Activities

Across the United States, Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collected more than 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Information about ways for area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 704-583-1463.

Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13-20, individuals can participate online at any time by visiting samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

* * * *

The Arc of Greensboro recently held an open house to introduce their new facility at 28 Battleground Court in Greensboro.

The organization moved to a facility that is more than 6,000 square feet and was designed specifically to accommodate The Arc of Greensboro’s arcBARKS dog treat bakery, administrative offices and needed program space.

“In this location, The Arc of Greensboro will host parties, movie nights, dances and other social activities as well as educational programs for participants, family members and the general public,” said executive director, Lindy Perry-Garnette.

The arcBARKS dog treat bakery provides meaningful activity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, while producing a quality product that is shipped all over the country.

Announcements

Greensboro Beautiful’s Winter Wipeout campaign is underway.

Litter is more visible during the winter months; which makes it seem like there is so much more—on exit ramps, at intersections, in ditches, along railroads, around shopping centers, in creeks and streams and all along wooded areas. Winter Wipeout is an opportunity for volunteers to help clean up areas when litter is much more visible and accessible.

Individuals, families, youth groups, school clubs, university organizations and community groups can register to help.

For guidelines, call 336-574-3574 or visit greensborobeautiful.org.

* * * *

The Music Academy of North Carolina is embarking on a capital campaign to purchase 1327 Beaman Place in Greensboro by 2025.

Through generous individual gifts and pledges, they have already raised $315,191.

Their goal is $1 million.

For information, call 336-379-8748.

* * * *

The City of Greensboro is one of 105 communities across 31 states that reached its rehousing and housing creation goals set a year ago when joining the House America Initiative. Greensboro was one of four North Carolina cities that joined the effort.

Greensboro’s rehousing goal was 200 placements, and the housing creation goal was 72 units from September 2021 to December 2022.

“We are thrilled to report that we surpassed both those targets,” says Michelle Kennedy, director of the city’s housing and neighborhood development department. “Our total rehousing placements were 209 individuals/families and our housing creation units totaled 90.”

See the City’s total reporting numbers on this chart at tinyurl.com/mrxy5ukt.

Rehousing is defined as successfully placing an individual or family household from homelessness into a stable housing situation with a Housing First approach. The basis of this is to house the homeless as soon as possible as a first step toward connecting them with community services to address their homelessness.

Housing creation is defined as adding new permanent supportive housing or extremely low-income affordable housing units to the development pipeline. PSH is for people with disabilities who are experiencing chronic homelessness and aims to better serve those with elevated acuity needs.

* * * *

United Way of Greater High Point has reached $3,037,500, 75% of the 2022 campaign goal of $4,050,000.

“We are blessed to gift 1,900 elementary students a backpack of food for the weekend, free grief counseling and 200 daily mobile meals to seniors. With the community’s help we can do all this and so much more,” said Joe Barnes, vice president of resource development at United Way of Greater High Point.

Donations can be mailed to United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC 27262 or online at unitedwayhp.org.

Grants

Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) has received a $50,000 grant from Pritzker Children’s Initiative. The grant will create a plan to share Ready Ready’s core approaches, strategies and lessons learned with other North Carolina communities and states developing a comprehensive prenatal-to-3 system.

Research shows that 80 percent of a child’s brain grows during their first three years of life, with a million neural connections forming every second. Creating a strong brain foundation in the first 2,000 days of a child’s life—from birth to kindergarten—is critical to emotional, physical and cognitive well-being.