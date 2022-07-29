Helping Hands

Announcements
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax assistance to those who need it most, with a focus on taxpayers who are 50 or older and who have low to moderate income. In 2022, nationwide AARP Tax-Aide filed 852,377 federal returns securing $1,075,441,589 in refunds for 1,251,641 people through the help of 25,316 volunteers.
In Greensboro, the nonprofit is looking for friendly individuals with computer and math skills to join them for the upcoming tax season at the Smith Active Adult Center in Greensboro. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year in the latest changes and additions to the tax code.
As a volunteer, individuals can: Help prepare tax returns, work directly with taxpayers to prepare tax returns, organize and support, greet people, provide tech support, organize, recruit volunteers, translate, and more.
For information, visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide or contact Sabrina Gibson at sabringibsonaarp@gmail.com.
Grants
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has distributed more than $775,000 in grants to 294 nonprofits across 10 states. The grants support efforts to combat food insecurity and to provide nutritional education to their communities, and represent an 83% increase in the number of grants issued in the previous grant cycle.
As part of the total distribution, the foundation donated $165,000 to Feeding America to support child hunger programs.
Local organizations that were awarded grants include:
- Colfax: Renaissance Road, $2,000
- Eden: Osborne Baptist Church doing business as Rockingham Hope, $3,000
- Greensboro: Christ United Methodist Church, $2,500; Gate City Vineyard Christian Fellowship, $1,500; Lebanon Baptist Church, $2,000; Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, $2,000; Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, $2,500; and Greensboro Urban Ministry, $3,000
- Haw River: Melfield United Church of Christ, $2,500
- High Point: Triad Food Pantry, $2,000; United Way of Greater High Point, $2,500; and West End Ministries, $2,000
- Julian: Julian United Methodist Church, $1,000
- Kernersville: Grace Presbyterian Church, $1,500
- Liberty: Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, $2,000
- Mayodan: LOT 2540, $2,500
- Summerfield: Rockingham United/LOT 2540, $2,000
