Helping Hands

Announcements
Sales Factory is accepting applications through Oct. 22 for its annual 24-hour pro bono marketing blitz, CreateAthon.
Nonprofits are invited to apply to receive work including logo and letterhead design; brochure, banner, direct mail and PowerPoint template development; and public relations services. This year’s event will take place Dec. 2-3.
To apply, visit www.salesfactory.com/createathon.
Selections are chosen based on need and nonprofits will be notified by Oct. 29. All Sales Factory employees will dedicate 24 hours of their time on Dec. 2-3 to take part in the event.
* * * *
The Greensboro Science Center at 4301 Lawndale Drive will partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/frjc93m7. Both regular blood donations and Power Red donations will be collected during this event.
Red blood cells are the most frequently used blood component and are needed by almost every type of patient requiring transfusion. During a Power Red donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor. Each Power Red donation gives more of the product that is needed most by patients.
Eligible individuals with types O, A negative and B negative blood are urged to make a Power Red donation.
* * * *
SCRAPfest, a sustainability-focused music festival presented by Little Brother Brewing to benefit the Piedmont Land Conservancy, is set for 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
SCRAP stands for the event’s mission: Sustain, Conserve, Renew, Adapt and Provide for future generations.
From local business pop-ups to live music, a beer garden and more, this event is family-friendly and free.
For information, visit www.littlebrotherbrew.com/scrapfest.
* * * *
The Volunteer Center of the Triad will present a fall nonprofit mixer from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at 1500 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
Attendees should bring their business cards for a chance to win a free, annual membership.
To register, contact Audrey at 336-373-1633, Ext. 104 or audrey@volunteercentertriad.org.
* * * *
Responding to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Sheriff Danny H. Rogers has announced that Guilford County citizens are being invited to become honorary members of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.
Membership applications go in the mail this month. Individuals choosing to join the voluntary program can do so for $25, while businesses can show their support with a $50 contribution. The funding provides technical resources, legislative support on key criminal justice issues, support for the NCSA Undergraduate Criminal Justice Scholarship Program at the UNC System, and additional training for sheriffs and their deputies.
Contributions are tax-deductible.
For information, call 919-743-7433 or 336-641-3694 or visit www.ncsheriffs.org.
* * * *
Triad Goodwill has announced a new partnership with Out of the Garden Project. The two nonprofits are working to increase access to fresh food and food education throughout their local communities. Through this partnership, Triad Goodwill will host a monthly Fresh Mobile Market at its home office at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro thanks to a sponsorship from Lincoln Financial Foundation. Also, all 23 Triad Goodwill Retail Stores and Donation Centers will serve as collection sites for nonperishable foods and will hold educational cooking classes for employees and clients at the Triad Goodwill home office.
Triad Goodwill and Out of the Garden Project will hold their inaugural Fresh Mobile Market from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the upper parking lot of Triad Goodwill’s home office at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Those interested in receiving food at the market will be asked to complete a brief questionnaire on site.
Fundraisers
This year’s Women’s Only Virtual 5K Walk & Run, held Sept. 25-Oct. 2, included 898 participants, including 150 breast cancer survivors. The virtual event raised $35,203.58 to help local women detect and battle breast cancer.
Breast cancer is one of the most frequently treated cancers at Cone Health Cancer Center. Money raised by the event supports local women.
The top finishers, all of Greensboro, were: Claire McDowell, 21:42; Sara Mitchell, 22:59; and Colleen King, 24:05.
Cancer survivor Karin Levesque of Fayetteville was the top breast cancer survivor finisher, with a time of 28:12.
Participants downloaded an app and ran a virtual course or selected a 3.12-mile route of their own.
Entry fees benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program. The fund provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or can’t pay for the screening. The program helps with the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment, such as financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.
Grants
The High Point Arts Council is accepting grant applications through Nov. 9 from nonprofits for Community Arts Projects that benefit members of the community.
Each year grassroots funds are allocated to the Arts Council on a per capita basis from the North Carolina Arts Council. Approximately $8,000 will be awarded this year for Community Arts Projects in High Point.
Community Arts Project applications will be evaluated based on:
- Artistic and programmatic merit
- Benefit to audiences/participants
- Responsiveness to community needs
- Involvement of racially and culturally diverse participants as appropriate to the project
- Organizational strength of the nonprofit applying for the grant
Special consideration will be given to projects that incorporate culturally and racially diverse artists.
Grant requests must not exceed $1,000, have to be matched dollar for dollar, and are to be spent on arts projects in the High Point area. Nonprofits that receive local government funding (city or county) are not eligible to apply.
Grant applications may be mailed to the High Point Arts Council, Community Arts Project Grants, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point, NC 27260.
The grant application is also available in a Word format at http://highpointarts.org/arts/grants/community-arts-projects. For information, contact Debbie Lumpkins at 336-889-2787, Ext. 22 or dlumpkins@highpointarts.org.
* * * *
The Racial Equity Institute and the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation recently offered grants to the Guilford Education Alliance.
REI donated $95,000 to the GEA to give Guilford County Schools principals at high-need schools across the district the ability to quickly address challenges that might hinder an individual student’s success. REI is a privately-held company headquartered in Greensboro and is comprised of more than 40 trainers who host workshops across the nation.
Similarly, the foundation recently made a $300,000 three-year pledge to GEA to help ensure that GCS students and teachers have the tools they need for success. The gift provides support to build GEA’s capacity over a broad scope of work and to specifically support the work of the High Point Schools Partnership, an initiative of GEA that supports Guilford County schools located in the High Point community.
* * * *
NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, has selected 26 semi-finalists from across the state in its 32nd SEED grant cycle.
Local semi-finalists include HBCU Tour and RainbowMe, both of Greensboro.
The semi-finalists have been invited to submit a full proposal with greater details. Finalists will then be selected to present before a review panel comprised of experienced investors, industry experts and entrepreneurs. Grant recipients will be announced in mid-November. The $50,000 grants are intended to support business activities that validate target markets, reduce risk associated with early stage companies and help companies get to the point of suitability for growth; whether through investment or revenue.
* * * *
The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina are working together to improve heart health among North Carolina’s most at-risk populations. Part of this health initiative includes a call for mini-grant applications from communities working to promote heart health in the Triad. This is the third round of mini-grants to be awarded by the organizations.
Community partners are encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500-$10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments. Community members, including individuals, churches, senior centers, community health centers, housing authorities, historically Black colleges and universities, community colleges, city and county governments, hospitals, employers, and others are welcome to apply.
Organizations or community groups that submitted and/or were awarded a community health mini-grant in the past are welcome to submit applications focused on a different program.
To apply and for more information, interested partners should complete the application at tinyurl.com/tksk4s6z by Nov. 5.
* * * *
The American Heart Association is the recipient of a $300,000 grant from The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation to increase access to healthy food and nutrition education for High Point families.
This grant will support the AHA’s Triad Mobile Kitchen and “Three Meals a Day” initiative in the High Point area. The AHA’s Triad Mobile Kitchen, under the direction of Executive Chef N’Gai Dickerson, brings free, hands-on cooking demonstrations and nutrition education classes to families throughout Guilford County. This additional grant funding will allow the kitchen to reach more than 30,000 High Point residents through healthy cooking classes.
Through this grant, mini-grant opportunities will be available for farmers markets, mobile markets, urban farms, pop-up markets and other sustainable models creating access to fruits and vegetables for addressing food deserts and increasing SNAP and/or WIC options for community members that need it most.
A portion of these healthy cooking and nutrition education classes will focus on individuals living with Type 2 diabetes who are enrolled in diabetes prevention programs through Piedmont Health Services, Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine, and High Point Regional Adult Health.
The Congdon Family Foundation grant will also expand the AHA’s work with the Guilford County schools for the “Three Meals a Day” initiative in High Point. As the school system provides breakfast and lunch for students, there are gaps in service including dinner, meals over the summer and after-schools snacks for students in need. This program will reach more than 2,000 High Point students from Andrews High School, Welborn Middle School, Parkview Elementary School and Montlieu Elementary School with a long-term, rapid food relief initiative.
Fundraisers
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum's annual fundraising gala is set for Feb. 5 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. The program will also be livestreamed for those who are not able to attend in person. This option offers a reduced rate.
The museum will mark the 62nd anniversary of America’s most recognized lunch counter sit-in protest against segregated eating establishments in the South, and the 12th anniversary of the opening of the museum.
The museum will honor the celebrated civil rights activist the Rev. James Lawson with the Alston-Jones International Civil and Human Rights Award. Vice President Kamala Harris will be presented the Trailblazer Award. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will be given the Unsung Hero Award. The Community Service Award will be given to Rabbi Fred Guttman. Bennett College alumna, Elizabeth Jones Wall, Class of 1963, will receive the Sit-In Participant Award. Political commentator and attorney Bakari Sellers will be presented the Keeper of the Flame Award.
For information, call Dillon Tyler at 336-274-9199, Ext. 100, or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.