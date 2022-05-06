Helping Hands

Activities

Greensboro residents recently celebrated $109,000 raised at the Greensboro Walk for Life, the funds needed to provide 90 women with The Pregnancy Network’s free services.

Executive director Judy Roderick shared, “We were thrilled to have 510 participants at the Greensboro Walk for Life, including staff, volunteers and 15 local business and church sponsors.”

For more than 35 years, the nonprofit has provided free medical services to women, including STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests, and limited ultrasounds. Last year, the organization’s registered nurses provided services to 1,107 women.

In 2021, the organization provided 886 pregnancy tests, 873 ultrasounds, 267 STD tests and 42 STD treatments.

The nonprofit hosts free classes (Pregnancy 101 and Parenting 101) that cover a range of topics from breastfeeding to infant CPR. Women can also take part in Connect — a free program that pairs women with a trained volunteer mentor for ongoing, personalized support. The organization also offers free abortion recovery programs.

The event included a kids zone, hot dog lunch sponsored by Knights of Columbus Piedmont Council 939 and the Catalyst Church Ice Cream Truck.

The Pregnancy Network will host a golf tournament fundraiser May 9 at Bermuda Run Golf Course East.

Announcements

Triad Kids Dental has announced the first in its series of Caring4Community Awards. Local nonprofits are invited to compete to win a prize of $10,000. The Caring4Community Awards will run three times annually, for a total of $30,000 given to three different organizations.

To win this prize, organizations must be a qualifying nonprofit serving one of the following counties: Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry, Stokes, Davie or Yadkin.

Organizations can be nominated via online form May 9-18. The official voting period for the top-nominated organizations will start May 23 with a winner selected June 17.

To nominate an organization, visit www.triadkidsdental.com/caring4community. Follow on social media for contest updates at @triadkidsdental on Facebook and Instagram.

* * * *

The Ricky Proehl Golf Classic and dinner will be June 23-24. Proceeds from both events will go to the P.O.W.E.R. of Play Foundation, which funds local charities, as well as scholarships for Triad latch-key kids to participate in special after-school programs. The foundation was established by Super Bowl champion and Carolina Panthers player Ricky Proehl and his wife Kelly.

“The latest figures show that about 77% of children are latch-key kids, and without adult supervision and mentoring, our youth can easily drift into many kinds of trouble including drugs, gangs, and the authorities. That’s why it’s so important that kids participate in structured programs which include sports activities and learning about responsible behavior,” said Proehl. “These kinds of supervised after-school programs can cost families as much as $2,000, so it’s also important for us to offer full scholarships.”

The Blue Jeans and Bourbon dinner and silent auction will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 at Proehlific Park in Greensboro, with music by Bandemic. The Ricky Proehl Golf Classic follows on June 24 at Grandover Resort. Tee off for the golf classic is 8:30 a.m.

To attend the dinner and/or play golf, contact Natasha Hilburn at 336-665-5233. For information, visit https://power-of-play-foundation.square.site.

* * * *

To show support for Greensboro’s refugees, the city’s human rights department and the Culture Crew Employee Resource Group are holding a diaper and essential toiletries drive through May 23. The following items are needed: Any sizes of diapers, baby wipes, bar soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, sponges, deodorant, regular (not bulk) sizes of shampoo and conditioner, hand sanitizer, lotion, and dish soap. Donations can be dropped off on weekdays in designated bins at the following collection sites during the location’s regular business hours:

Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

Water Resources Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene St.

Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive

Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road

Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 800 Westridge Road

Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Donations will be distributed to refugees who attend the annual World Refugee Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 at Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St. For information, contact Jodie Stanley at 336-412-5748 or Shadi Zeidan at 336-373-2674.

World Refugee Day is sponsored by many local organizations. Learn more at tinyurl.com/mvf6tfxt.

Fundraisers

Each year Walmart holds Miles for Smiles, Safe Driving, an annual campaign to benefit Victory Junction. Through the campaign Walmart donates $0.02 per mile for each safe mile driven during the campaign, up to $3,500 per transportation office, for a possible total donation of up to $180,000.

Walmart has announced that the safe miles driven March 19-25 triggered the maximum donation of $180,000. This is part of a total of $2.2+ million that Walmart has donated to Victory Junction since 2012.

The money donated helps Victory Junction — based in Randleman — give campers childhood experiences in a medically safe environment, at no cost to the camper and their family. The charity was created in honor of Adam Petty, a fourth-generation race car driver, who at 19 realized his calling of bringing a children’s camp to the hills of North Carolina where he grew up. The camp first opened its gates in 2004 and has served more than 50,000 campers and their family members from all 50 states.

To see a video of Richard Petty thanking Walmart, visit tinyurl.com/2p8fk2a5.

Grants

Oak Ridge has announced the launch of its new CORE Initiative. CORE — conserving Oak Ridge through easements — has two goals: To educate property owners about how easements can preserve open space and historic structures, and to offer grant funds to offset the cost of putting such easements in place.

The initiative has been developed in collaboration with the Piedmont Land Conservancy and Preservation North Carolina. While both organizations also work directly with individuals, Oak Ridge’s CORE initiative positions the town as an advocate for residents and a unique source of funding not available elsewhere.

CORE grants can cover up to 100% of the costs for either PLC or PNC to monitor a property, in perpetuity, for compliance with the easement terms. These costs can range from $5,000-$15,000, depending on the property size and complexity of easement terms. CORE grants can also offset other costs typically borne by the resident for surveys, recording fees, etc.

Conservation easements are legal agreements that restrict changes to the future use or appearance of a property. For example, open space easements can allow trails and recreational use, protect landscape features, and limit further development. Historic structure easements can allow interior changes and modern additions, while protecting historic exteriors and prohibiting demolition.

Easements are voluntary and can’t be made without the property owner’s active participation and approval; they remain in effect regardless of changes in ownership.

The initiative grew out of the Town Council’s Strategic Plan (2018), which prioritized preservation of the town’s open spaces and historic structures. The grants were developed by a working group and are now managed by a standing conservation easement committee comprised of five residents. With $20,000 currently in hand, the committee hopes to have up to $40,000 for future CORE Grants by next year. Grants will be awarded by the town, following recommendations from the committee.

For information, visit www.oakridgenc.com. Also, contact Planning Director Sean Taylor or Town Clerk Sandra Smith at 336-644-7009 or ssmith@oakridgenc.com.

* * * *

Each year, the High Point Arts Council sponsors Arts Awards for Individual Support of the Arts, Corporate Support of the Arts and Teacher of the Arts to recognize those that have demonstrated excellence and commitment in supporting the arts in the High Point area.

Nominations may be made by anyone who can substantiate the contributions made to the arts. The deadline to submit nominations is May 24. For information, visit https://highpointarts.org/arts/who-we-are.

It is not required that individual and corporate support be made specifically to the council, but to arts agencies within the community.

Arts teachers (performing or visual arts) may be nominated by anyone, including students, former students, parents of students, fellow teachers or administrators. Nominees may teach or have taught in public or private schools, or as a private teacher, within the High Point area.

The awards will be presented at the council’s annual Arts Awards Banquet set for June 16 at the Centennial Station Arts Center at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.

For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 22 or email dlumpkins@highpointarts.org.

