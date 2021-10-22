Helping Hands

The event is open to the public and ideal for those looking for employment opportunities as well those in need of additional resources or support for housing, food, legal aid, child care and health care.

To register in advance, visit https://form.jotform.com/212834553385157. For an updated list of employers and resources, visit www.triadgoodwill.org/inclusive-opportunities-event.

Fundraisers

The Amadi Way Project's second public fundraiser, while also celebrating N.C. A&T's homecoming, is set for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro.

Breakfast plates will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. and the cost is $10.

Lunch places will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hot dog plate is $10 and the fish plate is $15. Additional items may be sold as well.

Participants are asked to pre-order two days before the event by calling 336-854-6206.

Organizers are working to raise $1 million to purchase 6.3 acres of land for the Amadi Way Project Community Center, a multi-purpose structure planned for the Glenwood community that will offer small business opportunities, indoor and outdoor recreation, improved property values, and more.