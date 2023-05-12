Announcements

The 10th Annual Caring By Sharing free clothing giveaway, hosted by Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, is collecting gently used clothing. This year’s event will be held Oct. 7.

Acceptable items are any wearables for any season for men, women and children. This includes accessories, jewelry, hats, scarves, coats, belts, shoes, swimwear, sleepwear and maternity clothes. The church can not accept used socks or used underwear.

Donations may be made between 9 a.m. and noon Saturdays at 5101 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Other drop-off times will be added later in the year. The church can pick up large donations.

For information, email cbs@friendlyave.org or call the church office at 336-292-7649.

••••

The sixth annual ALSapalooza Music Festival will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. May 20 at Bull City Ciderworks, 504 State St. in Greensboro. The event will feature performances by Eric Hunsucker, Jack Gorham and Graymatter.

There will also be many items available during the silent auction.

The admission fee is a minimum donation of $20.

All proceeds from this event goes towards ALS Research. For information, call 336-543-7809.

••••

UNCG conferred an honorary degree upon David Sprinkle during the May 2023 Commencement ceremony.

An active volunteer and loyal donor to UNCG for more than 30 years, Sprinkle views philanthropy as a way of life. He has contributed more than $1 million to UNCG’s Light the Way: The Campaign for Earned Achievement, the major fundraising initiative to strengthen the future of the university.

In addition to serving currently on the Light the Way Campaign Cabinet, he has served UNCG in many capacities. He served on the UNCG Board of Trustees from 2010 to 2021, including two years as board chairman. Both David and Pam, his wife, have served together on UNCG’s Board of Visitors and the UNCG Excellence Foundation Executive Committee.

They were recognized as Greensboro’s Outstanding Philanthropists by the Association of Fundraising Professionals NC Triad Chapter last autumn.

Sprinkle received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree, bestowed for contributions to the humanities or to human welfare.