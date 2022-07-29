Helping Hands

Announcements

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax assistance to those who need it most, with a focus on taxpayers who are 50 or older and who have low to moderate income. In 2022, nationwide AARP Tax-Aide filed 852,377 federal returns securing $1,075,441,589 in refunds for 1,251,641 people through the help of 25,316 volunteers.

In Greensboro, the nonprofit is looking for friendly individuals with computer and math skills to join them for the upcoming tax season at the Smith Active Adult Center in Greensboro. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year in the latest changes and additions to the tax code.

As a volunteer, individuals can: Help prepare tax returns, work directly with taxpayers to prepare tax returns, organize and support, greet people, provide tech support, organize, recruit volunteers, translate, and more.

For information, visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide or contact Sabrina Gibson at sabringibsonaarp@gmail.com.

Grants

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has distributed more than $775,000 in grants to 294 nonprofits across 10 states. The grants support efforts to combat food insecurity and to provide nutritional education to their communities, and represent an 83% increase in the number of grants issued in the previous grant cycle.

As part of the total distribution, the foundation donated $165,000 to Feeding America to support child hunger programs.

Local organizations that were awarded grants include:

Colfax: Renaissance Road, $2,000

Eden: Osborne Baptist Church doing business as Rockingham Hope, $3,000

Greensboro: Christ United Methodist Church, $2,500; Gate City Vineyard Christian Fellowship, $1,500; Lebanon Baptist Church, $2,000; Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, $2,000; Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, $2,500; and Greensboro Urban Ministry, $3,000

Haw River: Melfield United Church of Christ, $2,500

High Point: Triad Food Pantry, $2,000; United Way of Greater High Point, $2,500; and West End Ministries, $2,000

Julian: Julian United Methodist Church, $1,000

Kernersville: Grace Presbyterian Church, $1,500

Liberty: Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, $2,000

Mayodan: LOT 2540, $2,500

Summerfield: Rockingham United/LOT 2540, $2,000