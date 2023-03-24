Announcements

March is National Kidney Month, and April is National Organ Transplant Month.

Founded in 2003, MatchingDonors is the nation’s largest living organ donor nonprofit organization finding and registering living organ donors for people needing organ transplants in the United States.

Community members are encouraged to donate cars, boats, recreational vehicles, real estate and planes to the nonprofit to help save the lives of people needing organ transplants.

To donate, call 781-821-2204 or visit MatchingDonorsDonations.com.

* * * *

The Greensboro Aquatic Center will serve as one of several locations across the country as a site for the sixth annual ‘Plunge for Elodie’ fundraising event on Saturday.

This now-global movement invites participants to plunge into waters to fundraise for the life-threatening rare genetic disorder Epidermolysis Bullosa. Called “Butterfly Children” because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. Elodie is one of 500,000 people in the world suffering from EB, and she faces a life expectancy of 30 years.

The plunge at the GAC is being held in honor of Brooks Kendrick, a 3-year-old Greensboro boy who also has the skin disorder. Brooks has a milder subtype of EB, but there is no “good EB.” The disease affects his life on a daily basis. The GAC is hosting this event to help find/fund a cure for all children with EB.

Individuals can participate in the plunge from noon to 2 p.m. at the GAC. The event is free and open to all ages. A group jump is planned for 12:45 p.m. Donations are encouraged and can be made in person or online prior to or following the event.

For information, visit www.ebresearch.org/plunge-for-elodie.html.

* * * *

High Point University’s Kappa Delta sorority and the Guild of Family Service of the Piedmont will host the 10th annual Shamrock Superhero 5K run/walk and 1K fun run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 at HPU’s Congdon Intramural Fields at the corner of Qubein Avenue and Centennial Street.

The event raises awareness and support for Family Service of the Piedmont’s programs and services for child victims of abuse, including domestic violence shelters, children’s advocacy centers, individual and family counseling and in-home therapy. This year, their goal is to raise $15,000 to benefit Prevent Child Abuse America, which is part of the nonprofit.

The first three participants to complete the race will be given medals. The event will also include activities and attractions such as superhero Hawaiian shaved ice, face painting, a photo booth and more.

Participants can register for the event at tinyurl.com/87prukce.