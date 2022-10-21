Helping Hands

Achievers

High Point resident Tierra Hess is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hess is a graduate of Wingate University with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She will serve as a volunteer in Cambodia in the education sector.

The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors — agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 55 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 41 countries around the world. The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit. Americans interested in service and lifelong connections should apply to Peace Corps service at www.peacecorps.gov/apply.

Activities

Another Triad Honor Flight took place Oct. 12, leaving out of Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro with 97 veterans.

This included 10 World War II veterans, 26 Korean veterans and the remaining veterans who served in the Cold War and Vietnam.

As the veterans boarded the plane to go home, they were given letters from home in their “mail call” bag. These included lots of letters and cards from home as well as Rotary Clubs and the general community.

More than 800 people attended the welcome home celebration which included a bagpiper, patriot guard, honor guards, team mascots and many enthusiastic people.

The next flight is May 3. Veterans 65 and older may apply at www.triadhonorflight.org.

Announcements

Annually, the Housing Authority of High Point hosts a holiday toy drive for the HPHA’s youth.

Bring unwrapped toys or monetary donations to the HPHA, located at 500 E. Russell Ave., by Dec. 2.

For monetary donations to assist with the purchase of toys, make checks payable to ELBF and mail to Attention: Toy Drive, Housing Authority of the city of High Point, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, NC 27261. All monetary donations are tax deductible.

For information, call 336-887-2661.

* * * *

Ricky Proehl’s P.O.W.E.R. of Play Foundation is celebrating Halloween by sponsoring its first Trunk or Treat, set for 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Proehlific Park, 4517 Jessup Grove Road in Greensboro.

“We expect to attract lots of children so we’re looking for adult volunteers who would like to dress up and hand out candy to the kids,” said Natasha Hilburn, executive director of the foundation. “It will be a fun afternoon in a safe environment.”

To volunteer or donate candy, email Natasha Hilburn at foundation@proehlificpark.com.

Awards

The Housing Authority of High Point was awarded the Southeastern Regional Council National Association of Housing Officials Resident Services Award.

SERC-NAHRO is an organization established to empower local housing and community development agencies to build and expand their capacity, to provide safe and affordable housing, and increase quality of life in the communities they serve.

The HPHA received the award due to the myriad of programs within the Seeds-to-Success initiative that are set to empower and build a foundation for adults’ and youth’s academic success and future earning power. The HPHA believes their families “cannot be what they cannot see.” The initiative was designed to create an environment for the program participants to envision a new reality.

This initiative includes, but is not limited to, family self-sufficiency, ROSS Program, Camp MED, youth agriculture, summer enrichment, back to school collaboration for education, adult and youth financial literacy, and more.

Also, the HPHA has been recognized as the 2022 NAHRO Award of Merit recipient for resident and client services in recognition of the Seeds-to-Success initiative.

Fundraisers

Greensboro Downtown Parks will hold its annual Friendsgiving Feast, presented by Replacements, from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at LeBauer Park in Greensboro.

The event includes a cocktail hour and multi-course, family-style dinner in a clear, heated tent. Local vendors provide the drinks, food and entertainment. The vibe is cozy, so come dressed in comfy autumnal clothes.

This is a ticketed fundraiser. To purchase tickets, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/friendsgiving.

* * * *

The Music Academy of North Carolina held its sixth annual Lessons for Life Gala on Oct. 7 and the fundraiser grossed $32,928.

To make a gift, email sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.

Grants

The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $1,867,760 in funding to nine projects through the Flood Mitigation Program in Buncombe, Burke, Chatham, Craven, Dare, Forsyth, Johnston, Robeson and Stanly counties.

Locally, $250,000 went to the town of Kernersville to replace the damaged culvert at the crossing on Thomas Drake Court, to avert failure that could cause sinkhole development, loss of the road and area flooding.

* * * *

The Delta Dental Foundation is seeking applications through Jan. 8 from community-based oral health nonprofit programs and organizations in North Carolina for its 2023 Smiles for Kids grants program.

This year, DDF will award up to $130,000 to organizations across the state that specifically focus on children’s oral health, particularly among populations who are underserved. This is a 50% increase in giving from last year and the largest year of giving to date.

Upon submission, the Delta Dental Foundation will evaluate each application based on factors such as the program’s focus on children, potential value to the community, measurable results and the level of local community support it attracts.

For information, visit www.deltadentalnc.com/smilesforkids.

* * * *

The following nonprofits received general operating support grants in summer 2022 from the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund in an effort to support their recovery from the financial impacts of COVID-19: $25,000, Boys & Girls Club of Eden and $25,000, Surry Medical Ministries Foundation.

* * * *

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina awarded its first quarterly Medicare Agent Community Impact Grant, $10,000, to Rolling Ridge Riding in Reidsville. Directed by Mark Davis of NC State Grange and his wife, Kathryn, a pediatric physical therapist, Rolling Ridge Riding is a free, therapy-based horseback riding program serving children with disabilities. It’s a place where parents find a support system, and children who are differently-abled develop friendships, self-esteem and skills to help them accomplish new things.

To learn more or to support Rolling Ridge Riding, visit https://rollingridgeriding.com. Look for more information on the Medicare Agent Community Impact Grant, including how to apply, early in 2023.