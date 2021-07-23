Helping Hands

Activities
The Be Great Foundation hosted its first STEM workshop for underrepresented students July 18 in Lindley Park, with an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS or drone) workshop led by FAA-certified drone pilot and photographer David Small.
Small and fellow drone pilot Conrad Johnson presented drone flying demonstrations and discussed career opportunities accessible to high school students that can lead to well-paying careers after graduation. The workshop was a “pre-season” for what will become a fall schedule of workshops, boot camps and mentorship.
The foundation's focus is on education and jobs in STEM and the mission is career, income and wealth equity.
The foundation will host its first event, a 5K run fundraising event, at 9 a.m. Aug. 14 in Country Park in Greensboro. To register, visit VictoryLap5k.com.
For information, visit www.thebegreatfoundation.org.
Announcements
The city of High Point Human Relations Department, along with Brothers and Sisters in Christ, the High Point Public Library and the High Point Farmers Market, will host the third-annual Summer Jubilee back-to-school celebration and backpack giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at the High Point Public Library.
Event partners will give away 432 backpacks (150 more than last year) filled with school supplies in the HPB Insurance parking lot at 801 N. Elm St., across the street from the library, beginning at 9 a.m., and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies are gone.
The event will run in conjunction with the High Point Farmers Market, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature live music. Additionally, the jubilee will include a petting zoo, fairy hair booth and a visit from High Point University mascot, Prowler, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The High Point Parks and Recreation Department will provide adaptive games from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
The backpacks were purchased with a donation from Bethany Medical, and school supplies were funded by an anonymous donor. Additional supplies were provided by Cover the City Project, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Keep High Point Beautiful and the City of High Point Stormwater and Recycling Divisions.
The Summer Jubilee began in 2019 as a collaboration between BASiC, the High Point Human Relations Department and the High Point Public Library. It’s grown every year with additional partners and increased funding.
For information, contact Human Relations Manager Rase McCray at 336-883-3124 or rase.mccray@highpointnc.gov.
* * * *
Partners Ending Homelessness is holding a Home Run for Homelessness event Aug. 21 at First National Bank Field at 408 Bellemeade St. in Greensboro.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10.
Attendees will be entered in a raffle with a donation of hygiene products such as soap, razors, comb/brushes, etc.
Sponsorships start at $250. For information, contact Kentia Smith at kentia@partnersendinghomelessness.org.
* * * *
The Salvation Army of High Point will close the High Point Family Store location, at 1501 S. Main St., on July 31 and will not receive donations after today, July 23.
The Salvation Army of High Point will continue to operate all other regular programming, including emergency rent and utility assistance, food and mobile food pantry, Center of Hope Family Shelter, William Booth Garden Apartments, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, weekly worship services, and church programs.
For information, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
* * * *
In recognition of the challenges small businesses continue to face during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is launching a Pay It Forward Fund.
Eligible businesses will have their membership dues covered for one year, allowing them to continue accessing the resources, connections, education and legislative advocacy provided by the Chamber.
The fund will be supported by community contributions. Novant Health has stepped up to be the first donor. At the Ally level, Novant’s gift will cover membership for two businesses.
Businesses, organizations and individuals can donate any amount starting at $25. The levels of support are: Contributor, $25 or more; advocate, $450, covers one membership; ally, $900, covers two memberships; leader, $1,350, covers three memberships.
All donors will be recognized on the Chamber’s website. Additional recognition opportunities are available for higher-level contributors.
To learn more and donate, visit greensboro.org/payitforward.
Gifts
UNCG's Alumni House will be more inviting with refinished oak floors, a brightened appearance in the main reception room and a new name for this newly enhanced room.
The Oakley Family Reception Room, on the main floor, received its official name at a recent UNCG Board of Trustees meeting.
A commitment from Betsy and Mitchell Oakley will be used toward the current renovation of the well-utilized space. Any remaining funds will be put toward future maintenance needs for the room.
Oakley, who chairs the board of trustees and the UNCG Endowment Fund Board, also is a member of the fundraising campaign cabinet.
She is a 1969 alumna of UNCG, earning her bachelor of science degree in the department of clothing and textiles. She began her career at Piedmont Natural Gas, and later joined the family business as vice president and co-owner of Charles Aris, an executive search firm headquartered in Greensboro.
C. Mitchell Oakley Jr. is founder and chairman of Charles Aris. He has ties to UNCG as well; his great-grandfather Charles Brockmann and Charles' sister, Laura Brockmann, were the first directors of the special department of instrumental music (created in 1899) at State Normal and Industrial College, the forerunner of UNCG.
In the past four decades, their focus of giving to UNCG has included the Betsy Suitt Oakley Travel Fund, the Collage Performance and Chamber Series Scholarship Fund, the School of Music Enrichment Fund, the Spartan Athletics Scholarship Fund, and the Chancellor's Greatest Needs Fund.
The Alumni House was built in 1937, envisioned as a place alumni could gather during reunions and as an inviting location for campus events and meetings.
Grants
AT&T is partnering with Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina to help people overcome the digital divide.
A $20,000 contribution from the AT&T Foundation will help underwrite the Triad Goodwill Virtual Services Program and Digital Skills Training.
“As modern jobs evolve, nearly one in three job seekers lack the foundational digital skills needed to adapt and upskill. The pandemic has shown us just how important basic digital skills are for workers across all industries. We must continue to advocate for digital equity and inclusion to ensure people have equal access to technology as well as the training necessary to navigate digital tools,” said Jess Hill, digital skills manager at Triad Goodwill.
Hill is responsible for developing the curriculum as well as scheduling and instructing classes for the Digital Skills program. The grant will assist with funding these classes and future curriculum for Triad Goodwill’s Digital Skills program and Virtual Services.
Representatives from the foundation presented Triad Goodwill with the grant on July 20.
* * * *
The North Carolina Aquariums are encouraging teachers to visit www.ncaquariums.com/aquarium-scholars and apply for this year’s Aquarium Scholars Grant. Grants may fund class visits/field trips, outreach and virtual programs.
Aquarium Scholars offers funding for Title 1 schools to help remove barriers that may hinder educational opportunities with the aquariums. More than $120,000 in mini grants will be awarded to help with trip costs, transportation fees and other needs.
If teachers are unsure of what they will be allowed to do next year, they are encouraged to apply for one of the many outreach programs.
Nearly 50,000 students from 77 counties have benefited from nearly $320,000 in grants since the inception of Aquarium Scholars in 2018. Grants have funded nearly 300 field trips to the state’s three aquariums (Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island) and Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. In addition, aquarium educators have presented more than 120 live animal programs in school classrooms across the state.
The grants offer opportunities and experiences some students might not otherwise have. According to one survey conducted by a North Carolina school, less than 60% of students have been to the ocean and less than 30% know the name of the ocean off the North Carolina coast.
The application deadline is Sept. 8.
