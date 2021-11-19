Helping Hands

Announcements
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point is hosting a holiday toy drive for its youth.
Drop off unwrapped toys or monetary donations at the HPHA, 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point, by Dec. 3. The HPHA is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.
For monetary donations to assist with the purchase of toys, make checks payable to ELBF and mail to Attention: Toy Drive, High Point Housing Authority, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, NC 27261. All monetary donations are tax deductible.
For information, call 336-887-2661.
* * * *
Deep River Friends Meeting is hosting the “Camp Out for Hunger” food drive Nov. 19-20 to benefit Hand to Hand Food Pantry and BackPack Beginnings. Community members who wish to donate are encouraged to bring their items from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and between 7 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 to the church, 5300 W. Wendover Ave. in High Point.
Food items are needed along with toiletries and pet items such as food and cat litter.
The year’s event is in partnership with the Greater High Point Food Alliance and coincides with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Deep River’s goal is to collect at least 20,000 pounds of food. Since 2017, the church has collected more than 42,700 pounds of food for Hand to Hand Food Pantry.
For information, visit www.deepriverfriends.com/campout.
Donations
The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR Hall of Fame race car driver Bobby Labonte, continued its tradition of giving to children in need by building and donating 75 kid’s bikes Nov. 12 at the Salvation Army Ken Carlson Boys & Girls Club in Winston-Salem. The giveaway also included helmets and bike safety lessons provided by the Winston-Salem Police Department, Safe Kids Coalition and Brenner Children’s Hospital.
A bike build and giveaway has been an annual event, part of the Bobby Labonte Foundation charity bike ride, which benefits Triad children and families in need. More than $40,000 in proceeds from this year’s Labonte Roubaix, presented by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar, went to JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter to help families affected by Type 1 diabetes.
