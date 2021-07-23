Helping Hands

Oakley, who chairs the board of trustees and the UNCG Endowment Fund Board, also is a member of the fundraising campaign cabinet.

She is a 1969 alumna of UNCG, earning her bachelor of science degree in the department of clothing and textiles. She began her career at Piedmont Natural Gas, and later joined the family business as vice president and co-owner of Charles Aris, an executive search firm headquartered in Greensboro.

C. Mitchell Oakley Jr. is founder and chairman of Charles Aris. He has ties to UNCG as well; his great-grandfather Charles Brockmann and Charles' sister, Laura Brockmann, were the first directors of the special department of instrumental music (created in 1899) at State Normal and Industrial College, the forerunner of UNCG.

In the past four decades, their focus of giving to UNCG has included the Betsy Suitt Oakley Travel Fund, the Collage Performance and Chamber Series Scholarship Fund, the School of Music Enrichment Fund, the Spartan Athletics Scholarship Fund, and the Chancellor's Greatest Needs Fund.

The Alumni House was built in 1937, envisioned as a place alumni could gather during reunions and as an inviting location for campus events and meetings.

