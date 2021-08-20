Helping Hands

Activities
With more than 600 Bethany Medical employees and their family members in attendance at the High Point Rockers stadium on Aug. 8, Bethany recognized their continued dedication to patients during the pandemic.
Employees from the 14 Bethany Medical Triad locations were present.
One of Bethany Medical’s providers, physician assistant Nick Coolidge, was nominated to throw the first pitch. Coolidge has been with Bethany for seven years and sees patients at its North Main Street clinic in High Point.
Announcements
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 23.
It is open to anyone ages 12 and older.
Those receiving their first vaccine will receive a $100 voucher from the Guilford County Division of Public Health.
The center is at 628 Summit Ave.
Both walk-ins and appointments are available.
To pre-register for an appointment, visit www.GuilfordVaccination.com.
For information, call 336-275-6090.
* * * *
Family Service of the Piedmont’s annual luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Sedgefield Country Club.
Family Service will present the Julia B. Nile for Love of Family Award to Dr. Lenny Peters and Gwen Willis.
Also, the 12th annual Jamestown Pig Pickin’ will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 9 at the home of Dr. Steven and Andrea Davis of Jamestown.
There will be barbecue pork and chicken served by BBQ Joe’s, southern sides, desserts, beer and wine, a raffle, silent auction, and live music.
This year’s theme is Derby Days: Hats and Hogs.
The fundraiser aims to increase awareness of Family Service in Jamestown as well as raise funds to support agency programs. Last year’s Safe at Home Pig Pickin’ raised more than $150,000.
For information, call 336-801-1154 or visit jamestownpigpickin.com.
* * * *
The Music Academy of North Carolina invites residents to help with the purchase of a newly restored Chickering & Sons 9-foot concert grand piano and the restoration of the academy’s Baldwin piano which currently resides in the Performance Hall.
The academy hopes to raise $15,000. For details, visit https://musicacademync.asapconnected.com/#Events.
Donors will be invited to attend a dedication concert and reception later this year. All donors will be recognized on a permanent wall plaque which will be hung in the Performance Hall.
Also, the academy’s Lessons for Life Gala is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at The Colonnade at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.
There will be a silent auction, beer, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music and more.
For information, call 336-379-8748 or visit www.one.bidpal.net/mancgala21.
* * * *
NCCJ will honor community leaders Betty Cone of Greensboro and Kitty and Earl Congdon of High Point with the Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Awards at its 55th annual Citation Award Dinner, happening in-person and virtually on Nov. 10 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.
The dinner will be chaired by Derek Ellington, formerly Bank of America’s president of the Triad and business banking, Atlantic south region executive and soon to be the head of small business banking at Wells Fargo.
In-person attendance at the Koury Convention Center is capped at 500 people. For information about tickets, sponsorships and gifts, call 336-272-0359, Ext. 160, or visit www.nccjtriad.org/citation.
Grants
Truliant Federal Credit Union has awarded $45,000 in Community Mini Grants to 30 nonprofits to enhance and grow their life-improving outreach efforts in their communities.
Truliant’s Community Mini Grants program accepts and considers proposals annually that support programming or capacity-building needs. Each selected organization submitted a grant proposal for a project focusing on one of the following areas: Community development, economic mobility, financial wellness or youth and education.
Local recipients included:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont: To purchase “take-home kits” for the little brothers and sisters in the program.
Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center: The grant will be used to fund the LGBTQ Youth Prom, including venue costs, entertainment, food and decorations.
The Color of Reason-Women’s Community Council: The grant will help provide education resources to participants in The Girls’ Leadership by Design and provide rewards for completing certain tasks during internal competitions.
United Way of Greater High Point: Funds will be used to purchase weekend meals for food insecure students that are at risk of going hungry over the weekends or during school breaks.
West End Ministries: The funding will be applied toward food programs that are open to everyone who has a need.
Each received $1,500.
* * * *
Cone Health has announced a $1,000,000 gift from the Hayden-Harman Foundation. The gift will be used to assist with mammograms, lymphedema therapy essentials and patient emergency assistance, as well as the relocation and expansion of the Norville Breast Care Center to the Grandview Specialties building on the Alamance Regional Medical Center campus. Renovations are expected to begin in July 2022.
The gift was made in memory of Phoebe Norville Harman, a local philanthropist with a long history of support for Alamance Regional and the Alamance Charitable Foundation. While she died in 2014, her legacy will remain through the establishment of the Phoebe Norville Harman Endowment.
Additionally, the relocation of the Norville Breast Care Center paves the way for the expansion of heart care at Alamance Regional. This expansion project will allow Cone Health to bring more advanced heart and vascular and interventional radiology services to Alamance Regional in the future.
