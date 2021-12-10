Helping Hands

Activities
Chess Grandmaster Gabriel Flom visited Abbotswood at Irving Park residential community to “challenge” several residents and guests. In Greensboro to visit family friends on Nov. 29, the 35-year-old French-Israeli chess player insisted on visiting an adult residential facility “because chess keeps the mind young and active.”
Flom engaged residents Floyd Kinsey and Arnold McEntire; two guests, Susan Barron and Connie Shorter; and Abbotswood employee Markeith Thomas.
Later in the day, Flom conducted two separate chess clinics at the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, where he worked with a group of children followed by a simultaneous match with about a dozen youngsters and adults.
Prior to visiting Greensboro, Flom participated in a tournament in Charlotte. On Nov. 30, he returned to Israel.
* * * *
Ward Black Law’s Toys for Tots toy drive campaign with the U.S. Marine Corps ends today, Dec. 10.
To drop off toys, visit 208 W. Wendover in Greensboro.
Residents may also shop this wish list on Amazon at tinyurl.com/yckrt9s5. That link will ship the purchase to the Marines’ warehouse in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-333-2244.
* * * *
Sixty-five employees at Sales Factory recently participated in the company’s 20th annual Create-A-Thon, a 24-hour marketing blitz for nonprofits.
Employees completed 50 projects for 25 area nonprofits, ranging from brochure creation to logo design.
Since 2002, the company has donated more than 7,500 hours of its time, which is valued at more than $2,000,000. They have helped 168 nonprofits in the Triad and beyond.
Announcements
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society has planned a Blue Christmas toy drive, fundraiser and capital campaign launch for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at Elm St. Lounge, 115 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The T.C. Carter Band will perform.
Admission is $20 or $10 with a toy donation. Toys must be new, unwrapped and suitable for ages 13 and younger. This effort is in partnership with His Laboring Few Ministries.
For information, visit https://piedmontblues.org.
* * * *
Randolph County Public Libraries has announced that by Feb. 1, three full-time navigators with backgrounds in social work will be available through all seven libraries in the system to assist people who are having difficulty meeting basic needs such as housing, food employment, access to medical or mental health services, access to legal assistance, child development support, and more.
The project, recently funded by the Randolph County Board of Commissioners for a one-year pilot, is a partnership among the library, the Randolph Partnership for Children, the Randolph County Department of Social Services and Randolph County Public Health.
Navigators will provide needs assessment and basic counseling, identify community resources that can help and refer clients to appropriate services
According to the library system’s newsletter published in November, the number of youth referred to Randolph County’s Child Protective Services jumped from 119 in 2019 to 655 in 2020.
* * * *
Truliant Federal Credit Union has announced that the Truliant Foundation will pay the remaining signature application fees for a customized Pilot Mountain license plate initiated by the Friends of Sauratown Mountain.
The group has been working all year to create a specialty license plate for Pilot Mountain. The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles issues specialty license plates that are approved by the North Carolina legislature. The plates would become an additional source of revenue for Pilot Mountain State Park.
If approved, the first plates could be issued by June 2022. The group began collecting signatures in 2021 for the 2022 legislative year.
As of December, the group needs about 20 signatures to reach the required 300 to submit the plate application. The signatures must be returned to individual state house representatives by Dec. 31 for the application to be considered in 2022 by the North Carolina legislature.
The $6,000 donation is being made by the Truliant Foundation to the organization.
As of Dec. 3, the Grindstone Fire had burned more than 1,000 acres and was 90% contained. Firefighters are continuing to patrol the area and mop up smoldering vegetative debris on the forest floor. Pilot Mountain State Park is closed indefinitely.
To add your signature to the list, free of charge, call Debbie Vaden at debbie.vaden@sauratownfriends.org.
* * * *
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has announced a Fill the Bus event.
Residents are invited to drop off toys for children between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and 13-14.
The office is at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-641-2752.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro has teamed up with area churches for its annual holiday gift giving program, Hands of Hope. Hands of Hope donations benefit children and adult patients of Moses Cone Behavioral Health Hospital and Central Regional Hospital in Raleigh.
To see the wish list, visit https://tinyurl.com/39kdsp7e or text HANDSHOPE to 44321 to donate.
Awards
The Triad chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals recognized the 2021 National Philanthropy Day Award recipients at a ceremony Nov. 22 at GTCC in Colfax. The event celebrated the contributions of philanthropists from the Triad, recognizing individuals, businesses, families, foundations and organizations who are “Changing the Triad with a Giving Heart.”
Local 2021 National Philanthropy Day award recipients include: Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy, Elizabeth Cone; Outstanding Philanthropist — Greensboro, Pam and David Sprinkle; Outstanding Philanthropist — High Point and surrounding area, John and Verna Croom; Emerging Philanthropist, Amina Jameel; Outstanding Fundraising Professional, Michelle Schneider; Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, Spencer Hayes; Outstanding Business in Philanthropy, Replacements; Outstanding Philanthropic Organization, Greensboro Builders Association; and Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, George Hoyle and Kathleen Kelly.
Nominated by UNCG, the Sprinkles have been active volunteers and loyal donors to UNCG for more than 30 years. In addition to David’s service on the Light the Way campaign cabinet, the Sprinkles have contributed more than $1 million to Light the Way: The Campaign for Earned Achievement, UNCG’s ambitious $200 million fundraising initiative to strengthen the future of the university.
Grants
United Way of Greater Greensboro is seeking grant applications through Jan. 14 from human service organizations through an open and competitive process to support achieving its Bold Goal of 3,000 households leaving generational poverty by 2030.
Learn about the Bold Goal by visiting www.unitedwaygso.org/bold.
To apply for a grant, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Grants.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.