Helping Hands

* * * *

The Racial Equity Institute and the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation recently offered grants to the Guilford Education Alliance.

REI donated $95,000 to the GEA to give Guilford County Schools principals at high-need schools across the district the ability to quickly address challenges that might hinder an individual student’s success. REI is a privately-held company headquartered in Greensboro and is comprised of more than 40 trainers who host workshops across the nation.

Similarly, the foundation recently made a $300,000 three-year pledge to GEA to help ensure that GCS students and teachers have the tools they need for success. The gift provides support to build GEA’s capacity over a broad scope of work and to specifically support the work of the High Point Schools Partnership, an initiative of GEA that supports Guilford County schools located in the High Point community.

* * * *

NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, has selected 26 semi-finalists from across the state in its 32nd SEED grant cycle.

Local semi-finalists include HBCU Tour and RainbowMe, both of Greensboro.