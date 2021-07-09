Helping Hands

To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5nwh55ex.

Fleet Feet High Point is teaming up with GOFAR (Get Out for a Run) for a fundraiser for its Lace Up Program, which provides running shoes for children who cannot afford them.

Raffle tickets will be sold at both Fleet Feet Greensboro and High Point locations from July 31-Aug. 19 for $5.

A fun run will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 from Fleet Feet High Point, 2762 N.C. 68, Suite 111. This is for all distances and paces.

The raffle will be at 7 p.m.; ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

To donate directly to the program, visit www.gofarclub.org/get-involved/donate/.

Grants

The High Point Public Library has been awarded a $22,436 grant to be used for the purchase and installation of electronic lockers at Deep River Recreation Center to serve library customers in the rapidly growing northeastern section of High Point. The lockers, which are located outside the recreation center facility, will allow library customers to request that library items placed on hold be sent to Deep River for pick up.