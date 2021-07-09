Helping Hands

Announcements
For the 16th consecutive year, the Housing Authority of the city of High Point is accepting nominations through July 30 for its annual Pillars of Fame recipients.
In addition, for the eighth year, nominations for a Rising Star Award recipient are also being accepted through July 30. The honoree will also receive a $500 tuition scholarship.
Eligibility requirements for the Pillars of Fame include:
Must be a former HPHA program participant (Section 8 or public housing).
Must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.
Must be an outstanding community or civic leader.
Must have served as a role model for families and/or community service.
Eligibility requirements for the Rising Star Award include:
Must be a current high school junior or senior living in Section 8 or public housing.
Must have a 3.5 or higher GPA (HPHA may accept 3.0 GPA if no 3.5 GPA nominations are received).
Nominees who are selected for the Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Award honor will be inducted during the annual ceremony at noon Sept. 15 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
For information, call 336-878-2334 or visit www.hpha.net.
* * * *
The 5K for Unity is set for 11 a.m. July 17 at Little Brother Brewing, 348 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Little Brother is one of five breweries in North Carolina hosting the 5K for Unity with Together We Stand NC.
Together We Stand NC has designated July 17 as a day of conversation and contemplation at the local brewery.
This is a social 5K run/walk — not a timed race. The 5K route will be designed by the brewery/run club.
A portion of registration fees will benefit the Black Child Development Institute-Greensboro.
For information about the 5K, visit tinyurl.com/8fbr9y74.
* * * *
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is accepting applications for the Teen Grantmaking Council for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. Council members will be able to learn about philanthropy, create their own grantmaking parameters and then make grants to teen groups that are improving Guilford County.
The foundation will accept applications through summer 2021 on a rolling basis until spaces are filled. For information, contact Michelle Sorrells at msorrells@cfgg.org or 336-790-2655.
To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5nwh55ex.
* * * *
Fleet Feet High Point is teaming up with GOFAR (Get Out for a Run) for a fundraiser for its Lace Up Program, which provides running shoes for children who cannot afford them.
Raffle tickets will be sold at both Fleet Feet Greensboro and High Point locations from July 31-Aug. 19 for $5.
A fun run will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 from Fleet Feet High Point, 2762 N.C. 68, Suite 111. This is for all distances and paces.
The raffle will be at 7 p.m.; ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
To donate directly to the program, visit www.gofarclub.org/get-involved/donate/.
Grants
The High Point Public Library has been awarded a $22,436 grant to be used for the purchase and installation of electronic lockers at Deep River Recreation Center to serve library customers in the rapidly growing northeastern section of High Point. The lockers, which are located outside the recreation center facility, will allow library customers to request that library items placed on hold be sent to Deep River for pick up.
Materials may also be returned to this location in a book drop next to the lockers. Both are available 24/7. Deep River Recreation Center is at 1525 Skeet Club Road in High Point.
Currently, there are 20 lockers available.
This project was supported by grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the federal Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (IMLS grant number LS-246155-OLS-20).
To learn how to have holds sent to the center, call the library’s customer service desk at 336-833-3661.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.