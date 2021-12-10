Helping Hands

For information, call 336-333-2244.

Sixty-five employees at Sales Factory recently participated in the company’s 20th annual Create-A-Thon, a 24-hour marketing blitz for nonprofits.

Employees completed 50 projects for 25 area nonprofits, ranging from brochure creation to logo design.

Since 2002, the company has donated more than 7,500 hours of its time, which is valued at more than $2,000,000. They have helped 168 nonprofits in the Triad and beyond.

Announcements

The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society has planned a Blue Christmas toy drive, fundraiser and capital campaign launch for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at Elm St. Lounge, 115 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The T.C. Carter Band will perform.

Admission is $20 or $10 with a toy donation. Toys must be new, unwrapped and suitable for ages 13 and younger. This effort is in partnership with His Laboring Few Ministries.

For information, visit https://piedmontblues.org.

