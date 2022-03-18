Helping Hands

Activities

In conjunction with Valentine’s Day, Culp, a High Point-based textile company, supported its inaugural global giving initiative, “Share the Love.”

The original concept for the giving initiative was to conduct an employee food drive for a local food pantry in High Point, but the idea grew.

“Originally, we were considering a food drive with the associates at our cut and sew facility and our corporate headquarters, both located in High Point,” said Teresa Huffman, senior vice-president of human resources at Culp. “We made a connection last fall with Rockingham Family Charities, and after realizing their food pantry shelves were almost depleted, we knew we could help. So, we decided we would also conduct a food drive at our Stokesdale facility at the same time.”

Announcements

Local artist, Grace McFetters Caldwell, is competing to win $25,000 in Make Magazine’s DIYHero.

Caldwell has a studio in downtown Greensboro at Studio 503. She is also teaching classes next week at the Carolina Fiber Fest in Raleigh. She teaches handspinning yarns, how to needle punch, how to sew, how to weave, hand dyeing and more, all in Greensboro at her studio and at Greensboro’s Makerspace, The Forge.

She is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and feels connected to this campaign because part of the competition’s proceeds will be donated to the American Lung Association. McFetters contracted constrictive bronchiolitis during her deployment in Iraq from toxic exposures to burn pits.

To vote for McFetters, visit her profile at https://diyhero.org/2022/grace-mcfetters-caldwell.

* * * *

Renaissance Food Bank in Jamestown will be increasing its capacity to serve twice as many people in the area who may be suffering from food insecurity. Distribution of dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, and more will be available to anyone beginning at 9 a.m. Saturdays at Renaissance Church, 5114 Harvey Road in Jamestown.

The bank is also increasing its volunteer staff to help with the increased demand. In addition to food relief, clients will be asked if they have any additional material needs which could be met by CityServe of the Triad, a partner agency of the bank.

Community members are welcome to come to the food bank to register for a box of food. A photo ID is required to comply with some government grants, but no other documentation is necessary.

The bank is a partner with Second Harvest Food Bank and also receives food donations from local grocery stores throughout the Jamestown area. Bank volunteers make daily trips to pick up donations for the following Saturday’s distribution.

To volunteer, contact Pastor Paula Bost at 336-407-2674 or paulabost@RENtriad.church.

* * * *

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont recently purchased a building at 502 Hickory Ridge Road in Greensboro.

It will be home to the organization’s first Mentoring and Central Service Center in Guilford County with a focus on teens.

Now the nonprofit is moving on to the second phase of the campaign, naming and dedicating rooms.

Donations can be made at www.bbbscp.org or mailed to 502 Hickory Ridge Drive, Greensboro, NC 27409.

* * * *

Unique Busy Kids will host a Children’s Book Pop-up Shop from 3 to 5 p.m. April 9 at 3405 Lewiston Road in Greensboro.

Register at tinyurl.com/mwbkeuxz for free baby items.

Kinsley, Me and Company will be launching a diaper drive at the event and is asking attendees to bring diapers or wipes. All donations will support the Kinsley Kares program that provides essential baby items to women and children in the community. Learn more at www.kinsleymeandco.org.

* * * *

The Ricky Proehl Golf Classic is set for June 23-24. Proceeds will go to the P.O.W.E.R. of Play Foundation, which funds local charities as well as scholarships for Triad latch-key children to participate in after-school programs. The foundation was established by Super Bowl champion and former Carolina Panthers player Ricky Proehl and his wife Kelly.

The Blue Jeans and Bourbon dinner and silent auction will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 at Proehlific Park in Greensboro, with music by Bandemic. The golf tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. June 24 at Grandover Resort.

To attend the dinner and/or play golf, contact Natasha Hilburn at 336-665-5233. Also, visit https://power-of-play-foundation.square.site/.

* * * *

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Greensboro Jewish Federation has joined the Jewish Federations of North America’s $20 million emergency campaign to provide humanitarian assistance to vulnerable Jewish populations in Ukraine. Funds will be allocated through Jewish Federations’ core partners, The Jewish Agency for Israel, The Joint Distribution Committee and World ORT, and other humanitarian organizations who are on the ground in Ukraine. The funds will provide critical welfare where it is needed most and support to protect and safeguard Ukraine’s Jewish community.

Funds will support urgent necessities of vulnerable Jewish populations, community security, temporary housing for displaced persons, emergency needs in Jewish schools and aliyah-related assistance.

There are approximately 200,000 members of Ukraine’s Jewish community, which boasts close to 300 Jewish organizations dispersed over some 100 towns and cities.

For information, visit www.shalomgreensboro.org.

* * * *

The Salvation Army of High Point’s fifth annual Champion of Hope Dinner and Auction is set for 6 to 9 p.m. May 24 at the High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Drive in High Point.

The evening of fine dining, live music, dancing and silent/live auctions is held in support of the nonprofit.

The Emerald Empire Band will perform. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920s-themed attire and bring their dancing shoes.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call 336-881-5400.

Awards

United Way of North Carolina recently recognized 75 Spirit of North Carolina Award winners, representing 22 local United Ways.

Local Spirit of N.C. Award winners include:

United Way of Greater Greensboro: Cone Health, ITG Brands, Kontoor Brands, Lincoln Financial Group, Summit Rotary Club, The Fresh Market and Xtern Software.

United Way of Greater High Point: Computerway Food Systems, Cross Company, Guilford County Schools, High Point Housing Authority, Hubbell Industrial Controls, Smart Choice and YWCA of High Point.

Alamance Burlington School System, associated with the United Way of Alamance County, was an award winner as well.

For information, visit unitedwaync.org/spirit-north-carolina-award-winners.

Fundraisers

About 450 people attended the fourth annual Hope Fest 4 Hunger, a multicultural dance festival held Feb. 20 at Carolina Theatre.

Participants enjoyed dance performances, took photos, won raffle prizes and shopped with craft vendors.

Lauren Coleman emceed the show, which featured African, Hindu, Mexican, modern and Spanish cultures shared through dance.

Through sponsors and donors, $30,000 will be donated to two local nonprofits, A Simple Gesture and Greensboro Urban Ministry.

Grants

The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation have pledged a $100,000 dollar-for-dollar matching gift to the High Point Public Library’s sensory garden.

The garden will be a 7,000-square-foot, self-contained garden that allows visitors to enjoy a wide range of sensory experiences. It will offer a plethora of educational and recreational applications for those with autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s and physical or mental disabilities, as well as a positive outdoor experience for all populations. This project was selected as the Rotary Club of High Point’s centennial project in 2020, which made the initial naming gift.

* * * *

The American Heart Association is working with UnitedHealthcare and Bank of America to improve heart health among the Triad’s most at-risk populations. Part of these health initiatives include a call for mini-grant applications through March 31 from organizations or community partners working to improve health in Guilford and Forsyth counties.

Community partners are encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments with a specific focus on health equity and nutrition security. Organizations or community groups that submitted mini-grant applications in the past but were unfunded are welcome to reapply. Past community health mini-grant awardees are also invited to submit applications focused on a different program.

To apply, visit tinyurl.com/4vhtswzk.

* * * *

The Kidney Transplant Collaborative awarded HonorBridge one of its exclusive grants for its project to help increase kidney transplants and reduce barriers among patients and donors. Following a highly competitive selection process that elicited more than 70 letters of intent from organizations across the country, five projects were selected by a panel of transplant surgeons, transplant recipients and policy experts to receive funding from the KTC. HonorBridge was awarded more than $405,000 for this grant.

The collaborative is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing kidney transplants and decreasing financial obstacles and other problems kidney patients, donors and their families experience with the kidney transplant process.

Nationally, more than 100,000 men, women and children, including more than 3,000 North Carolinians, are waiting for organ transplants. To register to become an organ, eye and tissue donor, visit RegisterMe.org/NC.

* * * *

The following nonprofits, organized by county, have received general operating support grants in 2021 from the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund in an effort to support their recovery from the financial impacts of COVID-19.

Alamance: $25,000 to Alamance County Meals on Wheels; $55,000 to CityGate Dream Center, Alamance County

Forsyth: $25,000 to Financial Pathways of the Piedmont; $41,250 to the Goler Community Development Corporation

Guilford: $55,000 to Advocacy House Services; $25,000 to Open Door Ministries of High Point

Randolph: $40,000 to RhinoLeap

Rockingham: $41,250 to the Boys & Girls Club of Eden; $26,250 to The Salvation Army — Rockingham County; $55,000 to United Way of Rockingham County

* * * *

Lincoln Financial Foundation has awarded Triad Goodwill with a $25,000 grant.

To address growing levels of income inequality and strengthen the local economy, Triad Goodwill is offering skilled training programs for commercial driver’s license, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, and social media marketing professional credential attainment at its Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

The grant will support the provision of these skilled credentialing programs.

The center holds a multitude of free and low-cost job training classes, workshops and certificate programs. Schedules and registration information is updated weekly at www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/.

* * * *

The United States Department of Health and Human Services, through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, has announced two grant programs totaling $25.6 million that will expand access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and prevent the misuse of prescription drugs:

The Strategic Prevention Framework for Prescription Drugs grant program provides funds for state agencies, territories and tribal entities that have completed a Strategic Prevention Framework State Incentive Grant plan or a similar state plan to target prescription drug misuse. The grant program will raise awareness about the dangers of sharing medications, fake or counterfeit pills sold online, and over prescribing. The grant will fund a total of $3 million over five years for up to six grantees.

The Medication-Assisted Treatment — Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction grant program provides resources to help expand and enhance access to medications for opioid use disorder. It will help increase the number of individuals with opioid use disorder receiving MOUD and decrease illicit opioid use and prescription opioid misuse. The grant will fund a total of $22.6 million over five years for up to 30 grantees. No less than $11 million will be awarded to Native American tribes, tribal organizations or consortia.

Anyone seeking treatment options for substance misuse should call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 800-662-4357 or visit findtreatment.gov.

