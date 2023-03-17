Announcements

After a three-year hiatus, Pennybyrn and the Sisters from the Poor Servants of the Mother of God Catholic Congregation, hosted the 55th St. Patrick’s Day Tea on the afternoon of March 12. The festive occasion was enjoyed by Pennybyrn’s residents, donors, volunteers and others, and offered Irish fare, Irish coffee and performances by dancers from Lismore Academy of Irish Dance.

The Ilderton Family were lead sponsors of the event, given in memory of Eleanor Ilderton.

In a surprise ceremony, Sister Lucy Hennessy, mission leader and chairwoman of the board for Pennybyrn, was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The award, issued by Governor Roy Cooper, is North Carolina’s highest honor and is reserved for those who have made significant contributions to the state and their community through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments. N.C. Senator Michael Garrett presented the award on Coopers’ behalf.

Pennybyrn owns and operates a Life Plan Community on a 71-acre campus in High Point consisting of 173 independent living apartments, 49 independent living cottages, 24 assisted living apartments, 24 assisted living memory support beds, and 125 skilled nursing care beds. Pennybyrn’s recent expansion included 42 additional independent living apartments, an expanded and enhanced wellness center, clinic, dining venue, arts and crafts room, theater and meeting spaces. Additionally, The Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehab center will house 24 short-term stay residents.

* * * *

United Way of Greater High Point is joining the #RedNoseDay social movement to end child poverty by requesting donations of food items for its BackPack Program. More than 23% of children in Guilford County are food insecure (UNC School of Government Hunger Research).

Those who wish to participate in #RedNoseDay have three options:

Drop off items at the United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave.

Donate monetarily online at www.unitedwayhp.org.

Shop on Amazon using the BackPack Program Wishlist, and have the items sent right to United Way. The link to the list is: http://a.co/aatdBMz.

* * * *

The flock at the Out of the Garden Project's Urban Teaching Farm is growing again - they recently added 25 chicks and six ducklings. Volunteers are needed to help with everything from planting harvesting, watering, tending and more. Volunteers will receive a hands-on learning opportunity for anyone interested in growing their own food or raising chickens. The location is behind Urgent Church, 508 Knox Road in McLeansville.

Fundraisers

The Liberty American Legion Post 81's baseball barbecue and raffle is set for March 25 at 604 S. Greensboro St. in Liberty.

Barbecue plates and pounds are $10 each.

Take out plates and pounds will be sold from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in plates and pounds will be sold from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Raffle tickets are $5 or six for $20. The first prize is a Charles Daly Defender 12 Ga. Auto Shotgun and the second prize is a Henry Survivor .22 Rifle.

Grants

The Greensboro Metropolitan Planning Organization is accepting applications through April 7 for Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities projects. An estimated $363,535 is available for fiscal year 2023. Eligible applicants include area transit agencies and nonprofit organizations operating qualified services in the Greensboro MPO area.

This program will provide funding for transit capital or operating projects as identified in the MPO’s adopted Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan. Grant funding is subject to change. The grant application and project eligibility guidelines are available at www.guampo.org.

For information, email tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2903.