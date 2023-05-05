Announcements

In honor of Bike Month, the Greensboro Parks Foundation is asking residents to “Equip-A-Kid” with a full set of biking safety gear. Each $40 donation will ensure one local child receives a free helmet, lock, bell, safety lights, water bottle and bottle holder. Donate now at tinyurl.com/Equip-A-Kid.

The bike safety kits will be distributed when local children receive a free bike as part of an ongoing Downtown Greenway community partnership program with the Greensboro Community Bike Shop at Barber Park.

Equip-A-Kid will be an ongoing campaign by the Greensboro Parks Foundation. Residents may donate online at any time.

“Our work has focused on collecting unwanted bicycles, refurbishing them, and through our agencies and partners sending them back out into the community to people who need them,” said Sheldon Herman, co-founder of the Community Bike Shop. “The Equip-A-Kid donations will be a great match for our work and help increase safety and enjoyment of the kids who receive a bike.”

* * * *

The Volunteer Center of the Triad recently vacated its space at 1500 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro. Staff has transitioned to a remote work format. The business number will not change—336-373-1633. Here is the updated mailing address: The Volunteer Center of the Triad, 722 Green Valley Road, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27408.

“The Volunteer Center has served the Triad community for more than 60 years. The work we do has always been based in the community, so the decision to move remote and continuing engaging volunteers out in the community makes sense both operationally and financially,” says Anne Tubaugh, executive director. “The money we spend on a physical location can now be invested in providing even more support for our nonprofit partners and the community at large.”

The Volunteer Center provides volunteer opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities. Nonprofit members receive help recruiting, training, and retaining volunteers they need to help further their missions. The Volunteer Center also works with the corporate community to promote employee volunteerism and corporate social responsibility. For youth volunteers, The Volunteer Center offers VolunTeen, a youth volunteer and leadership program.

For information, visit www.volunteercentertriad.org.