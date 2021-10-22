Helping Hands

Announcements
The city of High Point, in partnership with Housing Consultants Group and Community Housing Solutions, will host an Operation Inasmuch day of service on Oct. 23 in the Macedonia-Pershing neighborhood of High Point.
During this one-day event, volunteers provide home repairs at no cost to eligible homeowners. These volunteers work alongside skilled professionals to address water damage, plumbing, roofing, handrails, exterior painting, gutters, accessibility modifications and other repairs.
Homeowners eligible for this assistance must live in their own home, fall within specific income guidelines and have a qualifying need.
To volunteer or for information, call 336-883-3349.
* * * *
Triad Goodwill will hold an inclusive opportunities job and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St.
The event will commemorate and celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Partners for this event include Guilford Works, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, the Greensboro Mayors Committee for Persons with Disabilities, the North Carolina Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Disability Advocacy Center.
The event is open to the public and ideal for those looking for employment opportunities as well those in need of additional resources or support for housing, food, legal aid, child care and health care.
To register in advance, visit https://form.jotform.com/212834553385157. For an updated list of employers and resources, visit www.triadgoodwill.org/inclusive-opportunities-event.
Fundraisers
The Amadi Way Project's second public fundraiser, while also celebrating N.C. A&T's homecoming, is set for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro.
Breakfast plates will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. and the cost is $10.
Lunch places will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hot dog plate is $10 and the fish plate is $15. Additional items may be sold as well.
Participants are asked to pre-order two days before the event by calling 336-854-6206.
Organizers are working to raise $1 million to purchase 6.3 acres of land for the Amadi Way Project Community Center, a multi-purpose structure planned for the Glenwood community that will offer small business opportunities, indoor and outdoor recreation, improved property values, and more.
Event sponsors include: Neese Country Sausage, Slices by Tony, Carolina Hurricanes and Pepsi.
For information, visit www.amadiwayproject.com.
* * * *
Covenant Church United Methodist at 1526 Skeet Club Road in High Point is collecting coats of all sizes, new or in good repair, through Nov. 3. Coats may be dropped off in the church’s front lobby on Sundays and most weekdays. Donated coats, blankets and school supplies will be distributed at the Northwood Community Center Fall Festival. The festival is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Northwood Community Center, 2409 Ambassador Court in High Point.
For information, contact Laura Danford or Kirk LeJeune at 336-841-3242.
* * * *
Greensboro Downtown Parks will hold Friendsgiving, in-person, from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the LeBauer Park Great Lawn in Greensboro.
The event, presented by Replacements, is an annual opportunity for the community to gather together under the pink glow of Janet Echelman's 'Where We Met' to celebrate the spirit of love and care for Center City and LeBauer parks. The event includes a cocktail hour and multi-course sit down dinner in a clear, heated tent. Local vendors provide the drinks, food and entertainment.
Funds raised will support the free programs that GDP offers. To purchase tickets, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/fundraising-events.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.