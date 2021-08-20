Helping Hands

Local recipients included:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont: To purchase “take-home kits” for the little brothers and sisters in the program.

Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center: The grant will be used to fund the LGBTQ Youth Prom, including venue costs, entertainment, food and decorations.

The Color of Reason-Women’s Community Council: The grant will help provide education resources to participants in The Girls’ Leadership by Design and provide rewards for completing certain tasks during internal competitions.

United Way of Greater High Point: Funds will be used to purchase weekend meals for food insecure students that are at risk of going hungry over the weekends or during school breaks.

West End Ministries: The funding will be applied toward food programs that are open to everyone who has a need.

Each received $1,500.

