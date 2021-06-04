Helping Hands

Achievers

N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister recently presented Joel Leonard with a state flag that had flown over the N.C. Legislative Building in his honor.

Leonard was recognized for his development of the first mobile makerspace in North Carolina.

Makesboro USA, as the mobile unit is called, is packed with equipment used in manufacturing plants.

Hardister also recognized Leonard’s years of working with workforce development organizations and his international efforts to help build the next generation of engineers, maintenance professionals and manufacturing employees. With the mobile makerspace, Leonard is taking modern manufacturing equipment into rural and underserved areas of the Carolinas to expose youth and adults to tools and equipment that can lead them to prosperous career pathways.

For information, call Leonard at 336-338-1011 or visit Makesboro USA-supported by Maker Depot Academy on Facebook.

The N.C. Alliance of YMCAs launched an updated website — www.ncymcaalliance.org — designed to help educate stakeholders and communities statewide about the work of North Carolina YMCAs.

