Helping Hands

Announcements
Preservation North Carolina is rounding out the research phase for its new education program, We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina, and the nonprofit wants to hear local residents’ stories.
Do you have stories of Black builders, architects, brick masons or other artisans who helped construct or design buildings, churches or houses in North Carolina? Is there someone from your community that you think should be highlighted?
Share stories with Julianne Patterson at jpatterson@presnc.org.
For information, call 919-832-3652.
* * * *
There are still areas of Greensboro where downed and dead trees from the 2018 tornado have created blight, overgrowth and habitats for wildlife. To clean up these areas, the city of Greensboro is using state disaster recovery funding to provide professional removal and cleanup of tornado damaged trees on private residential property and dedicated city property. No funds will be given directly to property owners.
Program eligibility and process steps are outlined at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TornadoTrees. The site also features the application for the program, which must be filled out and submitted to the city’s code compliance, a division of the neighborhood development department.
Application deadline is Oct. 31. The program will run as long as disaster recovery funds remain available.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation is launching the inaugural Journey Awards to celebrate leadership, collaboration and impact in the community. Four Journey Awards will be presented to acknowledge contributions in four sectors — health care, education, business and community. Nominations can be submitted by completing an online nomination form at tinyurl.com/jbxpta8 by Sept. 3 or by submitting a nomination via email at kellin@kellinfoundation.org.
The awards will honor those who inspire others by rising above challenges while working to make this community a better place. Individuals, teams and collaboratives may be nominated.
Awards will be presented at the Kellin Foundation’s fifth annual Journey to Brave virtual event at 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
* * * *
Greensboro Downtown Parks is encouraging residents to become a Friend of the Park. A donation of any size helps bring local artists, free programs and community events to downtown parks. It also helps to keep these spaces safe and accessible for all people.
To give, text “MYPARK” to 44-321 or visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/support.
To receive a pledge envelope by mail, call 336-373-7533.
* * * *
The Bobby Labonte Foundation has announced that former professional cyclist Freddie Rodriguez, a 2000 Summer Olympics competitor, will be riding in the 2021 Labonte Roubaix presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar. The Labonte Roubaix is a charity bike ride scheduled for Aug. 21 at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.
Historically, the ride has been held in High Point and supported Triad charities such as High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center and Ready for School, Ready for Life. The new Roubaix-style ride, bringing Labonte’s love of racing and cycling together, will allow riders to finish by taking a lap around a racetrack.
Registration is open for the Labonte Roubaix at bobbylabontefoundation.org with a 62-mile or 35-mile option. Participants can sign up for a fundraising team, start their own or raise funds as an individual. A VIP ride and brunch with Labonte and his wife, Kristin, is also available for Aug. 20.
Tickets for a cocktail party and silent auction the night before are available through the Bobby Labonte Foundation’s website, along with raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2003 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 100th Anniversary Road King.
To find out more about the 2021 Labonte Roubaix, register to ride, purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org. Volunteers are needed, as well.
* * * *
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking volunteers to help restore the bald at Craggy Gardens from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The bald is approximately 18 miles north of Asheville.
Participants will hike a little more than half a mile to the bald from the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area at milepost 367.6 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. They will spend the morning clearing trees and removing debris. There is no restroom access at the work site.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own lunch, and explore the area, which is a designated North Carolina Natural Heritage Area, after the event.
To volunteer, email apearson@brpfoundation.org or call 828-308-2773, Ext. 19.
Grants
The High Point Historical Society recently was awarded the National Endowment for the Humanities Digital Preservation Assessment Program grant to receive a subsidized digital assessment report from the Conservation Center for Art and Historic Artifacts.
A CCAHA preservation professional specifically trained in the digital assessment methodology will prepare a report in close consultation with the museum’s registrar, Corinne Midgett. The survey process will include an evaluation of the museum’s preservation needs related to digital collections. The final document will provide a framework to increase accessibility of collection items via digitization, to move systems toward optimal levels of standards and practices, and to address specific concerns.
* * * *
Greensboro’s planning department has been awarded a $40,000 National Parks Service’s African American Civil Rights grant to move forward with nominating a portion of Benbow Park neighborhood to the National Register of Historic Places.
A proposed historic district has been placed on the National Register Study List, a preliminary step to listing on the register, due to the 2019-20 architectural survey of east Greensboro. That project, which was also funded by an Historic Preservation Fund grant, documented Greensboro buildings designed and constructed by Black architects.
The city has now published that project’s documentation in storymap form, titled “Modernism and the Civil Rights Movement.” The storymap, reports (in PDF format) and more information about that project can be found at tinyurl.com/4ccrnsre.
According to Mike Cowhig, city senior planner, the latest federal grant will be used to hire an architectural historian to prepare the nomination paperwork and to conduct additional oral history interviews and document sites of significance to the civil rights movement in Greensboro.
Cowhig explains that the Benbow Park area is historically significant for several reasons including the many examples of mid-century modern homes and churches designed and built by Black professionals and the area was home to leaders of and participants in the civil rights movement.
Also, the planning department has received $14,000 in federal Historic Preservation funding to update its Downtown Greensboro Historic District National Register nomination. The original nomination was prepared in 1982 and amended in 2004. Downtown was then re-surveyed in 2017 and its district boundary was expanded. The area was then added to the National Register Study List.
This grant’s funding will be used to hire an architectural historian to prepare new nomination documentation to reflect the last survey.
