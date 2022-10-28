Helping Hands

Announcements

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers of the Community Based Programs Division is conducting a canned food drive Nov. 1-17. All proceeds will be donated to help needy families throughout Randolph County. A collection box will be set up at the Asheboro and Archdale office locations or see a SRO.

Last year, schools participated in the food drive and the SROs invited employees of the sheriff’s office, citizens and fellow county government divisions to join the food drive, collecting 7,800 items. For information, call 336-628-2143.

* * * *

Ricky Proehl and his Power of Play Foundation are teaming up with the Children’s Home Society and the Department of Social Services to help more than 300 children by providing holiday gifts.

Donations can include gifts or money.

Drop by Proehlific Park and pick up a paper ornament with the wish list of a child, then bring in items that are new and unwrapped.

To make a financial donation, visit www.proehlificpark.com and click on the “Our Foundation” tab. Make checks payable to The P.O.W.E.R. of Play Foundation and mail to 4517 Jessup Grove Road in Greensboro.

The deadline is Nov. 20.

For information, call 336-665-5233 or email Foundation@proehlificpark.com.

Fundraisers

More than 1,000 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Guilford County in Greensboro on Oct. 15. Participants raised more than $132,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

Team Mom and Dad was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $8,340. The other top fundraising teams include Edward Jones — REG63 Not 2 Be Forgotten ($7,390) and GXO Team Black ($7,330).

Lanie Pope, chief meteorologist for WXII-12 News, emceed the opening ceremony. Pope has been a champion for the organization for many years because of losing her mother to Alzheimer’s.

The association hopes to raise $150,000 by the end of the year. To make a donation, visit act.alz.org/Guilford.

* * * *

UnitedHealthcare of the Carolinas hosted a fundraising event Oct. 20 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington benefiting the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit that provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related services not covered or not fully covered by their family’s commercial health insurance plan.

In attendance was Anna Kate Hassler, 10-year-old UHCCF grant recipient and her parents Jon and Kimberly from Greensboro. She developed a Chiari malformation on her brain and a syrinx on her spine. Through grant funding she was able to have two surgeries to remove the growth and relieve the pressure on her brain and spine. She is now able to do the things she loves, like dancing, swimming and trying to keep up with her two older brothers. The event raised nearly $68,000 for families like Anna Kate’s, thanks to donors and sponsors, including UnitedHealthcare, Mineral, Optum and the Marsh McLennan Agency.

Grants

Family Service of the Piedmont has announced receiving a milestone grant from Bank of America that will be used to support the expansion of High Point Center for Child Wellness’s behavioral health care services provided to area children in need.

Founded in 2020, Family Service of the Piedmont opened the High Point Center for Child Wellness to provide comprehensive, culturally sensitive, trauma-informed behavioral health care to young children that often live in underprivileged, under-resourced and disadvantaged communities. The center’s pediatric psychiatry staff provides comprehensive psychiatric care for children tailored to meet their specific developmental needs, and the center’s care team offers assessments, recommendations and support for a variety of behavioral health needs for children and their families.

“Since opening in March 2020, the High Point Center for Child Wellness has improved the lives of more than 2,807 children and has become the go-to source for children with the most severe mental health issues in High Point and surrounding communities,” said Tom Campbell, president and CEO or Family Service of the Piedmont. “Thanks to the generous gift from Bank of America, this one-of-a-kind, best practice, children’s psychiatric center of excellence can continue to improve the state of the current child mental health crisis.”

For information, visit www.fspcares.org/high-point-center-for-child-wellness.

* * * *

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs approved a grant request by Veterans Bridge Home for $750,000 as one of 80 community-based organizations piloting programs to help prevent veteran suicide.

The VA selected only two North Carolina organizations to receive funding under the Staff Sergeant Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program, which was part of the Commander Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Improvement Act.

According to the VA, suicide numbers among veterans peaked in 2018 but were still more than 50% higher than the rates for non-veteran adults.

Veterans Bridge Home’s community-based grant proposal followed these recommendations and includes provisions to augment staff in the Metrolina and Triad regions to integrate a suicide risk screening process into client interactions, improve responsiveness to veteran and family requests, strengthen links between community activities and VA health care, and hire case managers for those deemed at highest risk for suicide.

Specifically, Veterans Bridge Home’s grant proposal centered on the 287,000 veterans living in the 21-county region in North Carolina’s Piedmont served by the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.

People having thoughts of suicide may contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 and then press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

* * * *

A record-setting 232 elementary schools across North Carolina have been selected and approved by the State Board of Education to participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2022-23 school year. This is North Carolina’s largest number of schools ever to participate in a given school year. Every school that applied was selected and approved to participate. It is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children during the school day at eligible elementary schools. The goal of the FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, to include new and different varieties, and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children.

Guilford County Schools include: Allen Jay, Archer, Bessemer, Bluford, Brightwood, Ceasar Cone, Clara J Peck, Cyrus P Frazier, David D Jones, Edwin A Alderman, Fairview, Gillespie Park, Guilford, Hunter, Irving Park, Johnson Street Global Studies, Kirkman Park, Madison, McLeansville, Montlieu Academy of Technology, Murphey Traditional Academy, Northwood, Oak Hill, Oak View, Parkview Village, Peeler Open, Ronald E. McNair, Sedgefield, Sumner, Triangle Lake Montessori Elemtary, Union Hill, Vandalia, Waldo C. Falkener Sr., Washington and John Van Lindley.

Also, Ramseur Elementary School was selected and approved.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has been awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture FFVP grant for the 2022-23 school year. This is the 19th year that North Carolina has had the opportunity to participate in the FFVP. For information, email zoe.mckaytucker@dpi.nc.gov.