewis Street (near SouthEnd Brewing and Fat Tuesday).
Merry Madness Passport: Nov. 27-Dec. 24. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500. Entries are received via the Downtown Greensboro app.
Holiday Window Decorating: Nov. 27-Dec. 24. Take a stroll through downtown and vote for your favorite window display beginning on Small Business Saturday.
Tinsel Town: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 3-31, LeBauer Park. Vote for favorite trees and the top five vote-getters will receive $500 donations.
Peppermint Alley: Dec. 3-31. Take a walk along Peppermint Alley and enjoy festive family-friendly holiday decorations.
Santa at the Biltmore Hotel: Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 17-19. Requires advanced reservations. Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/9040b4eadac2eaafa7-santa1.
Santacon Bar Crawl: Dec. 11. Wear favorite holiday costume or ugly sweater and bar crawl to many participating downtown businesses during Otis & Wawa’s sixth annual SantaCon fundraiser in downtown Greensboro. Proceeds and donations will be given to a local nonprofit.
Volunteers are needed. Click the volunteer link at www.downtownindecember.org to sign up.
* * * *
Arch MI and The VF Foundation each have donated $75,000 to Guilford Education Alliance’s overall body of work; the foundation with a special emphasis on GEA’s racial equity initiatives and Arch MI to meet immediate needs of teachers and to advocate for investments in local schools.
* * * *
Reading Connections, an adult literacy agency, is looking for volunteers who are able to work two to four hours a week with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and work readiness skills. Tutors will deliver instruction remotely using Zoom or similar online meeting platforms.
Reading Connections provides a free, two-part training which will prepare volunteers to work with native English speakers or English Speakers of Other Languages.
Orientation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 and a training session will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20.
To register, call 336-230-2223 or email info@readingconnections.org. For information, visit readingconnections.org.
The training includes an introduction to the agency, requirements for becoming a tutor or instructor, the four components of reading, working with different learning styles, lesson planning and more. Trained volunteers may work with one or more students online. Instruction can take place mornings, afternoons or evenings depending on tutor and student availability.
Around one in five adults in Guilford County — almost 80,000 individuals — lack the basic skills to fill out a job application or read a children’s book. Another 25% cannot read at a high school level.
* * * *
In an effort to encourage and motivate property owners to provide affordable housing, the High Point Housing Authority has adopted a Landlord Incentive Program.
The HPHA will offer a one-time payment of $250 per unit for the landlords with an existing lease with a Section 8 voucher holder as of Oct. 13, 2021, and a one-time payment of $250 per unit for landlords for each new Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher lease execution through Dec. 31, based on available funds.
Any landlord who has passed the Housing Quality Standards inspection and/or is in the lease up process with a Section 8 voucher holder prior to Dec. 31 will be eligible for the $250 per unit with a fully executed Section 8 HCV lease by Jan. 31, based on available funds.
Annually, the HPHA provides Section 8 HCV rental assistance to more than 1,812 households within the community. In 2020, the HPHA disbursed a total of $9,176,149.42 in rental assistance to more than 500 landlords, and $273,336 was disbursed in utility assistance payments.
For information, call 336-887-2661.
Fundraisers
The Midkiff Adoption 5K Run/Walk is set for Nov. 13 at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the 5K starting at 9 a.m.
Cost is $20-$45.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2a9r7nas.
Daniel and Tiffany Midkiff, along with their two children, Adelaide and Luke, are raising funds to adopt a child from India.
Their goal is $52,100; they have raised more than $32,000 thus far. For information, visit tinyurl.com/9nmmvmxh.
Grants
The city of Burlington has been awarded a grant to update the city’s Historic Preservation Design Standards — detailed guidelines for performing work on properties within the city’s local historic districts. The $22,000 grant was awarded from the Historic Preservation Fund of North Carolina Certified Local Government Program.
The city’s current historic preservation guidelines have not been updated since 1991. The new guidelines will provide clear direction for the city’s historic preservation commission and planning staff to help them make consistent, informed decisions concerning certificates of appropriateness.
* * * *
The National Endowment for the Arts is awarding the High Point Arts Council a $10,000 grant to support a Youth Jazz Ensemble.
Building on the success of the John Coltrane Jazz Workshop started 20 years ago by the council, the auditioned Youth Jazz Ensemble will give high school students the opportunity to study jazz year round. Partial and full scholarships will be awarded based on financial need to ensure that all students have an opportunity to audition (details to be announced later).
The Youth Jazz Ensemble will rehearse on Monday evenings at the Centennial Station Arts Center and will perform throughout the school year at community events.
For information, contact Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.
