Helping Hands

Achievers
Five Brooks Pierce attorneys have been honored by the North Carolina Supreme Court for providing 50 or more hours of pro bono legal services in 2020. Bill Cary, Jamey Lowdermilk, Shepard O’Connell, Will Quick, Sarah Saint and Katie Wong were among 589 attorneys statewide named to the 2020 North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society.
Activities
The High Point Rockers recently dedicated HYPE’s Little Free Library inside its home ballpark, Truist Point. The Little Free Library is the only-known little free library to be housed inside a professional baseball stadium in the United States. The library was gifted to the Rockers by LEAP (Literacy Empowers All People).
The library was dedicated at Blessing Park, just beyond the outfield wall at Truist Point.
The Little Free Library will help build on the Rock and Read Program that helps provide free books to children throughout the community, including during the summer months when schools are closed.
High Point LEAP is a 501c3 nonprofit dropout intervention program dedicated to empowering children from cradle to college and families through literacy so children will graduate on-time, attend college and become 21st-century leaders.
Announcements
The first 1,000 fans to enter Truist Point on Sunday, June 20, for the High Point Rockers’ game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will receive a free baseball courtesy of B&H Heating and Air Conditioning. The Father’s Day contest will start at 5:05 p.m.
Gates for Sunday’s game will open at 4 p.m. The free baseballs will be distributed upon entry to Truist Point at all gates including the home plate gate, the center field gate and the right field gate. Following the game, all fans can have a catch on the field courtesy of B&H Heating and Air Conditioning. Children can also run the bases following the game, courtesy of Bethany Medical.
Game tickets are available through HighPointRockers.com, at the Rockers’ box office on Gatewood Avenue or by calling the Rockers’ office at 336-888-1000. Father’s Day ticket specials are available, including four outfield box seats for $54. The special includes $20 in Rockers Bucks as well as a Rockers team flag.
* * * *
The Salvation Army of High Point is re-opening its Client Choice Food Pantry, located at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
For several years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit opened this pantry, allowing clients to browse and select items from a selection of perishable and non-perishable food items, similar to shopping or browsing in a grocery store.
With most COVID-19 restrictions now lifted, the pantry is re-opening for clients to shop as they were accustomed before the pandemic.
The selections offered within the pantry are meal-oriented.
Pantry hours are 9 a.m. to noon weekdays.
For information, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
* * * *
Open Door Ministries of High Point is conducting collaborative research on the feasibility and logistics of establishing a day center for individuals experiencing homelessness in High Point.
The planning of this effort, spearheaded by High Point City Councilman Cyril Jefferson, involves representatives from Open Door Ministries working with similarly-aligned collaborators, community leaders and strategic partners.
The board will be taking a phased approach and is putting together a task force to focus on research, feasibility and sustainability.
Phase one will include researching existing day centers with successful business models. Expanded programming options will also be a focus as the organization looks to current programming at 400 N. Centennial St. versus alternative locations to accommodate a more robust plan of work.
Part of the funding for this initiative will be earmarked in City Council’s 2021 Strategic Plan to be voted on at the regular City Council meeting on June 30.
For information, email Cyril@ChangeOftenLLC.com.
Grants
Reading Connections received a $20,000 grant from the Lincoln Financial Foundation to support its Family Literacy Program, a program which provides Guilford County parents with the tools and techniques they need to learn how to be their child’s first teacher. Parents receive free basic literacy and parenting instruction. Literacy skills are taught in the context of a weekly children’s book.
Lincoln Financial Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lincoln Financial Group, awards grants to hundreds of nonprofits each year that empower and improve the lives of people in their communities.
For information about the program or to volunteer, call 336-230-2223 or visit www.readingconnections.org.
