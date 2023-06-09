Fundraisers

The Ayersville Community Group will host a yard sale from 3 to 6 p.m. June 16 at the Ayersville Community Building, 533 N.C. 770 in Mayodan.

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro’s premier fundraising event – Men Can Cook ... with a Twist – is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Piedmont Hall.

This annual culinary event features more than 50 “chefs” (men famous in their own kitchens) serving up signature dishes. Guests can enjoy dozens of small-bite samples.

This year’s event comes “with a twist” – a curated tasting of small-batch, hand-crafted wines, beers, ciders, meads and distilled spirits from award-winning Triad-area producers: Grove Vineyards & Winery, Junius Lindsay Vineyard, Stardust Cellars, Bull City Cider, Fainting Goat Spirts and SouthEnd Brewing. Identification is required.

Guests are invited to sample exciting foodie creations and libations in what promises to be Greensboro’s culinary rave of the year. Additionally, the event features live musical entertainment and unique gift baskets for purchase donated by generous community supporters.

The Women’s Resource Center still seeks additional “chef” volunteers and community sponsors.

For information, call 336-275-6090 or visit www. womenscentergso.org.

Gifts

Rockingham Community College President Mark O. Kinlaw recently accepted a $50,000 check from the Robert P. Holding Foundation, presented by First Citizens Bank Vice President/Business Banker Mike Meitl and First Citizens Wealth Management Vice President Darren Morton.

The donation was given in support of RCC’s Center for Workforce Development.

Grants

Burlington Animal Services is set to receive a $75,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Alamance County.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.