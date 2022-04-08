Helping Hands

Announcements

Downtown Greenway needs volunteers to help at the Pollinator Garden at Woven Works Park to pull weeds and get the garden ready for spring. Work is planned to take place from 9 to 11 a.m. April 9.

Also, Downtown Greenway plans to remove trash and debris at the Muddy Creek stream and the College Branch stream from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro. An additional opportunity to remove trash and debris is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 25 at Cairn’s Course, 501 Guilford Ave. in Greensboro.

To volunteer for any of these efforts, email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org. A confirmation email will be sent with parking and other information.

Fundraisers

West Market Street United Methodist Church will host its Shred-A-Thon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 in the parking lot of the Early Childhood Center, 312 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. A $5 donation per bag/box is requested.

Thanks to Usborne Books and More’s Cards for a Cause fundraiser, the Junior League of Greensboro and other individual donors, the Kellin Foundation recently completed its new art therapy room.

There are still opportunities to support this effort — visit the foundation’s Amazon charity wish list at tinyurl.com/2p8wrtjt.

Sedgefield Presbyterian Church at 4216 Wayne Road in Greensboro has met the criteria for being an Earth Care Congregation and will hold its inaugural spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon April 23.

A variety of annuals, perennials, vegetable seedlings and garden art will be for sale. Proceeds will fund future Earth Care committee projects.

Dance Project’s fifth annual Dance Marathon, a community event and fundraiser, is set for May 5-7. This year there will be three days of dance activities for everyone to enjoy and participate in, whether virtually or in person.

The events will be from 5 to 9 p.m. May 5-6 at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, and from 5 to 7:30 p.m. online.

For information, visit http://danceproject.org/marathon.

This event is designed to support Dance Project’s school with the goal to make dance accessible to as many people as possible, through classes, community programs, workshops and scholarships.

The Piedmont Triad International Airport Authority’s Run on the Runway, held March 26, raised more than $130,000 for the Piedmont Triad’s hunger charities.

More than 1,300 runners supported the event, which included a 5K run, a 10K run, a mile run/walk, a 5K Walk to Win Against Hunger and a kids’ dash. More than 60 sponsors donated cash and in-kind services to help make the event a success.

Proceeds from the 12th annual PTI 5K/10K Run on the Runway will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Greensboro Urban Ministry and Open Door Ministries of High Point. These organizations provide food assistance to Triad residents.

The Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical were the presenting sponsors for the event.

Grants

The Truliant Foundation is encouraging nonprofits in cities and counties where its branch network operates to submit applications through May 1 for Community Mini Grant funding.

The program, now in its 14th year, provides community-based nonprofits with up to $1,500 in grant funding to support programming needs.

Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $350,000 in funding. It gave $45,000 in grants in 2021.

The grants program provides support for qualifying nonprofits. Applications are available at www.truliant.org/minigrants. Finalists will be notified in June.

This year, Truliant is committed to supporting nonprofits that improve member communities in one of four areas including: Community development, economic mobility, financial wellness and youth and education.

Outreach

The nonprofit Bold 2 B U Community will hold free community cookouts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30, May 21, June 25 and July 30 at 445 Gorrell St. in Greensboro.

Free lunch and free personal hygiene items will be distributed.

School supplies will be also distributed July 30.

These events are light rain or shine.

Text 336-638-1811 for details, menu and/or pre-orders. This is a drive-up only event.

