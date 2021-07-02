Helping Hands

Achievers

Jim Slaughter and Harmony Taylor, partners at Law Firm Carolinas, have been named to the 2020 North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society. The society recognizes attorneys who contributed 50 hours or more of pro bono service in the prior year. Pro bono work includes providing legal services with no (or reduced) fees or other participation in activities improving the law, legal system or profession.

Announcements

The Greensboro Science Center’s internal sustainability committee has challenged staff members to join the Coalition of North American Zoos and Aquariums Plastic Free Ecochallenge. The challenge, which takes place through July 31, is an effort to encourage participants to reduce their dependence on single-use plastics by finding alternative solutions.

The GSC encourages the community to participate and welcomes the opportunity to challenge local teams.

Teams can be formed at https://plasticfree.ecochallenge.org.

Grants

The North Carolina Community Foundation has announced nearly $2 million in grants from the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund.