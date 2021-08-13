Helping Hands

* * * *

The Bobby Labonte Foundation has announced that former professional cyclist Freddie Rodriguez, a 2000 Summer Olympics competitor, will be riding in the 2021 Labonte Roubaix presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar. The Labonte Roubaix is a charity bike ride scheduled for Aug. 21 at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Historically, the ride has been held in High Point and supported Triad charities such as High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center and Ready for School, Ready for Life. The new Roubaix-style ride, bringing Labonte’s love of racing and cycling together, will allow riders to finish by taking a lap around a racetrack.

Registration is open for the Labonte Roubaix at bobbylabontefoundation.org with a 62-mile or 35-mile option. Participants can sign up for a fundraising team, start their own or raise funds as an individual. A VIP ride and brunch with Labonte and his wife, Kristin, is also available for Aug. 20.

Tickets for a cocktail party and silent auction the night before are available through the Bobby Labonte Foundation’s website, along with raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2003 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 100th Anniversary Road King.