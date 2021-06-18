Helping Hands

Announcements

The first 1,000 fans to enter Truist Point on Sunday, June 20, for the High Point Rockers’ game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will receive a free baseball courtesy of B&H Heating and Air Conditioning. The Father’s Day contest will start at 5:05 p.m.

Gates for Sunday’s game will open at 4 p.m. The free baseballs will be distributed upon entry to Truist Point at all gates including the home plate gate, the center field gate and the right field gate. Following the game, all fans can have a catch on the field courtesy of B&H Heating and Air Conditioning. Children can also run the bases following the game, courtesy of Bethany Medical.

Game tickets are available through HighPointRockers.com, at the Rockers’ box office on Gatewood Avenue or by calling the Rockers’ office at 336-888-1000. Father’s Day ticket specials are available, including four outfield box seats for $54. The special includes $20 in Rockers Bucks as well as a Rockers team flag.

* * * *

The Salvation Army of High Point is re-opening its Client Choice Food Pantry, located at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.