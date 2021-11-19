Helping Hands

Announcements

The Housing Authority of the city of High Point is hosting a holiday toy drive for its youth.

Drop off unwrapped toys or monetary donations at the HPHA, 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point, by Dec. 3. The HPHA is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.

For monetary donations to assist with the purchase of toys, make checks payable to ELBF and mail to Attention: Toy Drive, High Point Housing Authority, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, NC 27261. All monetary donations are tax deductible.

For information, call 336-887-2661.

* * * *

Deep River Friends Meeting is hosting the “Camp Out for Hunger” food drive Nov. 19-20 to benefit Hand to Hand Food Pantry and BackPack Beginnings. Community members who wish to donate are encouraged to bring their items from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and between 7 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 to the church, 5300 W. Wendover Ave. in High Point.

Food items are needed along with toiletries and pet items such as food and cat litter.

The year’s event is in partnership with the Greater High Point Food Alliance and coincides with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.